‘Welcome Back’: Jen Psaki Perfectly Mocks Fox News’ Peter Doocy for Pushing Political Agenda Attacking Texas Dems

Fox News’ Peter Doocy wasted no time upon returning to the White House Press Briefing Room Wednesday, offering his highly-partisan take on Texas Democrats working to block an extreme voter suppression bill in the Lone Star State. Press Secretary Jen Psaki served up the best possible response mocking his attack.

Doocy had asked Psaki if she knew of “any examples of his 36 years in the Senate” when now-President Joe Biden “just hopped on a train and left town to avoid a vote that he knew he was going to lose?”

Psaki, holding back a smirk, replied by saying, “Welcome back.”

The other reporters in the room broke out in laughter.

“Look, I think that the President’s view is that these Texas legislators were making a statement through action in opposition to efforts in their state to oppose restrictions on people’s fundamental rights and their rights to vote in their state, [to] go ahead and vote.”

The vast majority of Democrats in the Texas House on Monday got on a plane and flew to Washington, D.C. to try to block the House from forming a quorum in a last-ditch effort to kill Governor Greg Abbott’s extreme voter suppression bill. They now face arrest after their colleagues voted to invoke an option in the House rules that allows law enforcement to literally hunt them down, capture them, and force their attendance in the House chamber.

Watch: