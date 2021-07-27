'THAT DAY IN THE WHITE HOUSE'
Liz Cheney Makes Clear She’s Targeting Trump in January 6 Select Committee Opening Remarks
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) made clear Tuesday that she is targeting Donald Trump, the former President, and his administration as she delivered her opening remarks as the Ranking Member of the historic U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
Cheney said the American people must “know what happened every minute of that day in the White House.”
“The American people deserve the full and open testimony of every person with knowledge of the planning and preparation for January 6,” Congresswoman Cheney said.
“We must know what happened here at the Capitol. We must also know what happened every minute of that day in the White House, every phone call every conversation every meeting, leading up to during an after the attack, honorable men and women have an obligation to step forward. If those responsible are not held accountable. And if Congress does not act responsibly. This will remain a cancer on our Constitutional Republic.”
During her remarks Cheney also asked, “Do we hate our political adversaries more than we love our country and revere our Constitution?”
“I pray that we all remember, our children are watching, as we carry out the solemn and sacred duty entrusted to us. They will know who stood for truth.”
Cheney is a hard core conservative with the bona fides of having a father who served two terms as a Republican vice president of the United States, a Secretary of Defense, and like his daughter, the Chair of the House Republican Conference, and yet she has been all but kicked out of the GOP because she is willing to speak the truth about her own party’s attack on the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. Government, and democracy itself.
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney: “We must know what happened here at the Capitol. We must also know what happened every minute of that day in the White House. Every phone call. Every conversation. Every meeting leading up to, during, and after the attack.” pic.twitter.com/uvwVKpRFFv
— Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) July 27, 2021
