Internet Slams ‘Homicidal Sociopath’ DeSantis as FL Gov. Lashes Out Over Questions About Kids in COVID ICU

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is waging the opposite of a charm offensive, lashing out at reporters and even President Joe Biden any time questions are asked about the coronavirus pandemic. Media reports have made clear the Sunshine State is suffering huge increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, even among children, and deaths.

On Tuesday Florida had nearly 51,000 new coronavirus cases, The New York Times reports, which was more than one-third of all new cases across the country reported for that day, and a whopping increase from the already high seven-day average of nearly 18,000 cases per day. Those 18,000 cases represent a huge 700% increase from just one month ago.

DeSantis has banned any mask mandates and warned school districts he will withhold funds if they try to implement masks.

DeSantis, The Hill reports, “on Tuesday knocked a reporter who asked a question regarding if mask mandates would have helped seven kids who are in the ICU for the coronavirus.”

The Florida governor quickly turned the question onto the reporter, making them out to be a villain. DeSantis falsely claimed they were blaming the children, when if fact they were blaming the governor for his coronavirus mask ban.

“You’re blaming the kids, saying they weren’t wearing masks so they’re in the ICU. With all due respect, I find that deplorable to blame a victim who ends up being hospitalized,” DeSantis said. “Somebody can contract a highly transmissible airborne virus and they’re viewed as having done something wrong. That’s just not the way you do it.”

Experts generally agree unless they are N95 masks, masks protect others from the wearer, not, as DeSantis claimed, vice versa.

DeSantis is also slamming President Biden, but the White House is fighting back with facts:

23% of new COVID hospitalizations in the U.S are in Florida, and their hospitals are being overwhelmed again. We are doing everything we can to help the people of FL, and they’re stepping up by getting vaccinated – we hope @GovRonDeSantis joins us in this fight. https://t.co/53y97ngQ4E — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) August 4, 2021

On social media DeSantis is getting scorched.

DeSantis is going around saying he wants to protect Florida parents’ “freedom” to not require masks in schools – as Covid cases are spiking in FL risking our economy and our health. The truth is if the DeSantis had done his job right from Day 1, we wouldn’t be in this situation. — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) August 4, 2021

Desantis is the worst of the worst! He has turned our beautiful state of Florida into the epicenter of the #COVID pandemic! Now he’s putting our children at risk! @GovRonDeSantis I’m done staying quite! It’s time for Florida to get a new Governor. #LevRemembers #Florida https://t.co/FUZtH1U4kF — Lev Parnas (@levparnas) August 4, 2021

DeSantis is tough at a microphone bashing Biden. But he ran like a baby from a reporter who asked him why so many kids are now in Florida ICUs. He has just issued a warning to anyone visiting Florida that the virus there will continue to spread unchecked. This is insanity. — Richard Hine (@richardhine) August 4, 2021

Ron DeSantis is a leading cause of death in Florida. He is a Trump wannabe who will never be president. — ReallyAmerican.com 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) August 4, 2021

FUN FACT: @GovRonDeSantis is the leading cause of death in the state of Florida. — Inspector Gadget (@ClayRantsOn) August 4, 2021

Ron DeSantis is the guy. The state of Florida is the truck… https://t.co/ptJKH3Q0j6 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 4, 2021

Ron DeSantis is literally stepping over the bodies of Floridians as he campaigns for POTUS, any actual governing was abandoned long ago in favor of race-baiting and MAGA theatrics. Like I said before, he’s Trump in a better suit with less herpes. @RonDeSantisFL — NoelCaslerComedy (@caslernoel) August 4, 2021

Ron DeSantis has chosen sacrificing the health of the children of Florida over protecting them because it will help him become the 2024 GOP presidential nominee — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) August 4, 2021

23% of new COVID hospitalizations in the U.S are in Florida. Ron DeSantis blames it on Biden and “open borders.” Florida borders two places only: Alabama and Georgia. https://t.co/owlmnwuKlL — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) August 4, 2021

Maybe it's time for the media to start referring to DeSantis as a homicidal sociopath instead of a savvy politician. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) August 4, 2021

Not even a month ago @GovRonDeSantis was promoting his anti-mask, anti-Fauci merchandise. Today, Florida reached an all time high of 12,408 COVID-19 hospitalizations. Stay safe everyone, trust our healthcare experts, and get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/zRUVrLMV5r — Michele Rayner-Goolsby (She/They) (@micheleforfl) August 4, 2021

DeSantis’s effort to downplay the pandemic in Florida is an effort to deny an obvious reality. https://t.co/Ykjm3QAhrD — Philip Bump (@pbump) August 4, 2021