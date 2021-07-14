LOL
‘Welcome Back’: Jen Psaki Perfectly Mocks Fox News’ Peter Doocy for Pushing Political Agenda Attacking Texas Dems
Fox News’ Peter Doocy wasted no time upon returning to the White House Press Briefing Room Wednesday, offering his highly-partisan take on Texas Democrats working to block an extreme voter suppression bill in the Lone Star State. Press Secretary Jen Psaki served up the best possible response mocking his attack.
Doocy had asked Psaki if she knew of “any examples of his 36 years in the Senate” when now-President Joe Biden “just hopped on a train and left town to avoid a vote that he knew he was going to lose?”
Psaki, holding back a smirk, replied by saying, “Welcome back.”
The other reporters in the room broke out in laughter.
“Look, I think that the President’s view is that these Texas legislators were making a statement through action in opposition to efforts in their state to oppose restrictions on people’s fundamental rights and their rights to vote in their state, [to] go ahead and vote.”
The vast majority of Democrats in the Texas House on Monday got on a plane and flew to Washington, D.C. to try to block the House from forming a quorum in a last-ditch effort to kill Governor Greg Abbott’s extreme voter suppression bill. They now face arrest after their colleagues voted to invoke an option in the House rules that allows law enforcement to literally hunt them down, capture them, and force their attendance in the House chamber.
Watch:
“Welcome back” pic.twitter.com/JABrv2p0LO
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 14, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
LOL
WATCH: Ex-Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis Quits ‘Corrupted’ GOP Live on Air
One former Trump elections lawyer is fed up with the Republican Party and announced on “Real America’s Voice” she is quitting the GOP.
During an appearance on the conservative news platform, Ellis attacked the party for not going enough to defend the honor of former President Donald Trump.
“Sure, the Republicans claim to be keeping Democrats in check, but only a handful of outsiders are actually speaking up,” she fumed. “The rest are compromising on everything. The infrastructure bill, for example. Or the second impeachment hoax, where [Senate GOP Leader Mitch] McConnell actually stood up and ranted against President Trump for his own political gain, not for the truth.”
She continued to complain about how the Republican National Committee was being operated.
“What happened to the millions raised by the RNC in November and December of 2020 — the Trump team never saw a dime of that help,” she argued. “All of them, including [RNC Chair] Ronna McDaniel, should resign now. Until they do, as of today, I am resigning from the party… A compromised, corrupted majority is not a majority worth being a part of.”
Watch the video below.
BREAKING: @JennaEllisEsq announces she is leaving the Republican Party.
“Even if I stand alone for the Truth, I will stand for the Truth.” – Jenna Ellis
Watch the full segment here: https://t.co/hc88hn3Ytt pic.twitter.com/Kv29y1tyQI
— Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) July 12, 2021
LOL
Mo Brooks Posts His Gmail Password While Ranting About Eric Swalwell Subpoena
Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) lashed out on Twitter Sunday afternoon when his wife was served with a subpoena for Rep. Eric Swalwell’s (D-CA) civil lawsuit. Brooks ranted on Twitter that the subpoena was illegally served because the process server was caught “sneaking into my house and accosting my wife.”
In the course of his rant and need to post a screen capture of the penalties of illegally trespassing, Brooks accidentally posted his PIN number and the password to his Gmail account, which are taped under his screen on his laptop.
Brooks has also been caught blocking people on Twitter from the official Congressional account, which is illegal. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was caught doing the same and was forced to settle with a liberal group for a $10,000 fee. At least two people have reported being blocked by Brooks, including actor, producer and women’s equality activist Patricia Arquette.
While ranting like a lunatic and claiming to be a victim because his wife was handed a piece of paper, Mo Brooks accidentally tweeted his Gmail password and pin numbers.
He's Mr. Underhill from Fletch. pic.twitter.com/w6YyyqF9o9
— Josh Moon 🇺🇸 (@Josh_Moon) June 6, 2021
Good times! pic.twitter.com/tnILz9r4zd
— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) June 6, 2021
LOL
‘Ivankanomics’: Kayleigh McEnany Is Very Upset Forbes Put Kamala Harris on Its Cover but Not Ivanka Trump
Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany attacked Forbes magazine on Tuesday for putting Vice President Kamala Harris on the cover while snubbing Ivanka Trump.
During a panel segment on Fox News’s Outnumbered program, McEnany noted that Forbes had recently coined the term Kamalanomics in a profile about the current vice president.
“Forbes has discovered a new philosophy, Kamalanomics, named after Kamala,” McEnany complained, “and it’s about propping up women small business owners.”
“Interestingly though, we have someone who did just that,” she continued. “Ivanka Trump did just that, securing $1.5 billion in relief from the private sector for small businesses, $10 billion to [community development financial institutions], which are banks that help minority and low-income communities.”
McEnany added: “But I don’t remember the term Ivankanomics.”
Co-host Tomi Lahren also blasted the vice president.
“We expected her to do a lot more with this golden opportunity that she’s been given,” she opined. “I know how she operates. I know what kind of woman that she is.”
“You mention the way they treat Republican women,” Lahren said. “The way they treated Ivanka, the way that they treated Sarah Palin. I mean, they’re propping her up, putting her on the cover of magazines. And when they put her on the cover of Vogue, she wasn’t looking good enough for the woke crowd. They wanted her to be more stylish. At the end of the day, it’s all about vanity.”
McEnany suggested that Harris is plotting to become president by not taking a position on controversial issues.
“That’s exactly what it is,” McEnany observed. “I read a report about how she’s trying to keep a low profile for that reason so she’s not on the record on these issues, on the border. She can sneak on by and try to walk right into the Oval Office.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Trending
- 'TRULY SICK'2 days ago
‘How Theocracies Are Born’: Experts Warn of ‘Trump’s Jesus Fascists’ After Report on Christian GOP Churches
- News3 days ago
Chris Wallace Nails Greg Abbott for Racist Election Law: ‘The Point Is to Suppress Voting by People of Color’
- LOL - NOPE!2 days ago
Lawyers for Pro-Trump ‘Kraken’ Case Attorneys Tell Judge They Were Too Dumb to Know Better
- News2 days ago
‘Do Not Question My Procedure’: Judge Overseeing ‘Kraken’ Case Slams Attorney Who Tells Her ‘I Am Not a Potted Plant’
- LOL2 days ago
WATCH: Ex-Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis Quits ‘Corrupted’ GOP Live on Air
- IT WAS AN INSURRECTION1 day ago
Megyn Kelly Reveals She’s a 1/6 Truther: ‘It Wasn’t an Insurrection’ – Just ‘Some Losers Who Went a Different Way’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘This Was a Full-On Riot’: Morning Joe Calls for Punishing Charges Against MAGA Insurrectionist ‘Thugs’
- MISINFORMATION STATION2 days ago
Newsmax Host Dangerously Declares Vaccines Go ‘Against Nature’: Diseases Are ‘Supposed to’ Wipe Out People