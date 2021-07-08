OPINION
Republicans Increasingly Are Attacking People Trying to Stop the Pandemic by Invoking the Holocaust or Calling Them ‘Nazis’
Republicans seem to keep calling people who are trying to end the deadly coronavirus pandemic by getting vaccinated, vaccinating others, wearing a mask, or enforcing requirements to do so “Nazis.”
Many are commenting just how disturbing it is to hear Hitler, Holocaust, and Nazi references in our every day consumption of news, and many are wondering why there’s an explosion of offensive Nazi-linked rhetoric from the right.
For some, especially perhaps those who lost family members or know of people slaughtered by Hitler in the Holocaust, it can be exceptionally painful to hear an elected official or TV personality on a conservative cable network comparing Americans refusing to get vaccinated to Jews, or co-opting and wearing the Star of David – which Hitler forced Jews to wear before murdering them.
Dear Lauren Boebert & Marjorie Taylor Greene…
The folks helping save lives with the vaccine AREN’T “Nazis.”
Nazis put yellow stars on my family.
Nazis boarded them on train cars.
Nazis put them in gas chambers.
Nazis incinerated their bodies.
STOP trivializing the Holocaust.
— Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) July 8, 2021
Hi, Jew here. Please stop comparing vaccination campaigns to Nazis. Please stop comparing the IDF to Nazis. Please stop comparing anything you dislike even mildly to the damn Nazis.
— Tamar Beeri (@TamarBeeri) July 8, 2021
It’s disturbing to hear terms like “Needle Nazis,” “Nazis of the air,” or hear that Speaker Pelosi’s policy on mask wearing in the halls of Congress is “exactly” like what Jews endured during the Holocaust.
On Thursday U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) called federal workers being sent to Colorado to assist in vaccinating local residents “Needle Nazis.”
Biden has deployed his Needle Nazis to Mesa County.
The people of my district are more than smart enough to make their own decisions about the experimental vaccine and don’t need coercion by federal agents.
Did I wake up in Communist China? pic.twitter.com/gKXzogwM2C
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 8, 2021
Fox News personality Tomi Lahren, also on Thursday, referred to airline flight attendants enforcing TSA rules that require masks on all commercial flights “Nazis of the air.”
STOP. WITH. THE. NAZI. COMPARISONS. https://t.co/SR5Q3nxD9M
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) July 8, 2021
On Tuesday Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) viciously attacked President Joe Biden after he mentioned the possibility of sending federal workers door-to-door to share information on the vaccine with people who may not have been vaccinated, in areas of low vaccination rates.
“People have a choice,” Greene declared, “they don’t need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations. You can’t force people to be part of the human experiment.”
Brownshirts were Hitler’s Nazi stormtroopers who helped in his rise to power, and the Nazis infamously conducted horrific human experiments on unwilling victims of their war crimes.
Greene just 22 days earlier had apologized for her attack on Speaker Pelosi. And yes, Greene is the one who claimed the policy of requiring a face mask be worn in Congress – specifically because Republicans refuse to get vaccinated – was “exactly” like the Holocaust.
While Greene’s apology lasted just a few short weeks, she never has apologized for comparing the Democratic Party to Hitler’s Party.
Many seem to have already forgotten that before her attack on the Speaker of the House, Greene invoked “Nazis” and made another disturbing comparison to the Star of David and vaccine passports, which do not exist.
Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star.
Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable.https://t.co/6X6VNolcA7
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 25, 2021
Let’s not forget Washington state Republican Rep. Jim Walsh, who last week declared on Facebook “we’re all Jews” to defend his wearing of a gold Star of David. He claimed it was to protest vaccine mandates. There are no vaccine mandates in Washington.
There of course was the hat store owner who thought it was a good idea to sell wearable gold colored Stars of David imprinted with the words “not vaccinated,” because she apparently thought selfishly choosing to not protect yourself and others from contracting a deadly virus that continues to mutate and become more contagious and more deadly is like being a Jew in Hitler’s Germany. (Her political affiliation is unknown, but her Instagram page makes clear she’s no fan of President Biden.)
It’s of course not just pandemic related.
According to a new book by Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender, then-President Donald Trump praised Hitler, stunning White House chief of staff John Kelly.
Late last month a U.S. Congressman, Republican Rep. Scott Perry, compared Democrats to Nazis.
“They are not the loyal opposition,” he said of Democrats. “They are the opposition to everything you love and believe in.”
“Go fight them,” he added. Vice reported on Perry’s “extended tirade that argued Democrats are disloyal, unpatriotic, dangerous traitors to America—and twice invoked Nazis to make his point.”
The Hitler references started early this year, when one Republican lawmaker was caught praising the fascist Nazi dictator.
Republican Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller told attendees at the Save the Republic Rally that “Hitler was right.”
She was wrong, and the Hitler, Nazi, and Holocaust references need to stop.
OPINION
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Creepy AOC Obsession Rises Again as She Blames Her in False Green New Deal Attack
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) can’t seem to stop obsessing over Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).
NCRM searched Greene’s tweets and found she’s posted about AOC 49 times this year alone (from her personal and government accounts.)
On Thursday she upped the ante on her obsession, accusing Rep. Ocasio-Cortez of making “the US completely dependent on China” for raw materials to make batteries.
