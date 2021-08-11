News
COVID in Texas Is So Bad a County Judge Just Overruled Gov. Abbott and Declared an Emergency Requiring Masks
As coronavirus surges across Texas one county official is taking executive action, forcing Gov. Greg Abbott‘s ban on mask mandates to be declared void and issuing his own order requiring all of Dallas County to mask up while inside schools, businesses, and county buildings.
On Tuesday Texas recorded more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases. The Lone Star State under GOP Gov. Greg Abbott is 12th worst in the nation for vaccines, successfully inoculating less than 45% of its population. And hospitalizations are skyrocketing so fast Abbott is begging out of state medical workers to go to Texas to help.
Yet Abbott, a hard core Republican, continues to refuse to implement any mask or vaccine mandates, and banned any local agencies or governments from instituting mask mandates.
“It is so much better when we work together than when we’re alone,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said Wednesday afternoon, as The Dallas Morning News reports. Jenkins is the chief elected official of Dallas County. “The most important thing is that everyone get vaccinated as soon as possible. Face coverings are not a replacement for social distancing.”
Dallas County is currently seeing 1000 new coronavirus cases daily. That number is expected to double before the end of the month.
“A Dallas County judge heard arguments from Jenkins’ and Abbott’s attorneys Tuesday, before deciding that the governor’s executive order precluding local mask mandates was ‘not [a] necessary action to combat the pandemic.'”
“The citizens of Dallas County have and will continue to be damaged and injured by Governor Abbott’s conduct,” the order reads, according to the Dallas Morning News. “Judge Jenkins cannot be precluded from implementing the mitigation strategies he believes are sound, reliable, and backed by scientific evidence.”
Judge Jenkins also took a swipe at the Texas governor and the GOP in this Facebook video, lamenting that “Governor Abbott, and you know, some people in his political party, and following President Trump have politicized this masking, public health, and vaccination, when there really is no politics here. The virus doesn’t care what, what your politics are, what your political party is, how you feel about any issue.”
Attorney General Ken Paxton says he will fight the new order all the way to the state’s supreme court.
News
‘Intentionally Stupid’ Ron DeSantis May Take Over Trump’s GOP by ‘Placing Children’s Lives in Danger’: Morning Joe
Gov. Ron DeSantis has cultivated a reputation as a more competent Donald Trump, but MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and John Heilemann wondered whether that would survive the latest Florida coronavirus surge.
The Florida governor has moved to block local governments and school boards from imposing COVID-19 precautions, and the “Morning Joe” panelists questioned the narrative comparing DeSantis to the twice-impeached one-term president.
“Is he kind of more rationale, more competent, not quite so crazy version of Donald Trump?” Heilemann said. “I think that’s what he’s trying to do and trying to be, and I think the question you’re raising is whether is it possible that if you take a little bit — if you take the Trump out, like being the less crazy, more competent version of Donald Trump makes you not really that Trumpy at all, and then makes you an ordinary politician again, and I think that’s what DeSantis is flirting with.”
But Republican voters have shown they don’t want anything like a normal politician, so DeSantis may get away with risking children’s lives to prove a partisan point.
“He can be Trump and get away with it because there seems to have been over the last four years an unending tolerance of that in the Republican Party and where political tricks, irrational anti-science policies, culture wars, all of the stuff that Republicans continue to give Donald Trump a wide berth on that,” Heilemann said, “can DeSantis get away with that in the face of COVID and when he’s not actually Donald Trump? You know, if you’re right, and we’re about to reach that tipping point in Florida because of the potency, the threat and damage of COVID, we’re not going to learn something about the politics of COVID. We’ll learn something about how transferable Donald Trump’s theatrics are to non-Trump politicians, and DeSantis may be about to learn that, too.”
The vitriol DeSantis is facing might actually make him more popular to a certain type of voter, Scarborough said.
