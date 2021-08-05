'IN THE MOLD OF JUSTICE GINSBURG'
Biden Pick Had Strong Role in Marriage Equality Movement – Would Be First LGBTQ Woman on a Federal Appeals Court
President Joe Biden is continuing to nominate extraordinary candidates to the federal bench, and extraordinarily diverse candidates as well.
On Thursday the White House announced President Biden’s pick to sit on the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals, Vermont Supreme Court Associate Justice Beth Robinson.
Robinson has a long history in the marriage equality movement, and will make history by becoming the first openly-LGBTQ judge on a federal appeals circuit court if confirmed, HuffPost reports.
“I am incredibly proud that President Biden has nominated Vermont’s very own Justice Beth Robinson to serve as a Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit,” Vermont’s Democratic U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy said in a statement. “I strongly praise President Biden for nominating Justice Robinson, who has been a tireless champion for equal rights and equal justice in the mold of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”
Justice Robinson served as chairwoman of the Vermont Freedom to Marry Action Committee, and “served as co-counsel to the plaintiffs in Baker v. State, Vermont’s landmark case involving the constitutional rights of same-sex couples, helped lead the lobbying effort that led to the passage of Vermont’s civil union law in 2000, and helped lead the effort in 2009 that culminated in the Legislature’s passage of a bill extending the legal right to marry to same-sex couples,” the Addison County Independent reported in 2010.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN IS NO JOKE3 days ago
#ResignMcCarthy: Calls Mount for Ouster of ‘Psychotic’ GOP Leader After He ‘Threatened Violence’ Against Pelosi
- 'SOME PEOPLE ARE GOING TO ACT IN THAT WAY'3 days ago
Anti-LGBTQ Hate Group Head Warns of ‘Violent Insurrection’ if ‘Genuine Patriots’ Don’t ‘Take Back the Country’
- News1 day ago
Devin Nunes Sues NBCUniversal Over Rachel Maddow Report
- News3 days ago
Third DC Police Officer Who Fought to Protect Capitol on Jan. 6 Dies by Suicide
- WHAM!2 days ago
Psaki Swats Down Doocy: ‘We Do Something New Here and Allow DOJ to Act Independently’
- News3 days ago
‘Significant Number of Subpoenas’: GOP Jan. 6 Commission Member Reveals ‘A Lot of People’ Will Be Ordered to Testify
- News3 days ago
‘Very Selfish People’: Exhausted Louisiana ICU Nurse Shames Americans Who Refuse Vaccinations
- PRO-LIFE?2 days ago
‘Tyrants’: Conservatives Freak Out as NYC Becomes First to Require Proof of Vaccination for Restaurants and Gyms