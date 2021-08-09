News
‘Flailing’ DeSantis Reduced to Making Minor Threats as Local School Districts Ignore His Mask Ban
Parents in Florida concerned about their unvaccinated school-aged children are supporting – or forcing – local schools and school boards, and local governments to implement mask mandates in defiance of Ron DeSantis’ ban. The Republican governor has banned any government agency or local government from implementing a mask or vaccine mandate as the Sunshine State remains among the top states in the nation for number of adults hospitalized for coronavirus, number of children hospitalized for coronavirus, and number of new coronavirus cases – and number of new coronavirus deaths.
“Florida has the highest number of children hospitalized from COVID of any state in the country,” Newsweek reports Monday. The even-stronger delta plus variant has also surfaced in Florida.
As it turns out, the governor’s executive order banning implementation of mask bans carries little actual effect.
“The Office of Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the Florida Board of Education could withhold the salaries of superintendents and school board members who defy the governor’s executive order prohibiting mask mandates,” CBS 4 reports.
That’s hardly a deterrent to parents when faced with sending their unvaccinated children to school with other unvaccinated children.
“At least four school districts have plans to defy the governor’s orders,” ArsTechnica reports, calling Florida “in revolt.”
Meanwhile, some Florida parents are suing DeSantis over his mask ban, saying it violates the state constitution.
A few responses to the news:
Seven districts by our count have said they will do mask mandates. Polling has shown a majority of Florida voters approve of letting school boards make local decisions on this public health and safety issue. DeSantis continues to double down. https://t.co/O8FevSh4wl
— Melissa Ross (@MelissainJax) August 9, 2021
DeSantis is lost. He knows schools are going to do masks, against his will, and he can’t figure out a way to look tough. He’s flailing. https://t.co/l9CoQZPR9x
— Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) August 9, 2021
Dallas School District Refuses to Comply With Gov. Abbott’s Mask Ban – Requires Face Coverings Immediately
The second-largest school district in the state is standing up to Gov. Greg Abbott and officially refusing to comply with the Texas Republican’s order banning any agency or local government from mandating masks.
On Monday the Dallas Independent School District announced starting Tuesday face coverings will be required for everyone on its campuses, ABC affiliate KVIA reports. The Dallas ISD operates about 230 schools serving approximately 150,000 students.
Effective Tuesday, August 10, to protect staff and students from the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, Dallas ISD is temporarily requiring all staff, students and visitors to wear masks when on district property.
Details: https://t.co/wtKKlj0UmG pic.twitter.com/F8GbXg1NPl
— Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) August 9, 2021
The state’s largest school district, Houston ISD, is also planning to issue a mask mandate, in defiance of the governor’s orders. The District’s trustees will decide on Thursday if masks will be required, after the Superintendent asked for a mask mandate last week.
Gov. Abbott has his hands full with the exploding coronavirus pandemic. Next to Florida his state has been among the worst performers, with high cases – the current average is just under 14,000 per day, and high numbers of hospitalizations.
On Monday Abbott was forced to beg out of state medical personnel to come to his state to help overwhelmed hospitals. Abbott also asked hospitals to put off elective procedures.
Florida’s seven-day average of new cases is over 19,000 per day, but that has not changed Governor Ron DeSantis’ mind. School districts there too are fighting back. There are reportedly seven school districts in Florida that are defying DeSantis’ mask ban. DeSantis is threatening to withhold paychecks from school district superintendents and school boards if they implement mask mandates.
Top Military Officials on Mandating Vaccine: ‘We Are Responsible for Each Other’s Health and Safety’
The nation’s two top Military officials on Monday explained why the Pentagon is mandating all service members get the coronavirus vaccine by Sept. 15, or as soon as the FDA announces final approval.
“To defend this nation we need a healthy and ready force,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a memo to all Defense Dept. employees. The vaccines, Sec. Austin added, “will protect you and your family. They will protect you, your ship, and your co-workers.”
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley added that COVID-19 is a threat to “force protection and readiness.”
“We are responsible for each other’s health and safety,” he said, writing by hand on a memo: “Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is a key force protection and readiness issue.”
You can read their memos below:
Pentagon memo on COVID-19 vaccines https://t.co/8iIVusXgDY pic.twitter.com/1s1iR2yRlq
— Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) August 9, 2021
Joint Chiefs’ Chair Gen. Milley issues his own letter to the force about mandatory vaccines with a handwritten coda: “Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is a key force protection and readiness issue.” pic.twitter.com/erDn87bu7R
— Paul D. Shinkman (@PDShinkman) August 9, 2021
Task & Purpose reports among the top reasons soldiers at Fort Carson in Colorado gave for not getting vaccinated was: “This is the first time I get to tell the Army NO!”
Trump DOJ Official Jeffrey Clark Can Expect to Be Indicted for Criminal Conspiracy: Legal Expert
Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon, former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade claimed that former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark should be very concerned with being indicted for criminal conspiracy based upon a letter he wrote at Donald Trump’s request that sought to overturn the 202O presidential vote count in Georgia among other states.
Speaking with host Yasmin Vossoughian, the animated McQuade said the letter — revealed in a bombshell report by the Washington Post — is damning evidence that Clark knowingly was participating in a criminal enterprise.
“So President Trump was urging the leadership of the justice department like Jeffrey Rosen and his deputy Clark, and they wouldn’t play ball,” McQuade explained. “Donald Trump did find a willing participant in the assistant attorney general for the Civil Division, Jeffrey Clark, and the public reporting is that Clark met privately with President Trump; completely forbidden under the department policies. Communications are to be done in a formal way.”
“The idea that the president is talking with an underling, planning a strategy is, alone, is highly irregular,” she added. “Then we have seen this letter he drafted for the signature of the acting attorney general to send out to all the states, including Georgia, where the elections were close. This is so far out of the lane of the Justice Department — providing legal advice to states about how they could engineer a different result in their state.”
“He [Clark] laid out that road map for them,” she continued. “So I think Jeffrey Clark and anyone else involved should be concerned with conspiracy charges.”
Watch below:
