PARTY OVER COUNTRY
Top Democrat Blasts Ted Cruz With Afghanistan Blame: ‘Dozens of Key National Security Positions Are Vacant’
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) says Senator Ted Cruz owns some of the blame for the crisis in Afghanistan, because the Texas Republican has put a long hold on a large number of key national security nominees, over a partisan political policy.
Sen. Murphy over a week ago stood on the Senate floor and said “never before” has any senator put a hold on so many nominees.
He warned that “if every single senator did that – because every senator here has a policy disagreement that they believe is significant, with the Secretary of State, with the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, with the Secretary of Defense – then the business of nominations and confirmations would grind to a absolute halt in this body,” which they appear to have.
“We’re talking about dozens of key national security posts that are left vacant, because of the decision of one senator,” Murphy lamented.
How many?
“Six months after Biden’s inauguration, just six State Department candidates have been confirmed on the Senate floor,” CNN reported exactly one month ago. “Some 60 nominees have been awaiting confirmation for months. Now Cruz has effectively stopped the Senate from voting on senior department nominees unless Democrats take the time-consuming steps needed to overcome a filibuster for each nomination, leaving around a dozen offices without confirmed leadership.”
Noting that “Cruz does not appear willing to budge,” CNN adds that the “junior senator from Texas has become the public face of the State Department’s difficulties, proudly claiming responsibility for blocks on a slew of senior officials. Cruz is trying to pressure the administration on a specific point of Russia policy, a campaign that other Republicans say is fruitless.”
This was 5am last Tuesday night. I asked Senator Cruz to release at least one of his holds on dozens of key national security nominees. He refused.
As we manage through the crisis in Afghanistan, dozens of key national security positions are vacant. https://t.co/dPteYw2rMI
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 20, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- 'SHOULD BE REMOVED FROM CONGRESS'1 day ago
Internet Calls for Marjorie Taylor Greene to Be Censured or Expelled After Profane Rant Attacking President Biden
- News3 days ago
Trump in 2020 Praised the Taliban as a Future Counterterrorism Partner: ‘They Will Be Killing Some Very Bad People’
- 'SOME PEOPLE BELIEVE IN MASKS SOME PEOPLE DON'T'2 days ago
‘I Don’t Like Masks’: Alabama County Schools Superintendent With 400 Students Out Due to COVID Refuses Any Mandates
- FOX NEWS FAKE NEWS2 days ago
Fox & Friends Joins Right Wing Regeneron Cult: Antibody Treatment Is ‘Basically Still Getting Vaccinated’ (It’s Not)
- News2 days ago
Top GOP Senate Candidate From Ohio Falsely Claims US Postal Service Is Unconstitutional and Vows to Eliminate It
- News2 days ago
Pennsylvania School Board Bans Critical Race Theory by Passing ‘Patriotism Amendment’
- News2 days ago
Ex-Trump Defense Secretary Swears He Never Really Planned to Go Through With His Own Afghanistan Plan
- 'ROWS OF HEADSTONES OVER AT ARLINGTON'3 days ago
NSA Sullivan Blasts Reporter’s Claim US Has Not Made Sacrifices: ‘2448 Americans Lost Their Lives in Afghanistan’