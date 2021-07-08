'PHONY POPULISTS'
Morning Joe Rips GOP’s ‘Ivy League Schoolboys’ for Railing Against Tech Giants Instead of Breaking Them Up
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough ripped “phony populist” Republicans like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for railing against tech giants without doing anything substantial to lessen their power.
The “Morning Joe” host upended claims in Donald Trump’s lawsuit against Facebook, Google and Twitter that tech companies had gathered governmental powers to violate his First Amendment rights to post on their platforms, and accused Cruz and other Republicans of lying to voters about laws governing social media.
“It’s been funny to watch these phony populists, these Harvard boys and these Stanford boys and these Yale boys, and you name it, and all these Ivy League schoolboys that are supposed to be so smart talking about Facebook and Twitter like they are state actors,” Scarborough said, “and like they’re violating people’s First Amendment rights.”
“I don’t know if they just play foosball now in — I don’t know, I’m just a dumb country lawyer,” Scarborough added, “but even I know if you want to remedy the situation, you break Facebook up and you use antitrust laws to break Facebook up and to break Twitter up and to break these other monopolies up.”
Scarborough said those law school graduates ought to know better.
“This argument that they’re state actors and they’re violating people’s First Amendment rights is just asinine,” he said. “No court is going to support that. Again, they’re either playing ping-pong and foosball during law school. If that’s the case, I should have tried harder to get into Ivy League law schools because I had to actually study and read case law when I was in Florida Law School, or they’re lying to their voters. Wonder which one it is? Stay tuned.”
