‘Disgusting’: Jim Acosta Snaps at Darrell Issa After He Defends Sexist Jokes About Women
Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) appeared on CNN Sunday to complain about President Joe Biden’s withdrawal of Afghanistan, but he ended up “disgusting” the host after a comment about a woman radio host Larry Elder threatened.
Issa began the segment by telling CNN’s Jim Acosta that Biden has rejected everything that former President Donald Trump did. Acosta then pointed out that Biden didn’t reject the peace agreement with the Taliban that Trump and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo negotiated.
“You supported the pullout of the US from Afghanistan,” Acosta said, calling Issa out.
“I supported and would continue to support an ongoing military presence at the airbase for strategic purposes,” Issa said, changing his position.
“We have peace in South Korea and we have 28,000 troops there.” Issa said, making an argument to maintain a base in Afghanistan.
Issa also called out the visas Afghan citizens were desperately waiting for. Acosta fact-checked him in real-time, saying that anti-immigrant firebrands in the Trump administration were actively working against those, slowing the process to a crawl.
But it was when Acosta asked about Elder as the GOP front-runner in the California gubernatorial election that Issa “disgusted” the host.
“I want to ask about the recall election to replace Gavin Newsom. Right now, the Republican front-runner is an outspoken talk show host named Larry Elder. He’s made disparaging remarks about women,” Acosta said before playing the recording. “Do you think Larry Elder should be the next governor of California?”
“I think Larry Elder, with tens of thousands of hours on the air, entertaining and thought-provoking, if that’s the –” Issa said before Acosta cut him off.
“That’s not entertaining. That’s disgusting. What he said is disgusting,” said Acosta.
“I appreciate, Jim, your saying it’s disgusting. That certainly was, by most people’s standards, a quip of a radio talk show person who, like plenty of the famous ones, including Rush Limbaugh, who used various statements, including some bombastic statements from time to time, to make a point,” said Issa, refusing to denounce the comments. “In tens of thousands of hours, if that’s the best you have, you don’t really have anything on Larry Elder.”
“Oh, there’s lots of other material, as you know, Congressman,” Acosta assured Issa. “We don’t have time to go through all of it.”
Watch the exchange below:
‘Stay the Hell Out of Fulton County’: Georgia Official Issues Warning to Marjorie Taylor Greene on CNN
Appearing on CNN on Saturday morning, Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts warned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to butt out of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election totals in a sharply worded blast.
Speaking with host Boris Sanchez, Pitts defended the integrity of the 2020 election by stating there is absolutely no evidence of widescale fraud that kept Donald Trump from capturing Georgia’s 16 Electoral College votes, and challenged anyone claiming to have hard evidence of fraud to either “put up or shut up.”
“The only possible explanation is that those conspiracy theorists are trying to curry favor with former president Donald Trump,” Pitts explained. “The 2020 elections are over. The votes have been counted in Georgia three times; not one, not two, three times — one time by hands. Results are almost identical every time and the election has been certified.”
“If that’s the case, what is this all about?” he asked. “Let me tell you what it’s all about; it’s all about the big lie and preparing voters for the 2022 elections. So if they can continue to sow doubt, any doubt in the minds of voters, they think that’s going to be in the minds of voters in 2022 and 2024 when it’s expected former president Trump will try to make a return.”
“Rob, do you think there’s a racial component to this?” host Sanchez asked.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say racial but there’s clearly a partisan component — this is partisan politics at its worst,” Pitts replied. “There is nothing here. Again, I’ve challenged it: if you have something, bring it to me. If you do not, put up or shut up. Even one of our Georgia representatives, this woman, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) and [Matt] Gaetz (R) from Florida, they’re sticking their nose in Fulton County business. I told them, to stay the hell out of Fulton County, you have nothing to do with us. We can take care of ourselves here. Our elections were fair, transparent and that’s exactly what we’re preparing for, for the November elections.”
Watch below:
Biden Hits Back as Florida GOP Defunds Schools That Mask Up: ‘We Will Do Everything We Can’ to Protect Teachers
On Friday, President Joe Biden took to Twitter to vow his administration would work to help school districts in Florida that are being defunded by state Republicans for enacting mask mandates.
“We will do everything we can to support local school districts in safely reopening schools,” said Biden. “American Rescue Plan funds can be used to backfill the salaries of the brave Florida school board members, superintendents, and other educators keeping our children safe.”
Let me be clear: We will do everything we can to support local school districts in safely reopening schools. American Rescue Plan funds can be used to backfill the salaries of the brave Florida school board members, superintendents, and other educators keeping our children safe. https://t.co/sDoZHm3MMH
— President Biden (@POTUS) August 20, 2021
Biden’s statement comes after Richard Corcoran, the Florida Education Commissioner, announced funds would be withheld from Broward and Alachua County public schools — two of the first districts to announce mask mandates in defiance of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order prohibiting such rules. This makes good on a threat DeSantis has made repeatedly.
Republicans in several states are trying to block local mask and vaccine guidance. In Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) has said that $163 million in federal funds will only go to schools without such mandates — which Biden administration officials have warned could be illegal.
Unvaccinated? Better Check to See if Your Health Insurance Will Cover All of Your COVID Costs
The vast majority of private and group health insurance plans are no longer waiving “cost-sharing” for those who contract the coronavirus and require COVID-19 treatment, including hospitalization, according to a report by the Kaiser Family Foundation and the Peterson Center on Healthcare.
The vast majority, about 95% of COVID patients requiring hospitalization are unvaccinated.
That means your co-pay and whatever your plan’s deductible is will not be waived any longer by most private and group insurance plans, which include medical insurance most Americans obtain through their employers. The costs, given how the coronavirus ravages the bodies of many patients, could be enormous.
Before the COVID vaccines were widely available insurance companies voluntarily waived cost-sharing requirements, which saved many patients possibly thousands of dollars. That has now changed, KFF reports, and even more insurers are slated to end waiving the cost-sharing requirements in October.
Significant —>
Most private insurers are no longer waiving cost-sharing for Covid-19 treatment, which means people seeking hospital care (who overwhelmingly are unvaccinated) will be required to pay.https://t.co/P23vYJ6nLM
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 20, 2021
Read the entire report here.
