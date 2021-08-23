'COMMITTED TO BRINGING AMERICANS HOME'
‘Irresponsible’: Peter Doocy Decimated by Jen Psaki for Claiming Americans Are ‘Stranded’ in Afghanistan
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki blasted Fox News reporter Peter Doocy for claiming the Biden administration has “stranded” Americans in Afghanistan.
The Biden administration has airlifted out of that country about 40,000 people, including Afghans and Americans, as of today.
Doocy, who almost daily attacks the administration from the press room seats, on Monday did just that, receiving a stern rebuke from Psaki.
“First of all I think it’s irresponsible to say ‘Americans are stranded.’ They are not. We are committed to bringing Americans who want to come home, home. We are in touch with them via phone, via text, via email, via any way that we can possibly reach Americans, to get them home if they want to return.
“No American is stranded,” Psaki stressed.
When Doocy pushed back, Psaki added: “I’m just calling you out for saying that we are stranding Americans in Afghanistan when we have been very clear that we are not leaving Americans who want to return home, we are going to bring them home and I think that’s important for the American public to hear and understand.”
Watch:
"I think it's irresponsible to say Americans are 'stranded'" — Jen Psaki to Peter Doocy pic.twitter.com/0ZwZ8BkZ19
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 23, 2021
