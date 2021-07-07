AYKM?
Mother Starts $5000 GoFundMe for 1st Grader She Says Has OCD Because of ‘Critical Race Theory’
Robin Steenman, the chapter head of “Moms for Liberty” in Tennessee, is raising money for a family she says has been so traumatized by “critical race theory” that a first grader requires psychological help.
The GoFundMe is asking for $5,000 because the family’s 7-year-old daughter is in treatment for Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder because she was taught “critical race theory” in her first-grade class.
Steenman recently appeared on Glenn Beck’s radio show to talk about her work in her community to create hysteria around the teaching of CRT. She boasted that she’s recruited 1,100 angry parents in her community to organize for “Moms for Liberty,” a right-wing group run by conservative women who masquerade as a community mom’s organization.
According to Steenman’s GoFundMe page, the mother sent a letter saying that both of her children are suffering from serious issues and her youngest child is a special needs kid about to enter Kindergarten.
“Most notably, my 7 year old (first grader) (sic) has shown the most tragic changes. We went from a normal functioning, sweet child to one who will literally crumble at the slightest challenge and word,” the story explains.
“My daughter started coming home asking very pointed questions about who she is and if she is a bad person. She came home extremely upset. She told me ‘Mom, I’m white. My friend is brown. I need to apologize to him for being white because white people have done bad things to people with brown skin,'” the mother said.
She cited the “Wit & Wisdom” program used by the school that they are now working to ban at the school board level.
The family hasn’t said whether or not they plan to launch a lawsuit against the school or the curriculum company for psychological damages, and so far are just asking for donations online.
“This curriculum has destroyed my daughter’s self-esteem and created a world in which she is fraught with anxiety and is now in treatment for OCD caused by the constant thoughts being represented by this material,” the letter continued. The mother also said that the child came home able to describe specifics about the Civil War “as if they had been there.” The Civil War isn’t generally taught in first grade.
“Lessons on the war and its causes usually begin in the fifth through eighth grades,” says a 2017 Associated Press story on the teaching of the Civil War.
The mother went on to claim that her 7-year-old now has “feelings of self hate (sic) that border on suicidal.”
She also threatened to take her children out of the school if CRT continues to be taught.
The story, according to the GoFundMe page, was first found on an Instagram page that posts stories of “children traumatized by curriculum & activist teachers in Williamson County Schools.”
You can read the full GoFundMe page here.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
AYKM?
US Dept. of Defense Bans LGBTQ Pride Flags at Military Bases
The United States Department of Defense will not allow LGBTQ Pride flags to be flown at military bases, in direct contradiction to policies across the executive branch, from the White House to the U.S. Department of State.
The Pentagon says it will “maintain existing policy for the display of unofficial flags” and “not grant an exception to display the Pride flag,” CNN reports.
That policy is a Trump-era policy. Under his predecessor, President Barack Obama, the LGBTQ Pride flag was allowed.
In 2020 Defense Secretary Mark Esper banned any “unofficial” flags, a reported attempt to ban Confederate flags.
The Confederate flag is the flag of a treasonous and traitorous group of Americans who fought the United States of America. The LGBTQ flag is a non-political, non-partisan flag that represents a segment of the American people and their allies.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin plans on participating in Pride Month events next week, and “encourages all commands to likewise find ways to recognize the service and contributions of the LGBTQ+ community in defense of this nation,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.
Kirby says the decision to not allow the LGBTQ Pride flag to be flown does not “in any way reflect on the respect and admiration we feel for all our LGBTQ+ personnel in and out of uniform.”
AYKM?
Facebook Will Allow Donald Trump to Return After 2 Years and an Assessment Despite ‘Severe Violation of Our Rules’
Facebook has just announced Donald Trump, the former president who incited an insurrection and was “indefinitely banned,” will be allowed to return after a two-year period, if he passes an assessment at that time. The two-year period gives Trump just enough time to flood the social media platform with advertising dollars should he run again for president. He could be eligible to return in January 2023.
“Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump’s suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols,” Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, said in a statement Friday as ABC News reports.
Trump was banned from Facebook for having “created an environment where a serious risk of violence was possible.”
