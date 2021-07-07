Connect with us

SUPERSPREADER AND SEDITION CAUCUS

Gaetz, Greene and Boebert Lead GOP Fear-Mongering Over Biden Door-to-Door Vaccine Info Plan: ‘Confiscate Guns Next?’

Published

on

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) are leading the GOP’s fear-mongering disinformation campaign to shut down any chance of success President Biden has for his latest plan – still in draft stage – to help get more Americans vaccinated.

The Biden administration plan to send local representatives door-to-door to pockets where large percentages of Americans remain unvaccinated against the coronavirus, to answer questions and offer information, including on where they can get vaccinated.

“Those knocking on the doors will offer information about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine,” The New York Post adds.

But according to the most extreme Republicans, the federal government will be knocking on doors, compiling lists of who is not vaccinated, and even forcing needles into their arms on the spot – all of which are false.

Rep. Boebert promoted a tweet that falsely suggested personal health records would be used to “force” Americans to decide to get vaccinated. Then she turned it into an issue on her favorite topic: guns, falsely suggesting the Biden administration will “confiscate” guns next year.

She also said she opposes mandatory vaccines of any type for U.S. service members, which would lead to a national security crisis.

Not requiring vaccines against measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, diphtheria, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, HPV, meningococcal, polio, pneumococcal meningitis, pneumococcal pneumonia, rotavirus, tetanus, whooping cough, and COVID-19 could turn the U.S. Military into a stew of disease and would lead foreign nations to ban our troops.

Meanwhile, Congressman Gaetz suggested President Biden would use the door-to-door information outreach to “make lists of people who didn’t want vaccines” and use them “to impact jobs, travel, or schooling,” which has no basis in fact, and would be illegal.

After using Holocaust, Hitler, and Nazi rhetoric to attack President Biden’s plan on Tuesday, Greene provided and vaccine disinformation on Wednesday.

Other Republican members of Congress also expressed opposition:

Ohio Congressman:

Texas Congressman:

North Carolina Congressman:

Florida state lawmaker running for Congress:

Sabatini opposes a woman’s right to choose:

 

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.