“Let’s see what the attention that DeSantis has gotten by doing intentionally stupid things, by doing intentionally dangerous things, by doing things that will quote, own the libs, that will get — own the media, yeah, you know?” Scarborough said. “Everybody that Trump supporters hate are criticizing him, and when you have Hollywood actors criticizing DeSantis, when you have Stephen King criticizing DeSantis and people in the media criticizing DeSantis, I mean, that’s a gold mine. Of course, he is being rewarded in a sense for doing something that endangers children, and yet, Donald Trump learned that only made people more loyal to him, and I guess the question is, you know, would Ron DeSantis rather be where he is right now or where Nikki Haley is or where any of the other 30 people who want to replace Donald Trump is — or where Donald Trump is.”
“I mean, DeSantis gets a lot more press now than Donald Trump,” he added. “So maybe he considers placing children’s lives in danger, maybe he considers that a big political win and he doesn’t allow local school boards to take measures that would protect children in their own communities. Maybe that’s a big win for him.”
'BUNCH OF NONSENSE WORDS'
‘Tell Me You’ve Never Read 1984 Without Saying You’ve Never Read 1984’: ‘Moronic’ Madison Cawthorn Mocked Over Odd Tweet
North Carolina freshman Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn added to his litany of odd and disturbing acts Tuesday night when he tried to troll liberals by comparing America in 2021 to the dystopian Orwell novel Nineteen Eighty-Four.
It did not go well for the far right wing Trump acolyte who just turned 26.
“1984 is a great fiction novel to read but it seems like it is becoming the reality we are currently living under more and more each day,” Cawthorn tweeted.
Many noted that all novels are fiction, others observed it sounded like he’s actually never read the book, and some asked what else would one do with a book but read it.
Translation: “I have never read 1984.” https://t.co/8G72sWB1KV
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 11, 2021
Lol this is how I used to start book reports when I couldn’t find the cliffs notes. https://t.co/xK5FiTVpi7
— Sam Youngman (@samyoungman) August 11, 2021
1) A “fiction novel.”
2) He didn’t read it.
3) He didn’t even scan the Cliff Notes.
4) He can barely read Twitter and reply coherently.
4) But here, he is right. And, of course, culpable. https://t.co/p1L6qo0NkA
— David Simon (@AoDespair) August 11, 2021
not only does this read like it was written by somebody who has never read 1984, but it reads like someone who wasn’t even sure it’s a book https://t.co/Yxv5JC0MBX
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 11, 2021
What are some other great fiction novels to read? https://t.co/s7tiYcBNSq
— James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) August 11, 2021
madison is the kid who didnt do the reading assignment and has to say a bunch of nonsense words to fill up the allotted time for his presentation to the class https://t.co/03NsEdHOdJ
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 11, 2021
“Fiction novel” https://t.co/uuezHP9PsP
— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) August 11, 2021
book report
by: madison cawthorn, congressman https://t.co/Z4mK8O9q7B pic.twitter.com/e3PGjv9ck8
— Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) August 11, 2021
tell me you haven’t ever read a novel without telling me you haven’t ever read a novel https://t.co/rfMbwkMcfs
— John Macintosh (@jamacintosh) August 11, 2021
Or, well… https://t.co/02XNb5z6Fn
— William Gibson (@GreatDismal) August 11, 2021
Am I the only one who read this tweet in a little kid voice? https://t.co/uDRua2a9EN
— Aki Peritz (@AkiPeritz) August 11, 2021
He 100% hasn’t read 1984. https://t.co/X9uLkQnJZo
— Matt Murchison ?? (@MattMurchison) August 11, 2021
Truly we can all do anything, as this absolute moronic piece of human garbage is a Representative.
Yes you see life is such a game, like the game called Life.
Yes my voter base, I are smart. https://t.co/B26eNs9iVo
— Blake Wilhelm, One Piece Hype Man (@blakers37) August 11, 2021
The representative’s sophomore copy of the book has been located: https://t.co/TVUQTPX6ho pic.twitter.com/aaT88Okh2W
— scott andreas (@cscotta) August 11, 2021
Tell me you barely passed middle school English without telling me you barely passed middle school English. https://t.co/CTlDXQlJby
— Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) August 11, 2021
…tell me you haven’t read 1984, without telling me you haven’t read 1984. https://t.co/0vcPgllCrg
— Garrison Anderson (he/him/his) (@gentlemanTBD) August 11, 2021
This social media tweet post tells me that this man person has never read an actual book publication. https://t.co/2rR47Jo2tK
— Nima Shirazi (@WideAsleepNima) August 11, 2021
So you’re saying you never actually read it.
