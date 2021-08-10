CRIME
There’s a Credible Investigation Into Vote Tampering – and the Suspect Is a Trump-Loving Colorado County Clerk: Report
Writing for The Bulwark this Monday, Tim Miller says that there’s finally a credible investigation into voting machine tampering, and it’s not being initiated by Donald Trump’s allies.
Miller cited a recent report from The Daily Sentinel, detailing how the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office in Colorado is under investigation by the Secretary of State’s Office over a “breach in security” in its election system.
“Secretary of State Jena Griswold released an order at 10:15 a.m. today calling on Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters to supply surveillance videos and documents showing how the breach occurred, and how security information ended up on a social media post,” the Sentinel reports. “If Peters can’t show proper chain of custody for that security information, which involves certain passwords that are eyes-only for state and county election workers who have passed background checks, all of the county’s election systems could be immediately decertified, meaning the county would be on the hook for an expensive refit of all of its machines.”
As Miller points out, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is a fervent Trump supporter “who appears to have executed a self-own of historic proportion.”
Last week, QAnon conspiracists shared a video claiming a “whistleblower” provided alleged evidence that Dominion voting machines are connected to the internet — a claim that is a necessary element for voter fraud conspiracy theories.
In the video, the alleged whistleblower included an image of their election system’s BIOS password, and in doing so “they stepped on a pretty large rake – because the password in the video was unique, which allowed the Colorado Secretary of State’s office to identify which county the leak came from and during which meeting it was recorded,” Miller writes.
“It turns out the election hacker was not Antifa or a Hugo Chavez apparition but a real live human in the office of Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters,” writes Miller.
Read the full article over at The Bulwark.
Viral Video Shows White DC Cop Punching Black Man 12 Times as Other Officers Do Nothing to Stop Him – Chief Responds
The Washington, D.C. Chief of Police is responding to multiple news reports and a viral video that appears to show a white Metropolitan Police officer repeatedly punching a Black man as two other officers try to restrain the alleged suspect and another cop protects his colleagues from a gathering crowd. It does not appear any of the three police officers did anything to stop the punching by the other officer.
“The officer who threw the punches is on administrative leave pending the Metropolitan Police Department’s internal investigation, according to NBC4 reporter Mark Segraves,” Washington City Paper reports. “Other MPD officers present when the man was punched are on ‘no contact’ duty.”
“At one point, one of the officers takes his gun out of his holster as he tells the crowd to back away,” WTOP adds.
The officers allegedly suspected the man they were attempting to detain of having a gun, which Segraves says they “recovered from the suspect.”
Here is picture of gun recovered from suspect. @DCPoliceDept Chief to brief reporters at noon. @nbcwashington https://t.co/fk9QPryKG9 pic.twitter.com/wUtCAoMyCe
— Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) August 9, 2021
It is not currently known why they were attempting to detain him.
“I am embarrassed, disturbed, disheartened, and ashamed of what I’ve seen,” D.C. Metro Police Chief Robert Contee said at a Monday noon press conference. He has referred the incident to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Chief @DCPoliceDept “embarrassed” by video of officer punching suspect. Will refer to US Attorney for investigation. @nbcwashington https://t.co/fk9QPryKG9 pic.twitter.com/jVyPHxo8Yj
— Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) August 9, 2021
Below are two versions of the video that’s been making its way around on social media.
It’s unclear why the officers were unable to handcuff the suspect immediately. Some social media users claim he was resisting arrest, others say he was resisting being beaten and was not resisting until he was hit. At one point he appears to raise his hand to fend off another blow to his face (photo above, third frame.)
“The strikes,” Washington City Paper notes, “appear to escalate the situation.”
Watch below. Caution: disturbing, trigger warning:
@DCPoliceDept OFFICER SEEN PUNCHING A GUY IN THE FACE TODAY IN SOUTHEAST DC!!!!! WHERE IS THE WORLD WIDE MEDIA COVERAGE NOW???!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/B8lFJyDkXf
— Killmoenews (@Killmoenews1) August 9, 2021
Here is a longer clip, via Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
Legal Expert: Bombshell DOJ Letter Key to Investigating Trump for a Multitude of Crimes
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance told host Ali Velshi that Donald Trump pushing the Department of Justice to intervene in the 2020 presidential election is grounds for an investigation on multiple criminal charges.
The report of Trump pressuring DOJ officials to intervene on his behalf grew more serious this week after it was revealed that a division head had written a draft letter to Georgia authorities at Trump’s urging.
As CNN reported, “…the letter was circulated by Jeffrey Clark, a top department official who was working with the then-President to get the department more directly involved in the Trump election reversal crusade. Clark was acting attorney general of the civil division at the time.”
As Vance noted, the letter is the smoking gun that should lead to multiple criminal investigations of Trump for election interference attempts if they have not already started.
The former federal prosecutor also explained that emerging revelations like the DOJ letter are one of the reasons why criminal investigations seem to go on forever.
“So this is why, you know, folks are so often dismayed by the fact that prosecutions take a long time to get — to come together,” Vance explained to host Velshi.
“Indictments can be delayed for what seems to the public like an unconscionable amount of time [but] the reality is from inside the game,” she continued. “If you’re a prosecutor, an investigator, these facts come to light slowly. and often you can miss the worst conduct if you’re too eager to jump too soon. We’re seeing that happen in real-time now and the argument that we make is that the DOJ needs to be, if it is not already, seriously investigating a number of crimes that range from a conspiracy to defraud the government, to obstruction of official proceedings, to sedition and incitement of insurrection charges, but also voter fraud claims based on this effort by Trump and his allies try to have states tabulate false votes — and even a criminal Hatch provision.”
“That’s not to say that all of these charges should be indicted but the DOJ must not move past the effort to fully investigate these items in a criminal sense, even while Congress continues to keep the momentum up with the January 6th commission,” she elaborated. “Facts can be elusive things and people involved in criminal activity want to keep them from coming to light, so it can be a frustrating process but, frankly, I think we’re now at the point where truth can come to light and the former president no longer has the power of the pardon and accouterments of the power of the presidency.”
Watch below:
‘DOJ Has a Job to Do Here’: Former Prosecutor Says Trump Appears to Have Committed ‘Several Federal Crimes’
CNN host Erin Burnett on Wednesday asked legal analyst Elie Honig whether he believes former President Donald Trump had committed a crime while in office — and Honig didn’t hesitate to say yes.
“I see several federal crimes here,” Honig replied. “I’ll be specific: It is a federal crime to deprive a state of a fair election. It is a federal crime to solicit false counting of ballots, false certification of an election. It is a federal crime to conspire against the United States.”
Despite this, however, Honig said he was disturbed to not see any movement toward prosecuting Trump by the United States Department of Justice.
“I’ve not seen a single public indication the current justice department has any inclination to look at anything Donald Trump has done,” he said. “But this is deadly serious and there has to be consequences. Imagine if there is no consequences for this whatsoever — what kind of message does that send? DOJ has a job to do here.”
Watch the video below.
