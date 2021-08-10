There’s a Credible Investigation Into Vote Tampering – and the Suspect Is a Trump-Loving Colorado County Clerk: Report

Writing for The Bulwark this Monday, Tim Miller says that there’s finally a credible investigation into voting machine tampering, and it’s not being initiated by Donald Trump’s allies.

Miller cited a recent report from The Daily Sentinel, detailing how the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office in Colorado is under investigation by the Secretary of State’s Office over a “breach in security” in its election system.

“Secretary of State Jena Griswold released an order at 10:15 a.m. today calling on Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters to supply surveillance videos and documents showing how the breach occurred, and how security information ended up on a social media post,” the Sentinel reports. “If Peters can’t show proper chain of custody for that security information, which involves certain passwords that are eyes-only for state and county election workers who have passed background checks, all of the county’s election systems could be immediately decertified, meaning the county would be on the hook for an expensive refit of all of its machines.”

As Miller points out, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is a fervent Trump supporter “who appears to have executed a self-own of historic proportion.”

Last week, QAnon conspiracists shared a video claiming a “whistleblower” provided alleged evidence that Dominion voting machines are connected to the internet — a claim that is a necessary element for voter fraud conspiracy theories.

In the video, the alleged whistleblower included an image of their election system’s BIOS password, and in doing so “they stepped on a pretty large rake – because the password in the video was unique, which allowed the Colorado Secretary of State’s office to identify which county the leak came from and during which meeting it was recorded,” Miller writes.

“It turns out the election hacker was not Antifa or a Hugo Chavez apparition but a real live human in the office of Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters,” writes Miller.

