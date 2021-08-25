Top House Democrat Unleashes Fury on GOP Over Voting Rights: ‘Don’t Ever Lecture America About Liberty Again’

U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) delivered a rip-roaring speech Tuesday evening after the House passed H.R. 4, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act in a 219-212 straight party line vote.

Congressman Jeffries, a member of the House leadership team who serves as the Chair of the House Democratic Caucus, blasted his Republican colleagues who increasingly talk about “liberty,” especially in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and their opposition to wearing masks.

“How dare Republicans come to this floor, and lecture America about masks and Liberty over and over and over again, while at the same time undermining the precious right to vote?” asked Jeffries, a five-term Democrat who represents parts of Brooklyn and Queens.

“Free and fair elections are central to our liberty. And we’re not going to let anyone take that away from us. Those who worship at the altar of voter suppression will fail. Those who worship at the altar of Jim Crow-like oppression will fail. Those who worship at the altar of turning back the clock to make America hate again will fail. We’re not going backward.”

The bill will head over to the Senate, where Republicans are determined to try to block it.

Watch: