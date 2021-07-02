News
‘They Increasingly Look Like Dupes’: Historian Draws a Damning Parallel for the Future of Trumpism
When a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6 in the hope of stopping Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, some of the rioters were carrying Confederate flags. Historian Heather Cox Richardson, in a Substack article published this week, outlines some parallels between Confederate insurrectionists of the American Civil War and the Trump supporters who attacked the Capitol Building almost half a year ago.
And from her point of view, history doesn’t bode well for the Trumpists — including former Attorney General Bill Barr, who is trying to rehab his reputation.
“That Barr is trying to spin the past now is a good indicator of current politics. While we are still in a dangerous moment, the former president is losing ground,” she wrote. “Trump’s Big Lie has a number of elements that echo the argument behind the organization of the Confederacy in 1861. Like the Confederates, the Big Lie inspired followers by calling for them not to destroy America, but to defend it.”
People like GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, though, see themselves as inheritors of the American Revolution.
“The insurrectionists of January 6, and those who continue to insist the election was stolen, do not think of themselves as domestic terrorists, but as patriots in the mold of Samuel Adams,” Richardson explains.
Richardson continues, “The Confederates, too, believed they were defending America. In February 1861, even before Republican President Abraham Lincoln took office on March 4, 1861, lawmakers for the Confederate States of America wrote their own constitution. It was remarkably similar to the United States Constitution — copied from it verbatim, in fact — except for three key changes that they believed made the original constitution better: they defended state’s rights, denied that the government could promote internal improvements, and prohibited any law that denied or impaired ‘the right of property in Negro slaves.'”
The historian goes on to say that after Confederate leaders “declared an insurrection,” they “found it hard to keep up enthusiasm for it.”
“Once the (Civil) War had begun, white southerners were committed,” Richardson notes. “Wars are far easier to start than to stop. Trump’s insurrection seems to be facing the same waning enthusiasm that Confederate leaders faced.”
Richardson observes that supporters of the “Big Lie” — the false claim that Trump was robbed of a second term in 2020 because of widespread voter fraud — are looking increasingly ridiculous. And prominent conservatives, according to Richardson, are pointing that out. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah has made it clear that he accepts Biden as the legitimately election president, and former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, once a Trump loyalist, has described Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud as “bullshit.”
“Rather than looking like heroic patriots,” Richardson says of the January 6 insurrectionists, “they increasingly look like dupes.”
Image via Shutterstock
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Infamous Capitol Rioter Joined Up With Lauren Boebert and Madison Cawthorn During Border Visit: Report
According to a report from CNN’s KFile, a Capitol rioter already linked to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lent a helping hand to Republican lawmakers who made a visit to the border last Tuesday night.
Anthony Aguero, who was filmed in the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6th, with his red Donald Trump hat on backward, served as a translator for multiple Republican lawmakers, including Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) and Ronny K. Jackson (R-TX) during their late-night visit organized by the conservative Republican Study Committee.
According to the KFiles, Aguero, “…can be seen in videos and photoswith Republican members of Congress who traveled to a route along the border frequented by migrants on Tuesday night. CNN’s KFile previously reported that Aguero went into the Capitol during the January 6 riot and cheered and justified the break-in. During his livestream of the Tuesday visit, Aguero interviewed and chatted with Reps. Tom. Tiffany of Wisconsin, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, Chris Jacobs of New York, Michael Cloudof Texas, John Rose of Tennessee, Ronny Jackson of Texas, and Mary Miller of Illinois.
In video posted to YouTube (see below), Aguero name drops being with Cawthorn during the nighttime excursion by telling viewers, “That is freaking awesome. That is freaking awesome. I’ll tell you that.”
News
Supreme Court Rules Against Democrats in Restrictive Voting Rights Case – Warns Against Future Challenges
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled 6-3 against the Democratic National Committee, finding that the Arizona GOP’s restrictive voting law does not violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. The Court ruled that a law banning so-called “ballot harvesting,” collecting of ballots by a third party, is not illegal.
The Court also ruled that an Arizona law requiring ballots cast in the wrong precinct be thrown out is not illegal.
Democrats argued these laws were written with discriminatory intent and disadvantage minority voters.
The Court disagreed, also ruling that the laws were not drafted with discriminatory intent.
The New York Times adds that the “decision, in what may be a test of the Voting Rights Act, suggested that challenges to many new measures making it harder to vote may not be successful.”
The majority ruling was written by Justice Alito, with Justice Kagan writing the dissent. Justices Breyer and Sotomayor joined Kagan’s dissent.
The case is Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee and the Court’s opinion is here.
UPDATE –
Here’s how NPR explains the ruling:
BREAKING: The Supreme Court has narrowed the only remaining section of 1965 Voting Rights Act — rendering the landmark civil rights law close to a dead letter.
The 6-3 vote was along ideological lines, with the liberals justices dissenting.https://t.co/1BbOWcfi9T
— NPR (@NPR) July 1, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
News
Senior ExxonMobil Lobbyist Captured on Camera Revealing the 11 Senators Oil Giant Controls
Channel 4 in the U.K. published a startling expose on ExxonMobil’s lobbyists who revealed the top most important U.S. Senators who are the ones behind any legislation that might hurt the oil industry.
While many oil companies are diversifying with natural gas, it appears ExxonMobil is going all-in battling to keep “big oil” alive and well.
“Keith McCoy is a senior ExxonMobil lobbyist on Capitol Hill and has represented the company in its liaison with the U.S. Congress for the last eight years,” explained the report.
“Did we aggressively fight against some of the science? Yes. Did we hide our science? Absolutely not,” said McCoy on camera. “Did we join some of these shadow groups to work against some of the early efforts? Yes, that’s true. But there’s nothing, there’s nothing illegal about that. We were looking out for our investments. We were looking out for our shareholders.”
McCoy compared his work with elected officials to fishing with ExxonMobil who supplies the “bait” before it “reels in” the official on issues like a carbon tax, electric cars, taxation and infrastructure.
“When you have an opportunity to talk to a member of Congress, I liken it to fishing, right? You know you have bait, you throw that bait out. And they say: ‘Oh, you want to talk about infrastructure, yeah,'” McCoy continued. “And then you start to reel them in and you start to have these conversations about federal leasing programs, you start to have these conversations about a carbon tax. You know, it’s all these opportunities that you use and to use the fishing analogy again just to kind of reel them in.”
“I make sure I get them the right information that they need so they look good. And then they help me out. They’re a captive audience. They know they need you. And I need them,” McCoy also said.
He went on to explain that lobbyists aim to have close relationships with officials.
“You want to be able to go to the chief… and say we need congressman so and so to be able to either introduce this bill, we need him to make a floor statement, we need him to send a letter. You name it, we’ve asked for everything,” he said.
But it was the shocking revelation that he has 11 U.S. Senators on the hook.
“Senator Shelley Moore Capito, Senator Joe Manchin, Senator Kyrsten Sinema, Senator Jon Tester, Senator Maggie Hassan, Senator John Barrasso, Senator John Cornyn, Senator Steve Daines, Senator Chris Coons, Senator Mark Kelly and Senator Marco Rubio,” were all cited.
He went on to explain that the last thing they want is to appear in a public hearing before Congress where the American people can see.
“We don’t want it to be us, to have these conversations, especially in a hearing. It’s getting our associations to step in and have those conversations and answer those tough questions and be for, the lack of a better term, the whipping boy for some of these members of congress,” McCoy confessed.
“There was something we were working on earlier this week where we, where our CEO was invited to a hearing from a member of congress who we know is just going to rip him to shreds when he goes there. So, we look at it and we say: well, why us?” he asked.
See the video below and read the full story at Channel 4:
Trending
- News3 days ago
NSA Embarrasses Tucker Carlson: Fox Host Is Making ‘Untrue’ Allegations – We Don’t Even Operate Domestically
- CRIME2 days ago
‘Who’s Getting the Popcorn?’: Internet Rejoices on News Trump Org Says It Will Be Charged Tomorrow
- YOU CAN'T DO THAT3 days ago
Guns for Hire?: GOP Governor Accused of ‘Renting’ Out South Dakota’s National Guard Troops as For-Profit ‘Mercenaries’
- News1 day ago
Supreme Court Rules Against Democrats in Restrictive Voting Rights Case – Warns Against Future Challenges
- News3 days ago
Hard Right MAGA-Loving Senate Candidate’s ‘Toxic Work Environment’ Caused by His Girlfriend, His Finance Manager: Report
- News1 day ago
Senior ExxonMobil Lobbyist Captured on Camera Revealing the 11 Senators Oil Giant Controls
- News2 days ago
Former Tea Party Governor Under Investigation for Pardoning Convicted Killer Whose Family Hosted a Fundraiser for Him
- OPINION1 day ago
McCarthy Threatens House Republicans: Accept Pelosi Offer for 1/6 Commission, Get Stripped of Committee Assignments