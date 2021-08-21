News
‘Stay the Hell Out of Fulton County’: Georgia Official Issues Warning to Marjorie Taylor Greene on CNN
Appearing on CNN on Saturday morning, Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts warned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to butt out of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election totals in a sharply worded blast.
Speaking with host Boris Sanchez, Pitts defended the integrity of the 2020 election by stating there is absolutely no evidence of widescale fraud that kept Donald Trump from capturing Georgia’s 16 Electoral College votes, and challenged anyone claiming to have hard evidence of fraud to either “put up or shut up.”
“The only possible explanation is that those conspiracy theorists are trying to curry favor with former president Donald Trump,” Pitts explained. “The 2020 elections are over. The votes have been counted in Georgia three times; not one, not two, three times — one time by hands. Results are almost identical every time and the election has been certified.”
“If that’s the case, what is this all about?” he asked. “Let me tell you what it’s all about; it’s all about the big lie and preparing voters for the 2022 elections. So if they can continue to sow doubt, any doubt in the minds of voters, they think that’s going to be in the minds of voters in 2022 and 2024 when it’s expected former president Trump will try to make a return.”
“Rob, do you think there’s a racial component to this?” host Sanchez asked.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say racial but there’s clearly a partisan component — this is partisan politics at its worst,” Pitts replied. “There is nothing here. Again, I’ve challenged it: if you have something, bring it to me. If you do not, put up or shut up. Even one of our Georgia representatives, this woman, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) and [Matt] Gaetz (R) from Florida, they’re sticking their nose in Fulton County business. I told them, to stay the hell out of Fulton County, you have nothing to do with us. We can take care of ourselves here. Our elections were fair, transparent and that’s exactly what we’re preparing for, for the November elections.”
Watch below:
News
Biden Hits Back as Florida GOP Defunds Schools That Mask Up: ‘We Will Do Everything We Can’ to Protect Teachers
On Friday, President Joe Biden took to Twitter to vow his administration would work to help school districts in Florida that are being defunded by state Republicans for enacting mask mandates.
“We will do everything we can to support local school districts in safely reopening schools,” said Biden. “American Rescue Plan funds can be used to backfill the salaries of the brave Florida school board members, superintendents, and other educators keeping our children safe.”
Let me be clear: We will do everything we can to support local school districts in safely reopening schools. American Rescue Plan funds can be used to backfill the salaries of the brave Florida school board members, superintendents, and other educators keeping our children safe. https://t.co/sDoZHm3MMH
— President Biden (@POTUS) August 20, 2021
Biden’s statement comes after Richard Corcoran, the Florida Education Commissioner, announced funds would be withheld from Broward and Alachua County public schools — two of the first districts to announce mask mandates in defiance of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order prohibiting such rules. This makes good on a threat DeSantis has made repeatedly.
Republicans in several states are trying to block local mask and vaccine guidance. In Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) has said that $163 million in federal funds will only go to schools without such mandates — which Biden administration officials have warned could be illegal.
News
Unvaccinated? Better Check to See if Your Health Insurance Will Cover All of Your COVID Costs
The vast majority of private and group health insurance plans are no longer waiving “cost-sharing” for those who contract the coronavirus and require COVID-19 treatment, including hospitalization, according to a report by the Kaiser Family Foundation and the Peterson Center on Healthcare.
The vast majority, about 95% of COVID patients requiring hospitalization are unvaccinated.
That means your co-pay and whatever your plan’s deductible is will not be waived any longer by most private and group insurance plans, which include medical insurance most Americans obtain through their employers. The costs, given how the coronavirus ravages the bodies of many patients, could be enormous.
Before the COVID vaccines were widely available insurance companies voluntarily waived cost-sharing requirements, which saved many patients possibly thousands of dollars. That has now changed, KFF reports, and even more insurers are slated to end waiving the cost-sharing requirements in October.
Significant —>
Most private insurers are no longer waiving cost-sharing for Covid-19 treatment, which means people seeking hospital care (who overwhelmingly are unvaccinated) will be required to pay.https://t.co/P23vYJ6nLM
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 20, 2021
Read the entire report here.
News
Texas Republican Blames ‘African Americans Who Have Not Been Vaccinated’ for State’s COVID Crisis
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick attacked Black Texans to deflect from criticism of GOP attacks on public health measures.
“Well, Laura,” Patrick said to Fox News personality Laura Ingraham, “The COVID is spreading, particularly — most of the numbers are with the unvaccinated.”
“And the Democrats like to blame Republicans on that, well, the biggest group in most states are African Americans who have not been vaccinated. Last time I checked, more than 90% of them vote for Democrats in their major cities and major counties,” he said, hinting at why Texas Republicans are pursuing voter suppression bills.
He argued it was “up to the Democrats” despite the state of Texas being controlled by Republicans.
Watch:
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick blames unvaccinated Black people for Covid spread in his state pic.twitter.com/CfwajqECLM
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 20, 2021
