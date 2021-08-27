‘Crystal Clear’: House Jan. 6 Committee Is ‘Going After Trump’ Says Attorney Who Prosecuted Trump University Case

A former New York state prosecutor says the bipartisan U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack is definitely targeting Donald Trump, the disgraced former U.S. president.

Tristan Snell, who served as assistant attorney general for New York state and helped lead the prosecution against Trump University that resulted in a $25 million settlement says the Select Committee’s work this week makes “crystal clear” what it’s objectives are.

Snell says the “House Select Committee on January 6 is about to get real — and this week proves it.”

On Wednesday the Select Committee, headed by Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) demanded a massive trove of records from the federal government, including from the Dept. of Justice, the Dept. of Defense, and the White House. A small portion of that order included information about any discussions on invoking the Insurrection Act, martial law, and “All documents and communications concerning possible attempts by President Donald Trump to remain in office after January 20, 2021.”

On Friday the Committee expanded its investigation by ordering 15 social media companies, including tech giants from Google to Facebook to Twitter, to hand of items from a huge 14-point list that included data on misinformation and “foreign malign influence.”

“A robust, comprehensive, no-stone-unturned subpoena effort is the foundation of any real investigation,” Snell explains. “And they’re going after Trump himself. That is crystal clear now.”