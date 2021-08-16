News
‘How Many More Generations of America’s Daughters and Sons Would You Have Me Send?’: Biden Defends Afghanistan Pullout
President Joe Biden addressed the nation Monday afternoon, explaining many details most Americans likely have never before heard about the war in Afghanistan, after that nation fell to the Taliban far sooner than most experts expected.
But President Biden made clear he stood “squarely” behind his decision to carry out the agreement then-President Donald Trump made, which ordered U.S. troops to exit Afghanistan in full by May 1.
Pres. Biden addresses nation on Afghanistan following rapid Taliban advances: “I stand squarely behind my decision.” https://t.co/f4cYEyMjRU pic.twitter.com/f1sLYFlySK
— ABC News (@ABC) August 16, 2021
The President made clear Afghanistan fell so quickly because, after investing $1 trillion in that country, the 300,000 fighting forces of the Afghan military – a number larger than the militaries of some NATO countries, decided they did not want to fight the Taliban.
President Biden: “American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves.” https://t.co/1iwS8Qcw4z pic.twitter.com/801haF1xwY
— ABC News (@ABC) August 16, 2021
And President Biden asked pointedly, “How many more generations of American daughters and sons would you have me send to fight when the Afghans would not?”
“How many more generations of America’s daughters and sons would you have me send to fight Afghanistan’s civil war, when Afghan troops will not? … I will not repeat the mistakes we made in the past” — President Biden pic.twitter.com/yNONKkJLk5
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 16, 2021
‘Rather Than Running Off to Cancun’: CNN HQ Destroys Ted Cruz for Attacking Reporter Risking Her Life in Afghanistan
In a rare move the CNN Communications Dept., which speaks for the company’s top brass, criticized Senator Ted Cruz after the Texas Republican attacked Clarissa Ward, the news organization’s correspondent reporting on the ground from Kabul, Afghanistan.
“Rather than running off to Cancun in tough times,” CNN Communications tweeted, saying Ward “is risking her life to tell the world what’s happening. That’s called bravery. Instead of RTing a conspiracy theorist’s misleading soundbite, perhaps your time would be better spent helping Americans in harm’s way.”
Cruz sits on the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and likely took part in the White House’s Sunday conference call with the Secretaries of State and Defense, so he knows exactly how dangerous the situation is for Ward, and that being a woman makes the situation potentially deadly for her.
Monday afternoon Cruz posted a tweet accusing Ward and CNN of “cheerleading” an “enemy of America,” the Taliban.
He was quickly admonished on social media.
Here’s Cruz’s tweet, including an out-of-context tweet from a right wing conspiracy theorist, and CNN’s response:
Rather than running off to Cancun in tough times, @clarissaward is risking her life to tell the world what’s happening. That’s called bravery. Instead of RTing a conspiracy theorist’s misleading soundbite, perhaps your time would be better spent helping Americans in harm’s way.
— CNN Communications (@CNNPR) August 16, 2021
‘You’d Be Wetting Your Pants’: Internet Blasts Ted Cruz for Calling CNN Reporter in Kabul a Taliban ‘Cheerleader’
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is under fire after attacking CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward who is on the ground in Kabul reporting of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.
The Texas Republican Senator is accusing Ward and CNN of “cheerleading” an “enemy of America,” the Taliban, as the reporter bravely stands among the terrorists who are known for executing women for violations of Sharia law, so she can do her job.
Cruz retweeted MAGA conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec, who some call “Pizza Jack” for his support of the dangerous “PizzaGate” conspiracy theory. Cruz is also accused of retweeting a “deceptively edited” and “out of context” clip.
Is there an enemy of America for whom @CNN WON’T cheerlead?
(In mandatory burkas, no less.) https://t.co/9O6pe8yROM
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 16, 2021
The full clip is nearly seven minutes long:
CNN’s @clarissaward reports on what Afghanistan looks like as the Taliban take over.https://t.co/pJuaHC3iBC pic.twitter.com/zx9shFE8Lj
— New Day (@NewDay) August 16, 2021
The Daily Beast’s editor at large reminds everyone of what Ward is facing:
.@clarissaward is putting her life on the line.
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 16, 2021
Here’s what others are saying:
Damn it, Ted. Is this all you’ve got? Afghan women and children are dying because of a withdrawal you cheered when it was Trump’s idea, and the most you can muster is to take cheap shots at CNN’s coverage?
You shouldn’t be a Senator. https://t.co/ofNCWxomDV
— Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) August 16, 2021
Cruz was repeatedly reminded if his fleeing from Texas as the state lost power this past winter.
