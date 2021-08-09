COORDINATED CONSPIRACY
‘We Have a Conspiracy’: Ex-Federal Prosecutor Connects the Dots After New Trump DOJ Revelations
Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner walked through the latest revelations and their ramifications on former President Donald Trump.
Over the weekend it was reported that Trump’s former Justice Department officials testified to the Senate behind closed doors, revealing the specifics around Trump’s alleged demands to nullify the 2020 election.
“Glenn, I’d like to believe that poisoning the minds of the electorate is criminal, but maybe it’s not,” said MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle. “What kind of consequences could he face?”
Kirschner explained that this is the first time that witnesses revealed Trump was linked to a conspiracy to commit a crime.
“I’m going to enlist you in a hypothetical crime. I’ve done this to you before on-air,” he began. “So what we have here is the president asking his DOJ officials to lie. ‘Say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me.’ We now know that Jeffrey Clark, a DOJ official, took him up on that. And what he did was he authored a letter to Georgia state officials and the state officials of five other states, trying to implement Donald Trump’s lie and undermine the election results.”
He explained that’s the point at which there’s is a coordinated conspiracy.
“I thought now we have not only a conspiracy, an agreement between two people to commit a crime, defraud the United States, undermine the election results,” Kirschner continued. “We have the second element of conspiracy which is an overt act. So, if you and I agree to rob a bank and I went out and got the gun, you went out and rented the car because we were going to use a rental car in the bank robbery and then the next day we abandon our plans. We thought we’re not going to do it. Guess what? Even though we didn’t rob the bank, we didn’t actually move on to the object of the conspiracy, you and I, hypothetically, committed the crime of conspiracy to rob a bank. That is what these facts support and demand an investigation of a conspiracy that was involved President Trump and involved Jeff Clark and perhaps others.”
As a Justice Department official, Clark would have known that. Last week, former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) argued that the Washington, D.C. Bar Association should bring Clark up on charges.
See the discussion below:
