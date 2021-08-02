Many Are Questioning Why Trump and Madison Cawthorn Were Filmed Meeting ‘To Create a Path Forward to Victory’

Connect with us

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) posted a short video clip of himself in a “round table” meeting with Donald Trump and over a dozen people, which he labeled, “Creating the Plan to Win,” and captioned: “Behind the Scenes.”

The video, since disappeared but captured by some savvy internet users, shows Trump at his usual place whenever he’s seated at a table, dead center. One man can be heard saying something about “half a million dollar salaries for four years,” and asking, “What do we do? We’re a little bit of a special group.”

Former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski posted a copy:

Cawthorn also posted photos:

It’s all eerily reminiscent of Trump’s White House cabinet meetings setup, more so after Trump’s former White House Chief of Staff went on right wing cable news Friday talking about how the former president is currently holding meetings with his “Cabinet,” as if he were a president in exile.

“We met with several of our Cabinet members tonight,” Mark Meadows told Newsmax, “we actually had a follow-up … meeting with some of our Cabinet members, and … we’re looking at what does come next.”

The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman was so stunned she weighed in on Twitter:

Cawthorn, a member of what some call the “Sedition Caucus,” held a $50,000 a plate fundraiser at Bedminster Saturday, one day after that curious video was taken, with “special guest” Donald Trump. Cawthorn desperately needs the cash. He’s reportedly spent $1.5 million of his $1.8 million fundraising haul this year.

One of Cawthorn’s Democratic opponents mocked him on Twitter:

Some are responding to the “Cabinet” video and photos. Filipkowski says, “I think it’s about the second rally at the Capitol they are planning on Sept 18.”

Others:

 

 