Facebook indefinitely banned Trump on January 6, the day of the Capitol Hill insurrection he incited. An independent review board created by Facebook upheld that ban saying: “Given the seriousness of the violations and the ongoing risk of violence, Facebook was justified in suspending Mr. Trump’s accounts on January 6 and extending that suspension on January 7.”
But Facebook appears to suggest that the former president has a right to be on their platform, and an irrevocable, permanent ban is nearly impossible.
“At the end of this period, we will look to experts to assess whether the risk to public safety has receded,” Clegg says in the Facebook statement. “We will evaluate external factors, including instances of violence, restrictions on peaceful assembly and other markers of civil unrest. If we determine that there is still a serious risk to public safety, we will extend the restriction for a set period of time and continue to re-evaluate until that risk has receded.”
“When the suspension is eventually lifted, there will be a strict set of rapidly escalating sanctions that will be triggered if Mr. Trump commits further violations in future, up to and including permanent removal of his pages and accounts.”
Trump was impeached twice, and is currently facing at minimum several criminal investigations.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
AYKM?
AZ Republicans Move to Strip Dem Secretary of State of Election Defense Duties – and Ability to Fly LGBTQ Flag
Arizona Republican lawmakers on Tuesday moved to strip the state’s chief elections officer of one of her most important election duties: defending the state’s elections in court. Republicans have been waging a war against Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, who opposes the Senate Republican President’s Cyber Ninja “recount.”
“Political score-settling is not supposed to be part of the budgeting process, but you will have a hard time convincing Democratic members of the House Appropriations Committee of that,” is how Arizona’s ABC 15 News reported the latest development.
“On Tuesday morning, the Appropriations Committee stripped Secretary of State Katie Hobbs of her ability to defend election lawsuits. It gave the power exclusively to the Attorney General.”
The Arizona Attorney General is currently a Republican.
And to show that this is absolutely a power grab, stripping the Secretary of State of that critical election responsibility expires at the end of Hobbs’ term.
While they were busy attacking Hobbs, Arizona Republicans also struck back at her for daring to fly the LGBTQ pride flag from the Capitol Museum in 2019.
According to ABC 15, her decision to fly the flag on the 50th anniversary of Stonewall during Pride month “infuriated both the Speaker of the House and the Senate President,” both Republicans. Republicans forced it to be removed almost immediately.
On Tuesday Republicans not only moved to strip her of her ability to fly the flag from the Capitol Museum, they moved to strip her of her entire oversight of the Capitol Museum.
ABC 15 notes the entire legislation will have to approve these changes, but given the GOP majority in the Arizona legislature – 16-14 in the Senate, 31-29 in the House – it probably will pass.
Hobbs issued a statement slamming Republicans:
This isn’t just an attack on me, it’s an attack on Arizona voters. My statement on the legislature’s budget proposal: https://t.co/THkPj07VTZ pic.twitter.com/t4SMq3YIHc
— Secretary Katie Hobbs (@SecretaryHobbs) May 25, 2021
Trending
- 'CRIMINAL INTENT'3 days ago
MSNBC’s Morning Joe Hoots With Laughter as ‘Business Genius’ Trump Admits His Accountant Broke Tax Laws
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Get the Hell Out of Our Great Country’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Speaks for All of America in Rage-Filled Rant
- OPINION2 days ago
Franklin Graham Marks End of Pride Month by Attacking LGBTQ People as the Worst Sinners
- 'GOD IS ON THE THRONE'2 days ago
Boebert at July 4 Freedom Rally: ‘We Are an Army for Everything That Jesus Has Purchased for Us’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Trump-Loving Anti-LGBTQ ‘QAnon Conspiracy Theorist’ Lawmaker Who Called Pence a ‘Traitor’ Launches Run for Governor
- 'DEFENDING DEMOCRACY'2 days ago
Republican Lashes Out at ‘Capitulation’ of GOP to Trump — and Says Lauren Boebert Clearly Knew About Jan. 6
- FOX NEWS FAKE NEWS1 day ago
‘Antifa Supersoldier’: Fox News Mocked After Criticizing Marvel for ‘Politicizing’ Captain America as ‘Captain Woke’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘It’s a Crime. So Is Insurrection’: Steve Schmidt Slams Anti-Vaxx Republican’s ‘BS’ Support of Not Vaccinating Military