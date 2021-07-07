Gaetz, Greene and Boebert Lead GOP Fear-Mongering Over Biden Door-to-Door Vaccine Info Plan: ‘Confiscate Guns Next?’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) are leading the GOP’s fear-mongering disinformation campaign to shut down any chance of success President Biden has for his latest plan – still in draft stage – to help get more Americans vaccinated.

The Biden administration plan to send local representatives door-to-door to pockets where large percentages of Americans remain unvaccinated against the coronavirus, to answer questions and offer information, including on where they can get vaccinated.

“Those knocking on the doors will offer information about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine,” The New York Post adds.

But according to the most extreme Republicans, the federal government will be knocking on doors, compiling lists of who is not vaccinated, and even forcing needles into their arms on the spot – all of which are false.

Rep. Boebert promoted a tweet that falsely suggested personal health records would be used to “force” Americans to decide to get vaccinated. Then she turned it into an issue on her favorite topic: guns, falsely suggesting the Biden administration will “confiscate” guns next year.

Door to door to vaccinate Americans this year… door to door to confiscate guns next year? https://t.co/0FZ9PsVFQ4 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 6, 2021

She also said she opposes mandatory vaccines of any type for U.S. service members, which would lead to a national security crisis.

No American that does not want to be vaccinated should be forced. This includes our military members. That is why I’ve signed on to legislation by @RepThomasMassie to prohibit ANY vaccine requirements for our military. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 6, 2021

Not requiring vaccines against measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, diphtheria, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, HPV, meningococcal, polio, pneumococcal meningitis, pneumococcal pneumonia, rotavirus, tetanus, whooping cough, and COVID-19 could turn the U.S. Military into a stew of disease and would lead foreign nations to ban our troops.

Meanwhile, Congressman Gaetz suggested President Biden would use the door-to-door information outreach to “make lists of people who didn’t want vaccines” and use them “to impact jobs, travel, or schooling,” which has no basis in fact, and would be illegal.

You did a great job. The outrage is NOT fake. Nobody worried you & Desantis were going to make lists of people who didn’t want vaccines to impact jobs, travel, or schooling. We don’t have that trust when it comes to whoever is running the US while Biden fumbles ice cream orders https://t.co/uECMRdxOLT — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) July 7, 2021

After using Holocaust, Hitler, and Nazi rhetoric to attack President Biden’s plan on Tuesday, Greene provided and vaccine disinformation on Wednesday.

1. Actually Jen, people should take some health advice from me. As a former gym owner, I’ve helped countless people lose weight, gain strength, and be healthy again. The number 1 risk factor for death from #COVID19 is OBESITY, at nearly 80%! Cont’d.. https://t.co/xSUDK72R5x — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 7, 2021

Other Republican members of Congress also expressed opposition:

Ohio Congressman:

🤔 Wait a minute. So the Trump administration can’t even ask who is a US citizen – while doing the census – but the Biden administration can go door to door to know who isn’t vaccinated? This might just be about power to some people… — Warren Davidson (@WarrenDavidson) July 7, 2021

Texas Congressman:

How about don’t knock on my door. You’re not my parents. You’re the government. Make the vaccine available, and let people be free to choose. Why is that concept so hard for the left? https://t.co/Fkv3kzNh6S — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) July 6, 2021

North Carolina Congressman:

Invading Americans’ privacy in their own homes, door-to-door, is one hell of a way to convince them not to get vaccinated. — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) July 7, 2021

Florida state lawmaker running for Congress:

Any Federal government employee that goes door to door pushing vaccination should be treated as a trespasser and ARRESTED We need to pass legislation to BAN this sick practice immediately I’m currently looking at legislative options to file this year in the Florida Legislature — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) July 6, 2021

“It’s not the role of the federal government,” Rep. Sabatini explained, “It’s unethical for the government to be coercing citizens into private health care decisions and invading their medical freedom and medical privacy.”https://t.co/uCnxQ0FcBS — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) July 7, 2021

Sabatini opposes a woman’s right to choose: