'LET PEOPLE DO THE RIGHT THING'
‘What Are We Doing Here?’ White House Press Secretary Blasts TX and FL Governors on COVID – ‘Get Out of the Way’
“If you aren’t going to help, if you aren’t going to abide by public health guidance, then get out of the way.”
The White House is blasting several Republican governors whose efforts are actively making the coronavirus pandemic worse.
Press Secretary Jen Psaki made clear on Tuesday that “most” of the GOP governors are working to combat COVID but she pointedly singled out two states, Florida and Texas, whose governors’ actions are harming the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
One reporter noted New York City’s impending rule that will require proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, gyms, bars, and other spaces, then mentioned how Florida’s coronavirus cases are exploding.
“Governor DeSantis in Florida is taking a very different approach than New York is. Florida just hit another record today on COVID cases. And yet he’s pushing back on local municipalities that are trying to impose new mask mandates and other means of keeping people protected. Does the White House have any reaction to Governor DeSantis and particularly to his point that this is just ‘seasonal’ in Florida because people are hot so they’re staying indoors and transmitting the vaccine?”
Psaki did not hold back.
“Well the data just doesn’t back that up,” she declared. “I would say first is that Florida is not the only state – seven states have both a statewide ban on mask mandates and a prohibition on school districts from requiring masks in schools, and some states have even banned businesses and universities from requiring workers and students to be vaccinated.”
“In fact the most extreme of these measures is in Texas, where you can be fined. A Professor or teacher can be fined if they ask a student if they are vaccinated, or if they ask unvaccinated students to wear masks, and I think the fundamental question we have is, what are we doing here?”
“I will note,” Psaki continued, “most Republican governors are doing exactly the right thing and doing and advocating for and taking steps to advocate for more people to get vaccinated, but if you aren’t going to help if you aren’t going to abide by public health guidance, then get out of the way and let people do the right thing to lead in their communities, whether they are teachers, university leaders, private sector leaders or others who are trying to save lives.”
Her remarks were so on target that they made the local news:
White House @PressSec Jen Psaki on DeSantis’ handling of COVID in Florida:
“I think the fundamental question we have is, ‘what are we doing here?’ [Biden’s] message is… ‘we’re all in this fight together.'”https://t.co/G9XknKSdbo pic.twitter.com/YLMhZ1jxyy
— WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) August 3, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- 'APPRENTICE: COUP PLOTTER'1 day ago
Many Are Questioning Why Trump and Madison Cawthorn Were Filmed Meeting ‘To Create a Path Forward to Victory’
- UNAMERICAN1 day ago
Lara Trump Hopes Black American Olympian Loses
- '750% INCREASE'2 days ago
‘It Just Went Boom’: Florida ICUs Swamped With Younger COVID Victims
- VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN IS NO JOKE1 day ago
#ResignMcCarthy: Calls Mount for Ouster of ‘Psychotic’ GOP Leader After He ‘Threatened Violence’ Against Pelosi
- 'SOME PEOPLE ARE GOING TO ACT IN THAT WAY'1 day ago
Anti-LGBTQ Hate Group Head Warns of ‘Violent Insurrection’ if ‘Genuine Patriots’ Don’t ‘Take Back the Country’
- News1 day ago
Third DC Police Officer Who Fought to Protect Capitol on Jan. 6 Dies by Suicide
- News1 day ago
‘Significant Number of Subpoenas’: GOP Jan. 6 Commission Member Reveals ‘A Lot of People’ Will Be Ordered to Testify
- News21 hours ago
‘Very Selfish People’: Exhausted Louisiana ICU Nurse Shames Americans Who Refuse Vaccinations