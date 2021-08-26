CRIME
Alabama Governor’s Staff Attorney Arrested for Child Solicitation
A staff attorney for Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was arrested for child solicitation.
Chase Tristian Espy was charged with child solicitation by computer/electronic solicitation of a child, a Class B felony, and immediately fired from Ivey’s staff, reported AL.com.
“The allegations against Mr. Espy are serious, tragic and shocking,” the governor’s office said in a statement. “While he was employed by our office for only a few months, Mr. Espy has been terminated. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further information is available at this time.”
The 36-year-old Birmingham attorney served as deputy general counsel in the Republican governor’s office.
Espy was arrested as part of a sting by Homewood police, but no other details were released about his arrest or alleged crimes.
The Vestavia Hills resident was booked into jail Wednesday night, released just before 2 a.m. on $30,000 and relieved of his government duties later Thursday morning.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CRIME
Far Right Pro-Trump Conspiracy Theorist Accused of Robocall Voter Suppression Gets Hit With Massive Proposed Fine
Jacob Wohl, a “deceptive, pro-Trump internet hoaxer,” and “conservative activist and far-right conspiracy theorist” who allegedly targeted Black Americans in a robocalling scheme to suppress the 2020 vote and help Donald Trump win re-election is now facing a massive $5.1 million proposed fine by the Federal Communications Commission.
Wohl, known for attempting to discredit Democrats from Hillary Clinton to Pete Buttigieg and many others by creating false sexual harassment claims, is accused by the FCC of sending pre-recorded robocall “messages telling potential voters that, if they vote by mail, their ‘personal information will be part of a public database that will be used by police departments to track down old warrants and be used by credit card companies to collect outstanding debts.'”
The FCC also accuses John (“Jack”) Burkman in its press release.
“This is the largest TCPA robocall fine ever proposed by the Commission,” the FCC says, referring to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. “It is also the first action where the FCC was not required to warn robocallers before robocall violations could be counted toward a proposed fine, per Congress’s recent amendment of the TCPA.”
The Verge adds that last year, “Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed four felony charges against Burkman and Wohl, accusing the pair of discouraging Detroit residents from voting in the 2020 election. Specifically, the case accuses them of targeting voters in Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Illinois in around 85,000 calls last August. According to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, the calls claimed to come from ‘Project 1599, a civil rights organization’ founded by the pair and targeted areas with large populations of Black voters.”
Among Wohl’s other targets have been Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Anthony Fauci, Elizabeth Warren, Robert Mueller, and Ilhan Omar.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
CRIME
Josh Duggar’s Attorneys Ask Court to Drop Child Porn Charges and Suppress Photos of His Hands Taken After Arrest
Attorneys for former reality TV star Josh Duggar have filed several motions, including asking the court to drop all charges related to child pornography against him, and to suppress photos of his hands and feet taken after his arrest.
Duggar is charged with receiving and possessing child pornography. Earlier this year a “federal grand jury in the Western District of Arkansas indicted Duggar, alleging that in 2019 he ‘knowingly’ received images of children under the age of 12,” USA Today reported.
“Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12,” a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office states.
Now Duggar’s lawyers say all charges should be dropped.
“Duggar’s attorneys argue the government failed to preserve potentially exculpatory evidence: searches done by investigators of electronic devices belonging to three people who, at various times, had access to Duggar’s Springdale used car lot and the wireless internet at that location,” The Arkansas Democrat Gazette reports.
In a separate motion Duggar’s attorneys claim charges should be dropped because President Donald Trump illegally installed two acting secretaries of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Another motion states police questioned Duggar without his lawyer present, and confiscated his cell phone before he could call his attorney.
Asking the court to suppress evidence, Duggar’s lawyers charge federal investigators “waited too long to execute their examination of the electronic devices seized, allowing the warrant to become stale, according to the motion.”
“The third motion,” The Arkansas Democrat Gazette states, “seeks to suppress photos of Duggar’s hands and feet that were taken after his arrest.”
Read the full report here.
Related:
Federal Prosecutors: Josh Duggar Had Over 200 Obscene Images of Underaged Kids – Some of Children as Young as 5
CRIME
‘Begin a Criminal Investigation’: George Conway Explains What Laws Trump Broke After Election Defeat
George Conway called for a criminal investigation of Donald Trump’s attempted “self-coup” after his re-election loss.
The attorney and husband to former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Senate testimony from former acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen shows a clear violation of federal laws by the twice-impeached one-term president and former assistant attorney general Jeffrey Clark.
“This was absolutely one of the most dangerous moments in American history, the most dangerous moments by a president of the United States,” Conway said. “We’ve seen the movie before in some way, that President Trump would try to coerce federal agencies into doing things that are questionable, benefitting him personally, he even tried to coerce a foreign country to do something to benefit him personally. But this is the most extreme possibility, that he would try to use the mechanisms of government, particularly the Department of Justice, to perpetuate himself in office indefinitely and launch a self-coup.”
Conway said the ex-president appears to have engaged in a conspiracy to defraud the United States and violated the Hatch Act by attempting to coerce Rosen into engaging in political activity.
“If Donald Trump had directed or tried to coerce acting attorney general Rosen to walking down Pennsylvania Avenue with a ‘Trump 2020’ flag, that would have been criminal,” he said. “Here, this was much worse. He was attempting to coerce the Department of Justice, coerce Rosen into engaging in what was a purely political act, precisely because they had told the president there was no interest of the United States in this, that there was no illegality, there was no law enforcement function performed by the Justice Department, and then he, then Donald Trump went on to basically say, just say it, just say it — make this statement.”
“That was all, as you point out, just for political purposes to, as has been pointed out, was for political purposes to influence the political branches, the congress to overturn the election, and to try to influence what the states were doing,” Conway added. “That again, a purely political act, coerced by the president of the United States, who, by the way, as these reports made clear, was basically threatening Rosen with removal and substitution by Jeffrey Clark, the guy who was actually trying to — who was basically conspiring with the president to overturn the election. That’s coercion, fits like a glove. I know there’s an inspector general investigation, but they should begin a criminal investigation because there’s predication for such an investigation.”
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
GOP Congressman Brands Speaker Pelosi With Nazi Slur as Marjorie Taylor Greene Looks on and Says Nothing
- 'COMMITTED TO BRINGING AMERICANS HOME'3 days ago
‘Irresponsible’: Peter Doocy Decimated by Jen Psaki for Claiming Americans Are ‘Stranded’ in Afghanistan
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
South Carolina Parent Tells School Board CDC Has Plan to Use COVID to Develop Nazi-Style ‘Concentration Camps’
- CRIME2 days ago
Josh Duggar’s Attorneys Ask Court to Drop Child Porn Charges and Suppress Photos of His Hands Taken After Arrest
- CRIME2 days ago
Far Right Pro-Trump Conspiracy Theorist Accused of Robocall Voter Suppression Gets Hit With Massive Proposed Fine
- News2 days ago
‘Let Me Explain to You How Our Process Works’: Psaki Derails Doocy’s Attacks on Administration’s Afghanistan Airlift
- News3 days ago
GOP Rep. Demands Biden’s ‘Immediate’ Resignation for Decision to Withdraw From Afghanistan – Which 63% Support
- News2 days ago
Reports Reveals Devastating Divide Between Vaccinated and Unvaccinated