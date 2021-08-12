News
MSNBC Without Maddow? Network’s Top Anchor ‘Seriously Considering’ Quitting: Report
For more than a dozen years Rachel Maddow has been the face of MSNBC, keeping the network’s mostly liberal and growing base of viewers informed five nights a week. But according to The Daily Beast, the 48-year old Emmy and Grammy award-winning anchor is “seriously considering” leaving when her contract expires next year.
It’s hard to imagine the news without Maddow, the 2022 midterms, or the 2024 presidential election without her insight, expertise, self-effacing wit, and dogged determination to inform.
The Daily Beast says Maddow could leave “as negotiations drag on and the temptation to take her brand elsewhere or start her own lucrative media company has grown.” She has “in recent months increasingly expressed openness to exiting when her deal ends, citing a desire to spend more time with her family and the toll of hosting a nightly program since 2008.”
A Rhodes Scholar who earned her Doctor of Philosophy degree in politics at Oxford, Maddow “has occasionally dropped hints about professional burnout. During her Monday evening broadcast, she informed viewers that a two-week break she took earlier this month was the longest vacation she’s taken in her entire life. And during a 2019 interview with The New York Times, Maddow said she realized that between writing a book and hosting her show, she barely has any time to herself.”
“I’m realizing now—10, 11 years into this—that it’s fine to work long days,” she told the Times. “But it’s not good for you to work incessant long days, five days a week, 50 weeks a year for 10 years.”
Read the entire report at The Daily Beast
Trump Endorses Man Who Was at the Capitol Jan. 6 and Who Bragged About Exposing Man’s Genitals to Unsuspecting Women
Donald Trump on Thursday issued an endorsement in a U.S. House race to Derrick Van Orden for Wisconsin’s 3rd congressional district. Van Orden was at the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and bragged about exposing another man’s genitals, a hospital patient, to two unsuspecting women.
Van Orden, a Republican who previously ran for Congress but lost in the primaries “went to Washington on Jan. 6 ? a trip paid for with leftover campaign funds ? to rally with other pro-Trump supporters who were trying to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory,” HuffPost reports. “Van Orden claimed that he never set foot on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, but as The Daily Beast reported, a photo from that day shows otherwise.”
On his campaign website Van Orden describes himself as “an American patriot, retired Navy SEAL, husband, father, grandfather, and Christian.”
In an op-ed for the La Crosse Tribune he claims he “traveled to Washington, DC for meetings and to stand for the integrity of our electoral system as a citizen and at the behest of my neighbors here in Western Wisconsin.”
Never before in American history has there been any call to travel to Washington, D.C. to stand for the integrity of our electoral system, nor was there any significant fraud that would make such a trip necessary.
He notes he was not at the Capitol alone.
“Two of my friends, both combat veterans, and I stood on the parapet that lines the perimeter of the grounds and watched what should have been an expression of free speech devolve into one of the most tragic incidents in the history of our nation.”
“When it became clear that a protest had become a mob, I left the area as to remain there could be construed as tacitly approving this unlawful conduct.”
The Daily Beast reports it “confirmed that Van Orden would have had to cross police barricades to reach that area.”
“As for Van Orden’s campaign expenses surrounding Jan. 6, it’s unclear how they relate to Van Orden’s attendance,” The Daily Beast adds. “Federal Election Commission regulations state that travel expenses must be “directly related to the campaign.” Van Orden—who wrote off roughly $4,000 in transportation and D.C. hotel costs around Jan. 6 for him, his wife, and a campaign staffer—lost his race in November and didn’t declare his 2022 candidacy until April.”
A former Navy SEAL, Van Orden blames “ineffectual” then-President Barack Obama for the deaths of two SEALs in Benghazi.
“In 2015,” HuffPost reports, “Van Orden published ‘Book of Man: A Navy Seal’s Guide to the Lost Art of Manhood,’ about the lessons he learned from being a Navy SEAL. In the book, as the La Crosse Tribune reported in 2020, Van Orden describes an incident in which he surprised two unsuspecting women by showing them a lieutenant’s swollen genitals (his ‘ball sack huge as a cantaloupe’).”
He told the paper that he was “instructing two junior Medical Corps officers in recognition and treatment” ? even though he never identified the two “cute girls” as medical officers in the book.
On the issues, the first one he mentions is masks for school children during the coronavirus pandemic. They should be “optional,” he says, attacking “dismissive school boards.”
He opposes the LGBTQ Equality Act,
Van Orden also claims the second impeachment of Donald Trump “for purely political reasons” “called [him] back into public service, this time as a candidate for Congress in the 3rd District of his beloved State of Wisconsin.”
This is the pinned post on Van Orden’s Facebook page:
COVID in Texas Is So Bad a County Judge Just Overruled Gov. Abbott and Declared an Emergency Requiring Masks
As coronavirus surges across Texas one county official is taking executive action, forcing Gov. Greg Abbott‘s ban on mask mandates to be declared void and issuing his own order requiring all of Dallas County to mask up while inside schools, businesses, and county buildings.
On Tuesday Texas recorded more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases. The Lone Star State under GOP Gov. Greg Abbott is 12th worst in the nation for vaccines, successfully inoculating less than 45% of its population. And hospitalizations are skyrocketing so fast Abbott is begging out of state medical workers to go to Texas to help.
Yet Abbott, a hard core Republican, continues to refuse to implement any mask or vaccine mandates, and banned any local agencies or governments from instituting mask mandates.
“It is so much better when we work together than when we’re alone,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said Wednesday afternoon, as The Dallas Morning News reports. Jenkins is the chief elected official of Dallas County. “The most important thing is that everyone get vaccinated as soon as possible. Face coverings are not a replacement for social distancing.”
Dallas County is currently seeing 1000 new coronavirus cases daily. That number is expected to double before the end of the month.
“A Dallas County judge heard arguments from Jenkins’ and Abbott’s attorneys Tuesday, before deciding that the governor’s executive order precluding local mask mandates was ‘not [a] necessary action to combat the pandemic.'”
“The citizens of Dallas County have and will continue to be damaged and injured by Governor Abbott’s conduct,” the order reads, according to the Dallas Morning News. “Judge Jenkins cannot be precluded from implementing the mitigation strategies he believes are sound, reliable, and backed by scientific evidence.”
Judge Jenkins also took a swipe at the Texas governor and the GOP in this Facebook video, lamenting that “Governor Abbott, and you know, some people in his political party, and following President Trump have politicized this masking, public health, and vaccination, when there really is no politics here. The virus doesn’t care what, what your politics are, what your political party is, how you feel about any issue.”
Attorney General Ken Paxton says he will fight the new order all the way to the state’s supreme court.
‘Intentionally Stupid’ Ron DeSantis May Take Over Trump’s GOP by ‘Placing Children’s Lives in Danger’: Morning Joe
Gov. Ron DeSantis has cultivated a reputation as a more competent Donald Trump, but MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and John Heilemann wondered whether that would survive the latest Florida coronavirus surge.
The Florida governor has moved to block local governments and school boards from imposing COVID-19 precautions, and the “Morning Joe” panelists questioned the narrative comparing DeSantis to the twice-impeached one-term president.
“Is he kind of more rationale, more competent, not quite so crazy version of Donald Trump?” Heilemann said. “I think that’s what he’s trying to do and trying to be, and I think the question you’re raising is whether is it possible that if you take a little bit — if you take the Trump out, like being the less crazy, more competent version of Donald Trump makes you not really that Trumpy at all, and then makes you an ordinary politician again, and I think that’s what DeSantis is flirting with.”
But Republican voters have shown they don’t want anything like a normal politician, so DeSantis may get away with risking children’s lives to prove a partisan point.
“He can be Trump and get away with it because there seems to have been over the last four years an unending tolerance of that in the Republican Party and where political tricks, irrational anti-science policies, culture wars, all of the stuff that Republicans continue to give Donald Trump a wide berth on that,” Heilemann said, “can DeSantis get away with that in the face of COVID and when he’s not actually Donald Trump? You know, if you’re right, and we’re about to reach that tipping point in Florida because of the potency, the threat and damage of COVID, we’re not going to learn something about the politics of COVID. We’ll learn something about how transferable Donald Trump’s theatrics are to non-Trump politicians, and DeSantis may be about to learn that, too.”
The vitriol DeSantis is facing might actually make him more popular to a certain type of voter, Scarborough said.
“Let’s see what the attention that DeSantis has gotten by doing intentionally stupid things, by doing intentionally dangerous things, by doing things that will quote, own the libs, that will get — own the media, yeah, you know?” Scarborough said. “Everybody that Trump supporters hate are criticizing him, and when you have Hollywood actors criticizing DeSantis, when you have Stephen King criticizing DeSantis and people in the media criticizing DeSantis, I mean, that’s a gold mine. Of course, he is being rewarded in a sense for doing something that endangers children, and yet, Donald Trump learned that only made people more loyal to him, and I guess the question is, you know, would Ron DeSantis rather be where he is right now or where Nikki Haley is or where any of the other 30 people who want to replace Donald Trump is — or where Donald Trump is.”
“I mean, DeSantis gets a lot more press now than Donald Trump,” he added. “So maybe he considers placing children’s lives in danger, maybe he considers that a big political win and he doesn’t allow local school boards to take measures that would protect children in their own communities. Maybe that’s a big win for him.”
