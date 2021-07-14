'LIFTED VERBATIM'
Internet Sleuth Catches Trump Plagiarizing in New Statement After Finding It Suspiciously Coherent and Well Written
Former President Donald Trump issued a statement on Wednesday encouraging his fans to buy a recently released book by Fox News host Jesse Watters — and it immediately drew skepticism due to its coherence and post-fifth-grade vocabulary.
The statement, which was flagged by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, promotes Watters’s new book using vocabulary that is highly sophisticated compared to most other Trump statements.
“Interspersed are [Watters’s] thoughtful suggestions for overcoming left-wing radicalism, maintaining American democracy, moving beyond aging hippies (like his long-suffering, loving parents), saving the world from social justice warriors and the deep state — all while smirking his way through life in only the nicest way,” read the former president’s statement.
Haberman immediately wanted to know “who wrote this” statement, as did many of her followers.
“Donald Trump never, in his entire life, conceived of the phrase ‘interspersed are his thoughtful suggestions,'” wrote conservative Trump critic Tom Nichols in response.
Slate senior editor Jeremy Stahl, however, quickly discovered the answer: Trump plagiarized the description of Watters’s book directly from its publisher.
See a side-by-side comparison below.
LOL. Trump's latest statement is an endorsement of Jesse Watters' book that reads like a personal blurb/review from someone who has read the book, but which is actually lifted verbatim from the book's details page. pic.twitter.com/DKUHgxebMk
— Jeremy Stahl (@JeremyStahl) July 14, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- 'TRULY SICK'2 days ago
‘How Theocracies Are Born’: Experts Warn of ‘Trump’s Jesus Fascists’ After Report on Christian GOP Churches
- News3 days ago
Chris Wallace Nails Greg Abbott for Racist Election Law: ‘The Point Is to Suppress Voting by People of Color’
- LOL - NOPE!2 days ago
Lawyers for Pro-Trump ‘Kraken’ Case Attorneys Tell Judge They Were Too Dumb to Know Better
- News2 days ago
‘Do Not Question My Procedure’: Judge Overseeing ‘Kraken’ Case Slams Attorney Who Tells Her ‘I Am Not a Potted Plant’
- LOL2 days ago
WATCH: Ex-Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis Quits ‘Corrupted’ GOP Live on Air
- IT WAS AN INSURRECTION1 day ago
Megyn Kelly Reveals She’s a 1/6 Truther: ‘It Wasn’t an Insurrection’ – Just ‘Some Losers Who Went a Different Way’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘This Was a Full-On Riot’: Morning Joe Calls for Punishing Charges Against MAGA Insurrectionist ‘Thugs’
- MISINFORMATION STATION2 days ago
Newsmax Host Dangerously Declares Vaccines Go ‘Against Nature’: Diseases Are ‘Supposed to’ Wipe Out People