FYI: A novel is fiction.
I could go on about the dumpster fire that is this tweet but I’ll just leave it at saying you’re neither a good man nor a smart man. https://t.co/XUaD97JaGO
— HawaiiDelilah™ — Fully Vaxxed — (@HawaiiDelilah) August 11, 2021
Tell me you’ve never read 1984 without saying you’ve never read 1984. https://t.co/i4kQ4XFiun
— Lauren (@lauren_lilith) August 11, 2021
News
‘Public Health Threat’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets Twitter Suspension – Internet Demands ‘Make It Permanent’
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s Twitter account has been suspended for a week after the Georgia conspiracy theorist and disinformation purveyor posted what the social media company labeled as “misleading” coronavirus information.
Falsely claiming the coronavirus vaccines are “failing,” Greene declared the FDA “should not approve” them.
The FDA is expected to give final approval to the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine by Labor Day, handing anti-vaxxers a major defeat.
While not labeled as misleading Greene on Monday also retweeted several unverified claims made by Twitter users claiming ill effects from the vaccine.
CNN reports a Twitter spokesperson said Greene’s tweet “was labeled in line with our COVID-19 misleading information policy. The account will be in read-only mode for a week due to repeated violations of the Twitter Rules.”
CNN notes this is at least the third time Greene has been suspended, but New York Times tech and disinformation reporter Davey Alba says it’s her fourth, “meaning she could be permanently banned from the service if she shares coronavirus misinformation again.”
Greene recently suggested Republicans use their “Second Amendment Rights” to “welcome” volunteers going door-to-door handing out coronavirus vaccine information as part of what she called President Joe Biden’s “police state friends.”
Meanwhile, many on the social media platform are cheering, blasting Greene and the GOP, and urging Twitter to make the suspension permanent.
More evidence of Republicans undermining the very future of our country. https://t.co/uNd2v3a5vF
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 10, 2021
These lies about COVID19 vaccine are killing thousands of Americans. They need to stop.
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account for one week following violation of platform rules – CNN https://t.co/Af5Hw3cPAQ
— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) August 10, 2021
It’s past time that Marjorie Taylor Greene was suspended from Twitter for deliberately spreading COVID disinformation.
Greene also spreads disinformation about Jews for her own political power.
The suspension should become permanent.https://t.co/HJyRhknT5s
— Joel Rubin (@JoelMartinRubin) August 10, 2021
LMFAO, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been suspended from Twitter for a week because of her lies about vaccines!
Please @Twitter:
MAKE IT PERMANENT.
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 10, 2021
Marjorie Taylor Greene was just suspended from Twitter for one week, for yet again lying about Covid and vaccines (she herself is vaccinated). She is a legitimate public health threat, and danger to this countries well being. RT if you think @Twitter should permanently ban her.
— Really American ?? (@ReallyAmerican1) August 10, 2021
Twitter has suspended Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account for one week following yet another violation of the platform’s rules. If you ask me, she should be suspended PERMANENTLY. https://t.co/x8EnuEJskt
— Jon Cooper ?? (@joncoopertweets) August 10, 2021
Marjorie Taylor Greene was suspended from Twitter (again) for a week for spreading disinformation about vaccines. Retweet if you think it’s past time for Twitter to BAN HER PERMANENTLY!
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) August 10, 2021
Breaking: Marjorie Taylor Greene has been suspended from Twitter.
Retweet if you agree: it should be permanent.
— Kim Mangone (@KimMangone) August 10, 2021
Marjorie Taylor Greene has been suspended from Twitter for a week for spreading vaccine disinformation.
Raise your hand if you think Rep. Greene should be permanent banned ?
— Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) August 10, 2021
