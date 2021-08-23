RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Cyber Ninjas Arizona ‘Fraudit’ Report Delayed After CEO and Team Catch COVID: ‘Quite Sick’
The CEO of Cyber Ninjas, the company hired by the Arizona Republican state senate president Karen Fann to “audit” the 2020 election has hit yet another snag: COVID.
On Monday the company was supposed to release its audit findings, which some, including some members of Congress, have taken to call a “fraudit.”
Not only is a dark-money powered and Trump-aligned firm “auditing” Arizona’s 2020 election, but now it’s refusing to comply with a Congressional voting rights probe.
Audit or fraudit? We demand transparency from “Cyber Ninjas,” and I won’t rest until America gets answers. https://t.co/3deapTFonm
— Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) August 23, 2021
The Arizona Senate Republicans late Monday afternoon released a statement saying, “unfortunately, Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan and two other members of the five-person audit team have tested positive for COVID-19 and are quite sick.”
That has been far from the only snag, as the statement details:
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Statement from Senate President @FannKfann #AZSenate #Audit pic.twitter.com/H7xDHdRiK3
— AZSenateRepublicans (@AZSenateGOP) August 23, 2021
The methods used have caused the state’s attorney general to demand all voting machines “audited” be replaced, due to concerns they may have been compromised, which will cost $2.8 million. Maricopa County is demanding the state senate foot the bill, per a signed agreement.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘She Failed the Country’: Fox News Host Spins Wild Conspiracy Theory to Explain Why Afghanistan Is Jill Biden’s Fault
Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy indirectly blamed First Lady Jill Biden for the chaos in Afghanistan following the U.S. military’s withdrawal.
“When you look at what’s hurting America, when you look at this lack of leadership, and you wonder who are the people responsible for putting someone this incompetent and frankly this, you know, mentally frail in this position?” Campos-Duffy said on Sunday. “And yes, of course, the media and many people are saying… Susan Rice and Obama and maybe Valerie Jarrett.”
“I’m sorry, as a political spouse, I can’t help but look at Jill Biden,” she continued. “No one knew better his state of mind than Dr. Jill Biden.”
Campos-Duffy added: “And if you ask me, the most patriotic thing Jill Biden could have done was tell her husband [Joe Biden] — to love her husband and not let him run in this mental state that he’s in. I think she failed the country as well.”
Watch the video from Fox News.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
How Capitol Riot-Related Charges Against Infowars Co-Host Could Lead to Big Problems for Alex Jones
The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday announced charges against InfoWars co-host Owen Shroyer in connection with the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. Shroyer, who hosts a Web series on the conspiracy-driven network run by Alex Jones, is facing charges of “disorderly conduct and entering a restricted area of Capitol grounds,” according to Mother Jones.
In a new criminal complaint filed on Friday, August 20, the Justice Department detailed the charges Shroyer is facing. The complaint also included a number of videos and an image of an advertisement for Jan. 6 that featured a photo of Shroyer with Jones. Part of the complaint also mentions Jones.
The complaint reads:
“Shroyer marched to the U.S. Capitol from the Ellipse shortly before the U.S. Capitol was breached. One video 5 depicted Shroyer marching with other individuals, leading a crowd of people in a “1776!” chant as the host of the Infowars show on which the video was streamed stated, “Alex Jones at this moment is leading the march toward the Capitol building.”
In the same video, Shroyer can be heard telling the crowd, “Today we march for the Capitol because on this historic January 6, 2021, we have to let our Congressmen and women know, and we have to let Mike Pence know, they stole the election, we know they stole it, and we aren’t going to accept it.”
The publication also reports:
“The complaint includes images of Shroyer in restricted areas, along with Jones. The images include one picture of Shroyer, near Jones, at the top of the stairs on the east side of the Capitol. This came after the crowd had pushed past police officers guarding the area.”
Following the Justice Department’s announcement on Friday, Shroyer addressed the criminal complaint on air. He admitted that he does plan to surrender to authorities on Monday, August 23, Buzzfeed reports.
“A couple hours ago, I was informed by my attorney that there is a warrant out for my arrest with allegations involving Jan. 6, and I will have to turn myself in Monday morning,” he said. “There’s a lot of questions, some I have answers to, some I don’t. I’m not going to be getting into more of this today on the air. And I plan on declaring innocence of these charges because I am.”
While Alex Jones has not been charged in connection with the Capitol riots, Mother Jones notes that the charges against Shroyer raise speculation about the possibility of him being charged in the near future. Since January, the DOJ has brought charges against more than 600 individuals in connection with the Capitol insurrection.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Man Who Allegedly Threatened to Blow Up the Capitol if Biden Did Not Resign Gets WMD Charge
North Carolina registered Republican Floyd Ray Roseberry appeared virtually before a judge Friday after he allegedly threatened to blow up the U.S. Capitol from his truck parked in front of the Library of Congress on Thursday if President Joe Biden did not resign.
Roseberry, who is believed to be 49 although told the court he is 51, was charged with threatening the use of a weapon of mass destruction, and use or attempted use of an explosive device, according to NBC4 Washington Investigative Reporter Scott MacFarlane.
The judge also ordered a competency hearing.
“The statute includes a threatened or attempted use of WMD,” says MSNBC legal analyst and law professor Joyce Vance, and “authorizes a sentence of up to life in prison.”
Roseberry told the judge he was on blood pressure medication and “mind mediocine,” but says he hasn’t taken medication in several days.
Roseberry says he doesn’t know the names of the medications.
Defense lawyer says Roseberry has a “diagnosis”
Roseberry says he’s unable to understand proceedings in court, without meds (some of this proceeding is about to be postponed)
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 20, 2021