Ted Cruz is promoting a deceptively edited video. https://t.co/dgShp7cf94
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 16, 2021
ted cruz promoting the guy who held up a “rape melania” sign to attack the left https://t.co/qE3Y7mfsxK
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 16, 2021
Ted, you literally packed your shit and left when cold weather hit Texas. How about you sit out criticizing a reporter bringing you the news surrounded by members of the Taliban?
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 16, 2021
whose side are you on, Ted? besides your own, i mean…
— Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) August 16, 2021
Pretty sure everyone dunking on Clarissa Ward and typing “LOL CNN” over comments she made while she was literally next to the Taliban on the streets of Kabul would be pissing their pants right now if they were even 500 miles from that situation.
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 16, 2021
Clarissa Ward: Literally risks her life to report from the ground of an extremely dangerous and chaotic situation.
Ted Cruz: Hightails it to Cancun after his house loses power for a couple days. https://t.co/OvWhs3FHsw
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 16, 2021
Using obvious foreign asset pizza jack to talk about undermining America.
— Nick (@getyrtrouserson) August 16, 2021
Cruz only mad CNN caught him going to Cancun while his voters were left without power and in the cold. pic.twitter.com/x5WazPiDg0
— Levi Herman, MBA ???? (@LeviHermanMBA) August 16, 2021
Ted, she’s risking her life. She’s literally risking her life, to do her job. To inform the world. Could you just once, for just one day, not be such a partisan dickhead? https://t.co/8VMcdvBi7w
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 16, 2021
Ted, you would be wetting your pants if you were standing there next to her.
— Craig Harrington (@Craigipedia) August 16, 2021
Low class tweet about a colleague who has put her life on the line throughout the conflict to bring people news. And takes her out of context to boot and maliciously accuses her of cheerleading for the Taliban. https://t.co/B1CPINjGxx
— andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) August 16, 2021
The entirety of her reporting from Kabul was about contrasting the Taliban’s bogus PR with the gruesome reality of their rule, especially as it pertains to women, of which she is one in an Islamist-occupied city. To think, she could have fucked off to Mexico instead! https://t.co/ltZxQYk7nm
— Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) August 16, 2021
She’s in a war zone describing what she sees. A lot more useful than what you’re doing
— Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) August 16, 2021
She’s risking her life to practice the First Amendment in a place where such a thing does not exist. Go try it sometime, Senator. It’s not Cancun. https://t.co/d1D4JPWzip
— Bill Weir (@BillWeirCNN) August 16, 2021
.@tedcruz, I’d love to see you in Kabul, standing unarmed, amongst a bunch of Talibans, risking your life to bring the news to the world, so some asshat can talk crap about you from a couch in his Washington, DC office….or are you on a chaise-lounge in Cancun? https://t.co/5mvOJc8rPX
— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) August 16, 2021
If you want to see what actual Taliban cheerleading is ? pic.twitter.com/d6U7PQPEIQ
— Andy (@FrancisTheSailr) August 16, 2021
@clarissaward is doing her job. Reporting the news in real-time from the most difficult and dangerous places on earth. She didn’t flee because it’s the Taliban.
This is called bravery. Something you can only imagine what that must be like.
— CHIDI®? (@ChidiNwatu) August 16, 2021
U, @tedcruz wish u were as brave as @clarissaward?
U already demonstrated what an abject COWARD you are in the face of a political rival buffoon who insulted your family. Instead of standing up, u kissed his ass & exposed urself as a sniveling coward. https://t.co/zdIsUPpR8o https://t.co/DxTPrAJkhY
— Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) August 16, 2021
Remember when your buddy invited them to meet at Camp David on 9/11?
— MrStinkyBooG (@boo_stinky) August 16, 2021
This is a disgraceful attack on an incredibly brave reporter, @clarissaward, who is on the ground in the middle of chaos and Taliban fighters to help all of us understand what is happening. She’s risking her life and being attacked for political points. https://t.co/Kzk1UJmxrI
— Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) August 16, 2021
You’re taking this woman completely out of context as she’s risking her life to report from the ground in Afghanistan. How about YOU go do it instead? No? Ok, fuck you. https://t.co/rumCyaXU75
— John Phipps: Dr. Respectful (@GameDadJP) August 16, 2021
Biden to Address the Nation on Afghanistan Monday Afternoon
President Joe Biden will address the nation on the U.S. withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, the White House says, at 3:45 PM ET from the East Room.
You can watch his remarks live on news networks or online via The White House here.
