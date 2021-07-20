BUY A CLUE
Marjorie Taylor Greene Falsely Tells Reporter Asking if She’s Been Vaccinated They’re Violating Her HIPAA Rights
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Facebook live Tuesday afternoon continued to spread false coronavirus and false vaccine information during a press conference purportedly held to discuss her temporary Twitter suspension. Greene was temporarily suspended Monday evening for spreading false coronavirus and false vaccine information. Her suspension was just 12 hours and concluded this morning.
During the press conference one reporter asked the antisemitic QAnon-supporting congresswoman who repeatedly has used Nazi, Hitler, and Holocaust references if she has been vaccinated.
Greene, a sitting member of Congress, falsely told the reporter they were violating her HIPAA rights.
It is not a violation of HIPAA for a private individual or company to ask anyone their vaccination status. An individual’s HIPAA rights are violated when healthcare providers, health insurance companies, or employers release private medical information without consent.
Question: Have you yourself been vaccinated?
Greene: Your first question is a violation of my HIPAA rights pic.twitter.com/JuHDovV2mC
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 20, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- INSURRECTION ACT OR ACTOR?2 days ago
Trump Says His Only Regret as President Was Not Deploying the US Military to Attack Black Lives Matter Protestors
- LOGIC MUCH?1 day ago
‘Maybe You Have That Information to Provide?’: Jen Psaki Expertly Dismantles Reporter’s Pro-Trump Anti-Vaxx Claim
- CASHING IN3 days ago
Trump Insiders Blasted for ‘Monday Morning Bravery’ After Enabling the Former President’s Four Years of Chaos
- 'AND I WANT TO SAY THAT OFFICIALLY'12 hours ago
‘You Do Not Know What You Are Talking About’: Fauci Destroys ‘Lying’ Rand Paul Over COVID Conspiracy Theory
- SHOW ME YOU DON'T UNDERSTAND SCIENCE1 day ago
Fox News Host Serves Up Vaccine Meltdown: Not the Federal Government’s Job to Protect Anybody
- News1 day ago
Michigan Catholic School Says Making Students Wear Masks Would Be a Direct Affront to God
- OPINION1 day ago
Trumpist Terrorism Is Becoming Normalized: Signorile
- 'SORRY ABOUT YOUR DRUGS'1 day ago
‘#FreetheFentanyl’: Internet Asks if GOP Lawmaker ‘Openly Rooting’ for Illegal Drugs Is ‘Working for the Cartels’