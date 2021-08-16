GOP Congressman Kinzinger Accused of ‘Josh Hawley Level Tweeting’ for Claiming Biden ‘Took No Responsibility’

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who is frequently supportive of Democrats, is under fire from the left after attacking President Joe Biden’s speech Monday afternoon. The Illinois Republican is wrongly claiming the Commander in Chief took no responsibility for the the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan as that country quickly fell to the Taliban.

Even Congressman Kinzinger admits that President Biden said, “The buck stops with me,” but somehow that and many of the President’s other remarks apparently did not register with him.

Many watched President Biden speak, with the networks all carrying it live, the speech streaming across many outlets, including about 90,000 watching on the White House’s YouTube channel alone.

Many were quick to correct the record.

He took complete responsibility. — Carrie Moley (@carrie_moley) August 16, 2021

This doesn’t fit Adam’s narrative, so… It’s just sad. Thought there were some decent people in the GOP. Well, that idea’s now shattered. — Giorgi Biberidis (@giorgibiberidis) August 16, 2021

“The buck stops with me” means he takes responsibility for all of it, no exceptions. That’s the point of saying it. https://t.co/QF0hVXxSHb — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) August 16, 2021

Umm, that’s exactly what “the buck stops with me” means. — Lisa fully vaxxed still masked! (@PNW_Lisa) August 16, 2021

You weren’t listening to the same speech I was, then. — Dara Does Deep State, Esq. (@daralynn13) August 16, 2021

“I won’t shrink from my responsibility for where we are today” – Biden I think his misjudged this, badly, but come on man. He flat out said that… — blu2021 (@blu20211) August 16, 2021

You want to talk about responsibility? pic.twitter.com/xQ1J6CDhIi — Uh huh (@MartyTruthHurts) August 16, 2021

He’s a tweet away from fucking up the goodwill that got him noticed in the first place. I understand he is upset but it seems like he didn’t hear the same speech everyone else heard. https://t.co/e2DF1vrwOk — QueenofDarkness (@QueenofDrkns) August 16, 2021

This was always going to be a disaster, Rep Kinzinger, no matter when it was done or who did it. You are a smart man so I don’t know why you are stooping to Josh Hawley level tweeting. — Jenn X (@groovychick1973) August 16, 2021

Adam, but he said, “The buck stops with me…” https://t.co/lxB98Y0v6T — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) August 16, 2021

At what point do a people have responsibility to determine their own destiny through blood, sweat and sacrifice so future generations will have a chance? The “last mile” in this battle belonged to the Afghan people. Your “blame America” narrative needs to stop. — Danny (@danzu72) August 16, 2021