South Carolina Parent Tells School Board CDC Has Plan to Use COVID to Develop Nazi-Style ‘Concentration Camps’
A South Carolina parent told the Greenville County School Board the CDC is considering using the coronavirus pandemic to develop Nazi-style “concentration camps,” and wanted to know if the board would “comply” with the health agency’s alleged order.
There is no evidence that the CDC is creating concentration camps, nor has the authority or even interest to do so.
The unnamed parent described the alleged CDC program as “a plan to shut down schools, and to use them as camps to physically isolate men, women and children” (video below.)
“Now, we know that concentration camps are something that the Nazis did,” she continued, “but it can come here at any moment and we need to be aware that they can call it something other than a ‘concentration camp.’ Concentration camps can be disguised as something like a green zone.”
“The plan talks about the loss of freedoms and personal interactions, it talks about taking children away from their parents, families, away from each other and separating each separate everyone by genders,” she indicates.
“My question is, will the school board comply to this CDC shielding approach, aka ‘concentration camps’ now being renamed as green zones. And if you, if you want a copy, I’ll be more than happy to give you one to look into, to do your own research on to see what you think about it.”
Under the Trump administration CDC did produce a document discussing the “shielding approach” the woman mentions, but it does not correspond to the dystopian and fascistic world she describes. In fact, the document begins by mentioning the concept “has raised questions and concerns among humanitarian partners who support response activities in these settings,” and it effectively argues against the idea.
WYFF reporter Renée Wunderlich covered the meeting and adds:
Data from yesterday for @gcschools at tonight’s board mtg…
So far, after 1 week of school, they have:
-910 quarantines
-245 isolations
-407 waiting on a COVID test result #scschools @wyffnews4 pic.twitter.com/OWwefx61rQ
— Renée Wunderlich (@ReneeWYFFNews4) August 24, 2021
The video from Tuesday night’s school board meeting was posted by attorney Ron Filipkowski. He adds that she is “reading off an article that was posted on GETTR,” which is the new social media site flooded by the far right, and run by former Trump advisor Jason Miller.
A woman reveals to the Greenville, SC School Board tonight that she has uncovered a plot by the CDC to shut down schools and turn them into Nazi-style concentration camps, where children will be taken away from their parents, and couples separated from each other. pic.twitter.com/AZjEY70GGv
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 25, 2021
GOP Congressman Brands Speaker Pelosi With Nazi Slur as Marjorie Taylor Greene Looks on and Says Nothing
It was barely months ago the U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) promised she finally understood how using Nazi and Holocaust references are “offensive,” and can hurt and cause great pain to whole groups of people, and vowed to not do it again. Until she did, three weeks later.
She apparently still hasn’t learned her lesson.
On Monday U.S. Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX), a far right anti-LGBTQ extremist who has a history of using Nazi references, doubled down and repeatedly called the Speaker of the House the “Gestapelosi,” a contrived word referencing Adolf Hitler’s deadly, secret police force, known as the Gestapo.
Congressman Weber falsely blamed Speaker Pelosi for the mask mandate in the House, a mandate caused primarily by the lack of Republicans – across the country and in the halls of Congress – being vaccinated. But the Speaker did not order the mask mandate, a rule to help keep everyone safe from coronavirus, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress did. in observance of the CDC’s rules, something Congressman Weber knows.
House Republican Randy Weber compares Pelosi to the Nazi Gestapo that coordinated extermination of Jews over the House mask mandate, calling her “Gestapelosi” — though the mandate is from the House physician.
— Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) August 23, 2021
Weber, a five-term congressman, is part of what some call the “Sedition Caucus,” the group of GOP lawmakers who voted to try to overturn a free and fair 2020 presidential election.
In 2014 during then-President Barack Obama’s State of the Union Address Weber posted a tweet calling the President “Kommandant-In-Chef,”misspelling “Chief,” but more importantly, it too was a nod to Hitler’s Nazi Germany.
On floor of house waitin on “Kommandant-In-Chef”… the Socialistic dictator who’s been feeding US a line or is it “A-Lying?”
— Randy Weber (@TXRandy14) January 29, 2014
Here’s Weber, with Greene looking on, doing nothing.
Republican says Nancy Pelosi is like the gestapo and keeps referring to her as “gestapelosi” over masks pic.twitter.com/L0KLfyr11J
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 23, 2021
Cyber Ninjas Arizona ‘Fraudit’ Report Delayed After CEO and Team Catch COVID: ‘Quite Sick’
The CEO of Cyber Ninjas, the company hired by the Arizona Republican state senate president Karen Fann to “audit” the 2020 election has hit yet another snag: COVID.
On Monday the company was supposed to release its audit findings, which some, including some members of Congress, have taken to call a “fraudit.”
Not only is a dark-money powered and Trump-aligned firm “auditing” Arizona’s 2020 election, but now it’s refusing to comply with a Congressional voting rights probe.
Audit or fraudit? We demand transparency from “Cyber Ninjas,” and I won’t rest until America gets answers. https://t.co/3deapTFonm
— Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) August 23, 2021
The Arizona Senate Republicans late Monday afternoon released a statement saying, “unfortunately, Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan and two other members of the five-person audit team have tested positive for COVID-19 and are quite sick.”
That has been far from the only snag, as the statement details:
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Statement from Senate President @FannKfann #AZSenate #Audit pic.twitter.com/H7xDHdRiK3
— AZSenateRepublicans (@AZSenateGOP) August 23, 2021
The methods used have caused the state’s attorney general to demand all voting machines “audited” be replaced, due to concerns they may have been compromised, which will cost $2.8 million. Maricopa County is demanding the state senate foot the bill, per a signed agreement.
‘She Failed the Country’: Fox News Host Spins Wild Conspiracy Theory to Explain Why Afghanistan Is Jill Biden’s Fault
Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy indirectly blamed First Lady Jill Biden for the chaos in Afghanistan following the U.S. military’s withdrawal.
“When you look at what’s hurting America, when you look at this lack of leadership, and you wonder who are the people responsible for putting someone this incompetent and frankly this, you know, mentally frail in this position?” Campos-Duffy said on Sunday. “And yes, of course, the media and many people are saying… Susan Rice and Obama and maybe Valerie Jarrett.”
“I’m sorry, as a political spouse, I can’t help but look at Jill Biden,” she continued. “No one knew better his state of mind than Dr. Jill Biden.”
Campos-Duffy added: “And if you ask me, the most patriotic thing Jill Biden could have done was tell her husband [Joe Biden] — to love her husband and not let him run in this mental state that he’s in. I think she failed the country as well.”
Watch the video from Fox News.
