'REPULSIVE'
Disgusting,’ ‘Ghoulish’ and ‘Gross’: GOP Congresswoman Blasted for ‘Deplorable’ Remarks on Death of AFL-CIO Chief
Richard Trumka, the head of the largest labor union in the country for over a decade and an organized labor leader since the 1980s died Thursday at the age of 72. Trumka started his career as a Pennsylvania coal miner, just like his father, and later went to college and earned a bachelors degree and a law degree.
U.S. Congresswoman Virginia Foxx (R-NC), whose constituents include union members and probably some coal miners, issued a statement observing Trumka’s passing that was so offensive it’s being called “gross” and “disgusting.”
Congresswoman Foxx, who was part of the GOP’s House leadership team until 2017, is likely best known for her remarks disparaging Matthew Shepard, the 21-year old college student whose anti-LGBTQ hate crime murder was so horrific the 2009 federal Hate Crimes Prevention Act bears his name.
In her remarks Thursday, just hours after Trumka’s death, Foxx attacked him for what she called “forced unionization, jobs-killing mandated wages, and other socialist policies.”
Here’s how some are responding:
There’s moral bankruptcy and then, well, there’s this. Richard Trumka stood for the working class. All that this statement stands for is crassness and cruelty.@virginiafoxx: no condolence note should ever include “that said.” Have some decency. https://t.co/CYVbdaCd0u
— Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) August 5, 2021
thank you for admitting you love when people die
— Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) August 5, 2021
What a gross statement on the occasion of a man’s death. https://t.co/C4TVQuKyCZ
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) August 5, 2021
This is remarkably gross and classless https://t.co/dWY6Q8wyCr
— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) August 5, 2021
The whole party is broken beyond repair. My god. https://t.co/3LiwPWIcWC
— Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) August 5, 2021
I like how she bolded the parts overtly insulting him to make clear the she didn’t mean any of the kinda positive things she said in the statement acknowledging his death.
— Jean ValJohnFranco (@JVJFranco) August 5, 2021
Disgusting statement from a House Republican. https://t.co/X0GsbihaLq
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 5, 2021
Truly one of the most ‘REPULSIVE’ people currently holding elective office. https://t.co/LEMxsS3eBI
— Michael Christie 🦑🧲🐸🦛 (@mschristie587) August 5, 2021
ghoulish https://t.co/t5itzfctga
— pete🦑🔪🔆 (@EnjoyerPastry) August 5, 2021
This is repugnant.
— UncleKvetch (@lxanth) August 5, 2021
No class. No decency. On brand for your party, congrats.
— Christine Galea (@chrisgalea) August 5, 2021
More proof that they are all deplorable.
— RKB (@RKB_50) August 5, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- News1 day ago
Devin Nunes Sues NBCUniversal Over Rachel Maddow Report
- COMMENTARY1 day ago
Newt Gingrich Hurls Racist Rant: Democrats Want to ‘Drown’ US With Immigrants ‘To Get Rid of the Rest of Us’
- WHAM!2 days ago
Psaki Swats Down Doocy: ‘We Do Something New Here and Allow DOJ to Act Independently’
- News3 days ago
‘Very Selfish People’: Exhausted Louisiana ICU Nurse Shames Americans Who Refuse Vaccinations
- PRO-LIFE?2 days ago
‘Tyrants’: Conservatives Freak Out as NYC Becomes First to Require Proof of Vaccination for Restaurants and Gyms
- AMERICAN IDIOT2 days ago
Ron DeSantis Is ‘Sick’ of Your ‘Judgment’ of Unvaccinated Floridians: ‘Nobody’s Trying to Get Ill Here’
- 'LET PEOPLE DO THE RIGHT THING'2 days ago
‘What Are We Doing Here?’ White House Press Secretary Blasts TX and FL Governors on COVID – ‘Get Out of the Way’
- 'JUST UNBELIEVABLY FRIGHTENING'2 days ago
Furious Florida Doctors Lash Out at DeSantis Over ‘Unbelievably Frightening’ Surge of COVID-19 Patients