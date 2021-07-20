Connect with us

Marjorie Taylor Greene Falsely Tells Reporter Asking if She’s Been Vaccinated They’re Violating Her HIPAA Rights

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Facebook live Tuesday afternoon continued to spread false coronavirus and false vaccine information during a press conference purportedly held to discuss her temporary Twitter suspension. Greene was temporarily suspended  Monday evening for spreading false coronavirus and false vaccine information. Her suspension was just 12 hours and concluded this morning.

During the press conference one reporter asked the antisemitic QAnon-supporting congresswoman who repeatedly has used Nazi, Hitler, and Holocaust references if she has been vaccinated.

Greene, a sitting member of Congress, falsely told the reporter they were violating her HIPAA rights.

It is not a violation of HIPAA for a private individual or company to ask anyone their vaccination status. An individual’s HIPAA rights are violated when healthcare providers, health insurance companies, or employers release private medical information without consent.

 

