CRIME
‘Crystal Clear’: House Jan. 6 Committee Is ‘Going After Trump’ Says Attorney Who Prosecuted Trump University Case
A former New York state prosecutor says the bipartisan U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack is definitely targeting Donald Trump, the disgraced former U.S. president.
Tristan Snell, who served as assistant attorney general for New York state and helped lead the prosecution against Trump University that resulted in a $25 million settlement says the Select Committee’s work this week makes “crystal clear” what it’s objectives are.
Snell says the “House Select Committee on January 6 is about to get real — and this week proves it.”
On Wednesday the Select Committee, headed by Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) demanded a massive trove of records from the federal government, including from the Dept. of Justice, the Dept. of Defense, and the White House. A small portion of that order included information about any discussions on invoking the Insurrection Act, martial law, and “All documents and communications concerning possible attempts by President Donald Trump to remain in office after January 20, 2021.”
On Friday the Committee expanded its investigation by ordering 15 social media companies, including tech giants from Google to Facebook to Twitter, to hand of items from a huge 14-point list that included data on misinformation and “foreign malign influence.”
“A robust, comprehensive, no-stone-unturned subpoena effort is the foundation of any real investigation,” Snell explains. “And they’re going after Trump himself. That is crystal clear now.”
CRIME
Alabama Governor’s Staff Attorney Arrested for Child Solicitation
A staff attorney for Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was arrested for child solicitation.
Chase Tristian Espy was charged with child solicitation by computer/electronic solicitation of a child, a Class B felony, and immediately fired from Ivey’s staff, reported AL.com.
“The allegations against Mr. Espy are serious, tragic and shocking,” the governor’s office said in a statement. “While he was employed by our office for only a few months, Mr. Espy has been terminated. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further information is available at this time.”
The 36-year-old Birmingham attorney served as deputy general counsel in the Republican governor’s office.
Espy was arrested as part of a sting by Homewood police, but no other details were released about his arrest or alleged crimes.
The Vestavia Hills resident was booked into jail Wednesday night, released just before 2 a.m. on $30,000 and relieved of his government duties later Thursday morning.
CRIME
Far Right Pro-Trump Conspiracy Theorist Accused of Robocall Voter Suppression Gets Hit With Massive Proposed Fine
Jacob Wohl, a “deceptive, pro-Trump internet hoaxer,” and “conservative activist and far-right conspiracy theorist” who allegedly targeted Black Americans in a robocalling scheme to suppress the 2020 vote and help Donald Trump win re-election is now facing a massive $5.1 million proposed fine by the Federal Communications Commission.
Wohl, known for attempting to discredit Democrats from Hillary Clinton to Pete Buttigieg and many others by creating false sexual harassment claims, is accused by the FCC of sending pre-recorded robocall “messages telling potential voters that, if they vote by mail, their ‘personal information will be part of a public database that will be used by police departments to track down old warrants and be used by credit card companies to collect outstanding debts.'”
The FCC also accuses John (“Jack”) Burkman in its press release.
“This is the largest TCPA robocall fine ever proposed by the Commission,” the FCC says, referring to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. “It is also the first action where the FCC was not required to warn robocallers before robocall violations could be counted toward a proposed fine, per Congress’s recent amendment of the TCPA.”
The Verge adds that last year, “Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed four felony charges against Burkman and Wohl, accusing the pair of discouraging Detroit residents from voting in the 2020 election. Specifically, the case accuses them of targeting voters in Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Illinois in around 85,000 calls last August. According to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, the calls claimed to come from ‘Project 1599, a civil rights organization’ founded by the pair and targeted areas with large populations of Black voters.”
Among Wohl’s other targets have been Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Anthony Fauci, Elizabeth Warren, Robert Mueller, and Ilhan Omar.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
CRIME
Josh Duggar’s Attorneys Ask Court to Drop Child Porn Charges and Suppress Photos of His Hands Taken After Arrest
Attorneys for former reality TV star Josh Duggar have filed several motions, including asking the court to drop all charges related to child pornography against him, and to suppress photos of his hands and feet taken after his arrest.
Duggar is charged with receiving and possessing child pornography. Earlier this year a “federal grand jury in the Western District of Arkansas indicted Duggar, alleging that in 2019 he ‘knowingly’ received images of children under the age of 12,” USA Today reported.
“Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12,” a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office states.
Now Duggar’s lawyers say all charges should be dropped.
“Duggar’s attorneys argue the government failed to preserve potentially exculpatory evidence: searches done by investigators of electronic devices belonging to three people who, at various times, had access to Duggar’s Springdale used car lot and the wireless internet at that location,” The Arkansas Democrat Gazette reports.
In a separate motion Duggar’s attorneys claim charges should be dropped because President Donald Trump illegally installed two acting secretaries of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Another motion states police questioned Duggar without his lawyer present, and confiscated his cell phone before he could call his attorney.
Asking the court to suppress evidence, Duggar’s lawyers charge federal investigators “waited too long to execute their examination of the electronic devices seized, allowing the warrant to become stale, according to the motion.”
“The third motion,” The Arkansas Democrat Gazette states, “seeks to suppress photos of Duggar’s hands and feet that were taken after his arrest.”
Read the full report here.
