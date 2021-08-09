CRIME
Viral Video Shows White DC Cop Punching Black Man 12 Times as Other Officers Do Nothing to Stop Him – Chief Responds
The Washington, D.C. Chief of Police is responding to multiple news reports and a viral video that appears to show a white Metropolitan Police officer repeatedly punching a Black man as two other officers try to restrain the alleged suspect and another cop protects his colleagues from a gathering crowd. It does not appear any of the three police officers did anything to stop the punching by the other officer.
“The officer who threw the punches is on administrative leave pending the Metropolitan Police Department’s internal investigation, according to NBC4 reporter Mark Segraves,” Washington City Paper reports. “Other MPD officers present when the man was punched are on ‘no contact’ duty.”
“At one point, one of the officers takes his gun out of his holster as he tells the crowd to back away,” WTOP adds.
The officers allegedly suspected the man they were attempting to detain of having a gun, which Segraves says they “recovered from the suspect.”
Here is picture of gun recovered from suspect. @DCPoliceDept Chief to brief reporters at noon. @nbcwashington https://t.co/fk9QPryKG9 pic.twitter.com/wUtCAoMyCe
— Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) August 9, 2021
It is not currently known why they were attempting to detain him.
“I am embarrassed, disturbed, disheartened, and ashamed of what I’ve seen,” D.C. Metro Police Chief Robert Contee said at a Monday noon press conference. He has referred the incident to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Chief @DCPoliceDept “embarrassed” by video of officer punching suspect. Will refer to US Attorney for investigation. @nbcwashington https://t.co/fk9QPryKG9 pic.twitter.com/jVyPHxo8Yj
— Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) August 9, 2021
Below are two versions of the video that’s been making its way around on social media.
It’s unclear why the officers were unable to handcuff the suspect immediately. Some social media users claim he was resisting arrest, others say he was resisting being beaten and was not resisting until he was hit. At one point he appears to raise his hand to fend off another blow to his face (photo above, third frame.)
“The strikes,” Washington City Paper notes, “appear to escalate the situation.”
Watch below. Caution: disturbing, trigger warning:
@DCPoliceDept OFFICER SEEN PUNCHING A GUY IN THE FACE TODAY IN SOUTHEAST DC!!!!! WHERE IS THE WORLD WIDE MEDIA COVERAGE NOW???!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/B8lFJyDkXf
— Killmoenews (@Killmoenews1) August 9, 2021
Here is a longer clip, via Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
CRIME
Legal Expert: Bombshell DOJ Letter Key to Investigating Trump for a Multitude of Crimes
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance told host Ali Velshi that Donald Trump pushing the Department of Justice to intervene in the 2020 presidential election is grounds for an investigation on multiple criminal charges.
The report of Trump pressuring DOJ officials to intervene on his behalf grew more serious this week after it was revealed that a division head had written a draft letter to Georgia authorities at Trump’s urging.
As CNN reported, “…the letter was circulated by Jeffrey Clark, a top department official who was working with the then-President to get the department more directly involved in the Trump election reversal crusade. Clark was acting attorney general of the civil division at the time.”
As Vance noted, the letter is the smoking gun that should lead to multiple criminal investigations of Trump for election interference attempts if they have not already started.
The former federal prosecutor also explained that emerging revelations like the DOJ letter are one of the reasons why criminal investigations seem to go on forever.
“So this is why, you know, folks are so often dismayed by the fact that prosecutions take a long time to get — to come together,” Vance explained to host Velshi.
“Indictments can be delayed for what seems to the public like an unconscionable amount of time [but] the reality is from inside the game,” she continued. “If you’re a prosecutor, an investigator, these facts come to light slowly. and often you can miss the worst conduct if you’re too eager to jump too soon. We’re seeing that happen in real-time now and the argument that we make is that the DOJ needs to be, if it is not already, seriously investigating a number of crimes that range from a conspiracy to defraud the government, to obstruction of official proceedings, to sedition and incitement of insurrection charges, but also voter fraud claims based on this effort by Trump and his allies try to have states tabulate false votes — and even a criminal Hatch provision.”
