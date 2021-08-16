'YOU'RE BEING A REPUBLICAN AGAIN'
GOP Congressman Kinzinger Accused of ‘Josh Hawley Level Tweeting’ for Claiming Biden ‘Took No Responsibility’
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who is frequently supportive of Democrats, is under fire from the left after attacking President Joe Biden’s speech Monday afternoon. The Illinois Republican is wrongly claiming the Commander in Chief took no responsibility for the the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan as that country quickly fell to the Taliban.
Even Congressman Kinzinger admits that President Biden said, “The buck stops with me,” but somehow that and many of the President’s other remarks apparently did not register with him.
Many watched President Biden speak, with the networks all carrying it live, the speech streaming across many outlets, including about 90,000 watching on the White House’s YouTube channel alone.
Many were quick to correct the record.
He took complete responsibility.
— Carrie Moley (@carrie_moley) August 16, 2021
This doesn’t fit Adam’s narrative, so… It’s just sad. Thought there were some decent people in the GOP. Well, that idea’s now shattered.
— Giorgi Biberidis (@giorgibiberidis) August 16, 2021
“The buck stops with me” means he takes responsibility for all of it, no exceptions. That’s the point of saying it. https://t.co/QF0hVXxSHb
— Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) August 16, 2021
Umm, that’s exactly what “the buck stops with me” means.
— Lisa fully vaxxed still masked! (@PNW_Lisa) August 16, 2021
You weren’t listening to the same speech I was, then.
— Dara Does Deep State, Esq. (@daralynn13) August 16, 2021
“I won’t shrink from my responsibility for where we are today” – Biden
I think his misjudged this, badly, but come on man. He flat out said that…
— blu2021 (@blu20211) August 16, 2021
You want to talk about responsibility? pic.twitter.com/xQ1J6CDhIi
— Uh huh (@MartyTruthHurts) August 16, 2021
He’s a tweet away from fucking up the goodwill that got him noticed in the first place. I understand he is upset but it seems like he didn’t hear the same speech everyone else heard. https://t.co/e2DF1vrwOk
— QueenofDarkness (@QueenofDrkns) August 16, 2021
This was always going to be a disaster, Rep Kinzinger, no matter when it was done or who did it.
You are a smart man so I don’t know why you are stooping to Josh Hawley level tweeting.
— Jenn X (@groovychick1973) August 16, 2021
Adam, but he said, “The buck stops with me…” https://t.co/lxB98Y0v6T
— The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) August 16, 2021
At what point do a people have responsibility to determine their own destiny through blood, sweat and sacrifice so future generations will have a chance? The “last mile” in this battle belonged to the Afghan people. Your “blame America” narrative needs to stop.
— Danny (@danzu72) August 16, 2021
You’re being a Republican again. Remember who got us into this war??? https://t.co/KxQkRZRqZ5
— NormalT (@NormalT11) August 16, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- News2 days ago
Dominion Judge Destroyed Trump’s Attorneys ‘Like a Raptor Dismantling Its Prey’: Legal Analyst
- ANALYSIS3 days ago
Report Details ‘Doomsday Scenario’ for America if Newsom Loses the California Recall
- News2 days ago
Harrowing Videos Capture Proud Boys’ Violence at Anti-Vaxx Rally in Downtown Los Angeles: Reports
- News1 day ago
‘Huge Mistake’: Republican Former Defense Secretary Reveals Trump’s Tragic Blunder in Afghanistan
- News13 hours ago
Trump Scrubs His Website of His Statement Bragging About His Afghanistan Withdrawal Plan
- News15 hours ago
Evangelicals Melt Down Over GOP’s Support of Same-Sex Marriage
- News9 hours ago
‘You’d Be Wetting Your Pants’: Internet Blasts Ted Cruz for Calling CNN Reporter in Kabul a Taliban ‘Cheerleader’
- News12 hours ago
Biden to Address the Nation on Afghanistan Monday Afternoon