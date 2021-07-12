Newsmax Host Dangerously Declares Vaccines Go ‘Against Nature’: Diseases Are ‘Supposed to’ Wipe Out People

Newsmax host Rob Schmitt on Monday dangerously declared he believes vaccines go “against nature” and diseases are “supposed to wipe out a certain amount of people, and that’s just kind of the way evolution goes.”

Admitting he’s “not a doctor,” as Media Matters reports, Schmitt mused on-air, “I’m not an anti-vaxxer. I’m not a pro-vaxxer. I’m somebody that’s looking at this thing and trying to figure it out.”

“I’ve always thought about vaccines, and I always think about just nature, and the way everything works. And I feel like a vaccination in a weird way is just generally kind of going against nature,” he claimed, ignoring the fact that all medicine in theory does too – if you define evolution in the most basic “survival of the fittest” terms.

“Like, I mean, if there is some disease out there — maybe there’s just an ebb and flow to life where something’s supposed to wipe out a certain amount of people, and that’s just kind of the way evolution goes. Vaccines kind of stand in the way of that. Do you follow what I’m saying? Does that make sense to somebody in medicine?”

Schmitt was speaking to Dr. Peter McCullough, a professor at Texas A&M College of Medicine, who wrongly claimed the Delta variant of the coronavirus is only 30% of COVID-19 cases (it is 51.7%) and wrongly claimed that as time goes on the variants get “weaker.” The Delta variant “is more contagious than the other virus strains,” Yale Medicine reports.

The World Health Organization calls it “the fastest and fittest.”

“Delta is spreading 50% faster than Alpha, which was 50% more contagious than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2,” Yale Medicine epidemiologist Dr. Perry Wilson says.

Schmitt went on to tell viewers that “if you don’t have a risk, I just, I can’t comprehend why you would take something — they start learning about the heart inflammation and stuff like that. I just don’t understand why it’s being pushed so hard on people that are very young. And now they’re trying to give it to kids.”

Three weeks ago the Associated Press reported, “Nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. now are in people who weren’t vaccinated, a staggering demonstration of how effective the shots have been and an indication that deaths per day — now down to under 300 — could be practically zero if everyone eligible got the vaccine.”

UPDATE:

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ranks vaccination among the most significant public health achievements of the 20th century,” according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. “The CDC also reported that, over the last two decades, immunizations prevented more than 21 million hospitalizations and 732,000 child deaths in the United States. This translates to nearly $295 billion in savings on direct health care costs.”