“That’s not to say that all of these charges should be indicted but the DOJ must not move past the effort to fully investigate these items in a criminal sense, even while Congress continues to keep the momentum up with the January 6th commission,” she elaborated. “Facts can be elusive things and people involved in criminal activity want to keep them from coming to light, so it can be a frustrating process but, frankly, I think we’re now at the point where truth can come to light and the former president no longer has the power of the pardon and accouterments of the power of the presidency.”
Watch below:
CRIME
‘DOJ Has a Job to Do Here’: Former Prosecutor Says Trump Appears to Have Committed ‘Several Federal Crimes’
CNN host Erin Burnett on Wednesday asked legal analyst Elie Honig whether he believes former President Donald Trump had committed a crime while in office — and Honig didn’t hesitate to say yes.
“I see several federal crimes here,” Honig replied. “I’ll be specific: It is a federal crime to deprive a state of a fair election. It is a federal crime to solicit false counting of ballots, false certification of an election. It is a federal crime to conspire against the United States.”
Despite this, however, Honig said he was disturbed to not see any movement toward prosecuting Trump by the United States Department of Justice.
“I’ve not seen a single public indication the current justice department has any inclination to look at anything Donald Trump has done,” he said. “But this is deadly serious and there has to be consequences. Imagine if there is no consequences for this whatsoever — what kind of message does that send? DOJ has a job to do here.”
Watch the video below.
CRIME
New Details Revealed in Florida Republican’s Plot to Disrupt the 2020 Election
New details have been released in the investigation of former Florida State Sen Frank Artiles (R) over his involvement in running “scam” campaigns in an attempt to disrupt the 2020 election.
With his trial expected to begin August 30, prosecutors are firming up their case against the former GOP lawmaker in a political corruption case the Tampa Bay Times reports, “has roped in prominent players across Florida over the last several months, including a GOP-linked research firm in Gainesville, a top not-for-profit Miami hospital network and a veteran Republican operative who leads a Tallahassee-based political organization.”
According to the Miami Herald, new revelations show that Florida political operative Alex Alvarado — linked to Artiles — was funneling money to sham campaign officials in an effort to disrupt key 2020 state Senate elections.
The report notes that “documents released late Friday, provide new details into the breadth of the criminal investigation into Artiles and his longtime acquaintance, Alexis Pedro Rodriguez.”
“Prosecutors say Rodriguez was recruited by Artiles and paid some $44,000 to change his party affiliation from Republican to no party to qualify on the ballot and attempt to sway the outcome of the Miami-Dade Senate District 37 election. GOP candidate Illeana Garcia won the race by 32 votes. Rodriguez, who shared the same surname as the Democratic incumbent, received more than 6,000 votes,” the Herald reports. “Between June 15 and November 15, 2020, Artiles was under contract to work for veteran Republican political operative Pat Bainter for $15,000 a month, court documents show. Bainter paid Artiles $90,000 and reimbursed him for his travel, a courier service and $4,000 for ‘research,’ according to those documents.”
As part of the scam, one woman who was pregnant and desperate for money agreed to take $1,500 to chair a political committee with no plans to have her do any work.
In testimony 25-year-old Hailey DeFilippis, explained to investigators she was listed as the chair of “The Truth, a dark-money-funded political committee that spent $180,000 on political mail advertisements promoting sham candidates in key 2020 state Senate elections — two in Miami-Dade and one in Central Florida.”
She was later paid $2,500 more for the “inconvenience” after reporters called up asking about the group.
“Artiles signed a contract with Bainter on June 9, 2020. The next day, Rodriguez met Artiles at Artiles’ Palmetto Bay residence to fill out campaign forms, according to investigators who noted in an arrest affidavit that Rodriguez had ‘no prior knowledge as to what forms needed to be completed to qualify as a candidate for elected office and relied on Artiles’ instructions.,'” the report adds. “Neither Bainter nor Gardner have responded to phone calls or emails seeking comment since the Herald learned they were served subpoenas. The powerful GOP-linked research firm, based in Gainesville, also served as a general consultant for Republican Senate campaigns during the 2020 election cycle.”
You can read more here.
