OPINION
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Creepy AOC Obsession Rises Again as She Blames Her in False Green New Deal Attack
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) can’t seem to stop obsessing over Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).
NCRM searched Greene’s tweets and found she’s posted about AOC 49 times this year alone (from her personal and government accounts.)
On Thursday she upped the ante on her obsession, accusing Rep. Ocasio-Cortez of making “the US completely dependent on China” for raw materials to make batteries.
Greene appears to believe that the Green New Deal, a framework and group of proposals to combat climate change while creating jobs and attacking wage and economic inequity, has been signed into law.
AOC, who champions the Green New Deal and is greatly responsible for legislation based on it passing the House (it failed to pass in the Senate) is not responsible for China taking the lead in sourcing rare earth minerals necessary to make batteries.
While it is true that China is the number one country for raw materials in the electric vehicle battery supply chain (the U.S is number 15,) that’s not AOC’s fault, the Democrats’ fault, or the Green New Deal’s fault. The federal government is not responsible for sourcing raw materials for private industry.
As a sitting member of Congress, Greene could offer legislation to help secure America’s access to these vital rare earth minerals, but she has not. She could also increase ways to recycle lithium-ion batteries, to increase access to those raw materials, but she has not done that either.
China is going everywhere locking up rare earth minerals to completely dominate the battery market.
You can thank AOC and all the foolish Democrats, who have sold out America, for buying into her Green New Deal that will make the US completely dependent on China.
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 8, 2021
OPINION
Sean Spicer and Far Right Media Attack US Women’s Soccer Team Falsely Claiming They Disrespected 98-Year Old Playing National Anthem
Former Trump White House press secretary Sean Spicer amplified a false claim exploding on conservative social media Monday evening, retweeting a video wrongly claiming members of the U.S. National Women’s Soccer Team “turned their backs on 98-year old World War II veteran Pete DuPré” as he “played the National Anthem on his harmonica.”
“Embarrassing and disrespectful,” Spicer tweeted. “If you are embarrassed to be an American then don’t play on the US team – there are plenty of people ready to take your place.”
Far right wing media outlets also exploded with stories. The Daily Caller led the rabid attack with a headline that read: “U.S. Soccer Players Turn Away From National Anthem Played By WWII Veteran.”
Breitbart, The Post Millennial, NewsMax, and Russian government website RT all published similar stories.
Fox News Tuesday morning jumped on board, but with a headline that read: “US Soccer denies women’s team disrespected WWII veteran before send-off match.”
The Daily Caller later updated their false story to read: “US Soccer Federation Says Players Weren’t Protesting After Video Of National Anthem Line-Up Causes Controversy.”
And unable to accept reality, Town Hall early Tuesday ran with this: “Stay Classy, Ladies: Did Some Members of the USWNT Turn Their Backs on a 98-Year-Old WWII Veteran?”
The answer is a resounding no – but if they had they absolutely would have been exercising their First Amendment rights to do so.
Video from ESPN shows several team members facing forward, and some turned facing away from Pete DuPré but they are facing the American flag, which protocol calls for. Some of those facing the flag clearly have their hands on their hearts, others bowed their heads in respect.
98-year-old World War II veteran Pete DuPré played the national anthem on a harmonica before the @USWNT’s Olympic send-off match ?? pic.twitter.com/wnrOnZJhkC
— ESPN (@espn) July 5, 2021
The U.S. Soccer communications team was forced to put out a statement correcting the right wing’s false claims.
To be clear, no one turned their back on WWII Veteran Pete DuPré during tonight’s anthem. Some USWNT players were simply looking at the flag on a pole in one end of the stadium. The players all love Pete, thanked him individually after the game and signed a ball for him.
— U.S. Soccer Comms (@ussoccer_comms) July 6, 2021
Here’s video of them doing just that:
???? pic.twitter.com/JEDm92H0bf
— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 6, 2021
On of the players also pushed back against the false reports:
We turned because we faced the flag ?? https://t.co/1JJHUWGCLv
— Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) July 6, 2021
No one, from Sean Spicer to any of the right wing media, has apologized to the players for baselessly attacking them. But they all maintain their “patriotism.”
OPINION
Franklin Graham Marks End of Pride Month by Attacking LGBTQ People as the Worst Sinners
Franklin Graham is celebrating the end of LGBTQ Prime Month by attacking LGBTQ people and making clear he believes they are among the worst of all sinners.
“Gay Pride month has come to an end. BBC reported last week ‘Pride has gone mainstream,'” the right wing Christian evangelical wrote to his flock on Facebook.
“This is an entire month set aside to celebrate a lifestyle that God defines as sin. It’s like setting a month aside to celebrate lying, adultery, or murder (which includes abortion), or anything else that God says is sin. The Bible also tells us that God hates pride. Shame on the nation that celebrates and glorifies sin.”
But then Graham tries to twist his attack by saying everyone is a sinner, but makes clear in his eyes being LGBTQ is the worst sin.
“All of us are guilty of sin, which means breaking God’s standards. The Bible says, ‘All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.’ But instead of celebrating and taking pride in our sin, we should come to God, our Creator, in repentance, asking Him to forgive us and cleanse us. He sent His Son, Jesus Christ, to earth to pay the price for our sin by dying on a cross in our place. Jesus died, was buried, and God raised Him to life on the third day. If you are willing to turn from your sin and put your faith and trust in Jesus Christ, God will forgive you and give you a new life. Now that’s something to celebrate!”
Graham focuses a good deal of his attention on battling the LGBTQ community, but almost never does he attack lying, adultery, or murder.
Related – Franklin Graham Launches ‘Religious Freedom’ Attack on ‘Godless, Secular Agenda’ of ‘Sinful’ LGBTQ Voters
OPINION
The Supreme Court Just Refused This Anti-Gay Florist’s Case – Some Legal Experts Suggest This Debate Isn’t Over Yet
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday announced it would not take up the case of Arlene’s Flowers, a Washington state florists owned by Barronelle Stutzman, who in 2013 refused a same-sex couple’s wedding request. The case was a darling of the religious right, the far right, and her hate group attorneys, who falsely parroted the claim that because Stutzman was following her religious beliefs, the elderly florist may lose her business, her home, and her savings. It was a line repeated by many on the right. And it’s false.
“Barronelle Stutzman is now going to lose her business, her life savings, and possibly her own home for putting her faith into practice,” then-Fox News pundit Erick Erickson claimed, incorrectly, in 2015.
The State of Washington at one point tried to settle with Stutzman for $2000 but she refused, and with her activist Alliance Defending Freedom attorney, went to trial. A Washington judge found Stutzman violated the Consumer Protection Act and the Washington Law Against Discrimination, and fined her $1000, $1 in legal costs, and enjoined her from further acts of discrimination.
Stutzman could have stopped pursuing legal channels, and agreed to follow the laws of the state her business operates in, but she refused. She could have settled for $1000, or $2000, but she refused.
She lost at every turn.
Her attorneys at Alliance Defending Freedom, which appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups, fundraised off her case for years.
Now, it’s finally over – although Justices Thomas, Alito, and Gorsuch declared they would have taken up the case.
That the Supreme Court refused to hear this case reinforces that its ruling in the Masterpiece Cakeshop case – the Colorado Baker, Jack Phillips, who “won” at the Supreme Court in an extremely narrow ruling – was not about the Court opposing the rights of LGBTQ people, it was what it said it was: the Supreme Court believed Phillips’ case was handled with animus against his religious rights by Colorado authorities.
Legal experts are weighing in on what some are calling a victory today. Some are optimistic, but the first take here is likely the correct one: the Supreme Court is not finished with the construct of LGBTQ rights vs. religious extremism.
Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern and Vox’s Ian Millhiser agree: right wing activists on the Supreme Court are being very selective about the LGBTQ rights case they want to take up, presumably so they can craft the anti-LGBTQ ruling in a manner they prefer.
If you’re wondering why SCOTUS did not take up Arlene’s Flowers and grant businesses a sweeping First Amendment right to discriminate against LGBTQ people, I think this is a good theory. ADF’s lawyers are really terrible. Becket’s are excellent. https://t.co/Hauz5MsLTW
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) July 2, 2021
Lambda Legal’s Legal Director and Chief Strategy Officer:
The denial of cert (at long last) in Arlene’s Flowers is welcome news indeed. Remember that case was sent back for further review after Masterpiece Cakeshop. WA SCT gave this case another careful examination & reached same conclusion. Now it’s finally over. Yay. https://t.co/X2a8yqy8MC
— Sharon_McGowan (@SharonMcGowanDC) July 2, 2021
Supreme Court correspondent for The Economist:
This is surprising because (1) 6 members of the Court have shown substantial deference to claims for religious exemptions; (2) it takes only 4 votes to hear a case; & (3) justices commonly give a courtesy 4th vote when 3 want to hear it. No “J-4” from Roberts, Kavanaugh, Barrett. https://t.co/1jfa4Og5js
— Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) July 2, 2021
Director of the ACLU’s LGBT and HIV Project:
Hopeful signs: SCOTUS not only refused to create a constitutional license to discriminate in Fulton v. Philadelphia, but this morning it denied review in Arlene’s Flowers, where WA S.Ct. had said there is no such right.
The result: businesses need to remain open to all!
— James Esseks (@JamesEsseks) July 2, 2021