Greene appears to believe that the Green New Deal, a framework and group of proposals to combat climate change while creating jobs and attacking wage and economic inequity, has been signed into law.
AOC, who champions the Green New Deal and is greatly responsible for legislation based on it passing the House (it failed to pass in the Senate) is not responsible for China taking the lead in sourcing rare earth minerals necessary to make batteries.
While it is true that China is the number one country for raw materials in the electric vehicle battery supply chain (the U.S is number 15,) that’s not AOC’s fault, the Democrats’ fault, or the Green New Deal’s fault. The federal government is not responsible for sourcing raw materials for private industry.
As a sitting member of Congress, Greene could offer legislation to help secure America’s access to these vital rare earth minerals, but she has not. She could also increase ways to recycle lithium-ion batteries, to increase access to those raw materials, but she has not done that either.
China is going everywhere locking up rare earth minerals to completely dominate the battery market.
You can thank AOC and all the foolish Democrats, who have sold out America, for buying into her Green New Deal that will make the US completely dependent on China.
— Marjorie Taylor Greene ?? (@mtgreenee) July 8, 2021
OPINION
Sean Spicer and Far Right Media Attack US Women’s Soccer Team Falsely Claiming They Disrespected 98-Year Old Playing National Anthem
Former Trump White House press secretary Sean Spicer amplified a false claim exploding on conservative social media Monday evening, retweeting a video wrongly claiming members of the U.S. National Women’s Soccer Team “turned their backs on 98-year old World War II veteran Pete DuPré” as he “played the National Anthem on his harmonica.”
“Embarrassing and disrespectful,” Spicer tweeted. “If you are embarrassed to be an American then don’t play on the US team – there are plenty of people ready to take your place.”
Far right wing media outlets also exploded with stories. The Daily Caller led the rabid attack with a headline that read: “U.S. Soccer Players Turn Away From National Anthem Played By WWII Veteran.”
Breitbart, The Post Millennial, NewsMax, and Russian government website RT all published similar stories.
Fox News Tuesday morning jumped on board, but with a headline that read: “US Soccer denies women’s team disrespected WWII veteran before send-off match.”
The Daily Caller later updated their false story to read: “US Soccer Federation Says Players Weren’t Protesting After Video Of National Anthem Line-Up Causes Controversy.”
And unable to accept reality, Town Hall early Tuesday ran with this: “Stay Classy, Ladies: Did Some Members of the USWNT Turn Their Backs on a 98-Year-Old WWII Veteran?”
The answer is a resounding no – but if they had they absolutely would have been exercising their First Amendment rights to do so.
Video from ESPN shows several team members facing forward, and some turned facing away from Pete DuPré but they are facing the American flag, which protocol calls for. Some of those facing the flag clearly have their hands on their hearts, others bowed their heads in respect.
98-year-old World War II veteran Pete DuPré played the national anthem on a harmonica before the @USWNT’s Olympic send-off match ?? pic.twitter.com/wnrOnZJhkC
— ESPN (@espn) July 5, 2021
The U.S. Soccer communications team was forced to put out a statement correcting the right wing’s false claims.
To be clear, no one turned their back on WWII Veteran Pete DuPré during tonight’s anthem. Some USWNT players were simply looking at the flag on a pole in one end of the stadium. The players all love Pete, thanked him individually after the game and signed a ball for him.
— U.S. Soccer Comms (@ussoccer_comms) July 6, 2021
Here’s video of them doing just that:
???? pic.twitter.com/JEDm92H0bf
— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 6, 2021
On of the players also pushed back against the false reports:
We turned because we faced the flag ?? https://t.co/1JJHUWGCLv
— Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) July 6, 2021
No one, from Sean Spicer to any of the right wing media, has apologized to the players for baselessly attacking them. But they all maintain their “patriotism.”
OPINION
Franklin Graham Marks End of Pride Month by Attacking LGBTQ People as the Worst Sinners
Franklin Graham is celebrating the end of LGBTQ Prime Month by attacking LGBTQ people and making clear he believes they are among the worst of all sinners.
“Gay Pride month has come to an end. BBC reported last week ‘Pride has gone mainstream,'” the right wing Christian evangelical wrote to his flock on Facebook.
“This is an entire month set aside to celebrate a lifestyle that God defines as sin. It’s like setting a month aside to celebrate lying, adultery, or murder (which includes abortion), or anything else that God says is sin. The Bible also tells us that God hates pride. Shame on the nation that celebrates and glorifies sin.”
But then Graham tries to twist his attack by saying everyone is a sinner, but makes clear in his eyes being LGBTQ is the worst sin.
“All of us are guilty of sin, which means breaking God’s standards. The Bible says, ‘All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.’ But instead of celebrating and taking pride in our sin, we should come to God, our Creator, in repentance, asking Him to forgive us and cleanse us. He sent His Son, Jesus Christ, to earth to pay the price for our sin by dying on a cross in our place. Jesus died, was buried, and God raised Him to life on the third day. If you are willing to turn from your sin and put your faith and trust in Jesus Christ, God will forgive you and give you a new life. Now that’s something to celebrate!”
Graham focuses a good deal of his attention on battling the LGBTQ community, but almost never does he attack lying, adultery, or murder.
Related – Franklin Graham Launches ‘Religious Freedom’ Attack on ‘Godless, Secular Agenda’ of ‘Sinful’ LGBTQ Voters
