Federal Judge Hands Down First Sentence of 1/6 Insurrectionists: Florida Man Gets 8 Months in Prison
The first person to be convicted in a January 6 insurrection case has just be sentenced to eight months in prison, far less than the 18 months federal prosecutors had requested. The judge told him he inflicted “a damage that will persist in this country for several decades.”
Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, of Tampa, Florida pleaded guilty in June to one felony count of obstructing an official proceeding. He could have been sentenced to a maximum of 20 years.
Hodgkins “was seen carrying a large red ‘Trump 2020′ flag on the floor of the U.S. Senate during the Capitol riot,” NBC News’ Pete Williams reports.
“Although you were only one member of a larger mob, you actively participated in a larger event that threatened the Capitol and democracy itself,” U.S. District Court Judge Randolph Moss of Washington, D.C. told Hodgkins.
“The damage that was caused that way was way beyond a several-hour delay of the vote certification,” Judge Moss said. “It is a damage that will persist in this country for several decades.”
Mona Sedky, an assistant U.S. attorney, told the judge Hodgkins’ goal in entering the Capitol “was to disturb the election process and disrupt the peaceful transfer of power.”
While in the U.S. Senate on January 6, in addition to carrying around a Trump 2020 flag Hodgkins took a selfie with the “QAnon shaman.”
The criminal complaint against Hodgkins includes this “selfie.”
‘Let Me Finish’: Psaki Smacks Down Doocy for ‘Loaded and Inaccurate’ False Claim of Admin ‘Spying’ on Facebook Pages
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was forced to take a far more assertive tone after Fox News propagandist and conspiracy theorist Peter Doocy accused the Biden administration of “spying” on millions of American’s Facebook pages.
The White House this week announced that just 12 people are responsible for 65% of all the false and misleading coronavirus disinformation. The number came from a report by the Center for Countering Digital Hate, not from any efforts by the administration to “spy” on Americans.
“For how long has the administration been spying on people’s Facebook profiles looking for vaccine misinformation?” Doocy asked.
“Well, that was quite a loaded and inaccurate question, which I would refute,” Psaki responded. “Well Peter first of all, as you know, we’re, we’re in a regular touch with, with a range of media outlets, as well as – let me finish,” she was forced to add after he repeatedly tried to talk over her.
“As we are, as we are in regular touch with social media platforms,” Psaki continued. “This is publicly open information people sharing information online, just as you are all reporting information on your news stations.”
Watch:
Doocy: For how long has the administration been spying on people’s Facebook profiles looking for vaccine misinformation?
Psaki: That was quite a loaded and inaccurate question pic.twitter.com/RB2ySmebU1
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 16, 2021
Pence and Pompeo Speaking at Far Christian Right Conference to Promote Possible Presidential Candidacies
Mike Pence and Mike Pompeo, two of the most far right Christian conservatives in the former Trump administration are pursuing possible 2024 GOP presidential runs by appearing at some of the most anti-LGBTQ events on the Republican political circuit.
On Friday both the former vice president and former secretary of state will speak at The Family Leader’s Summit in Iowa. The event includes an anti-LGBTQ hate group as a sponsor. The Family Leader, while not a Southern Poverty Law Center designated hate group, has for years worked to attack LGBTQ Americans.
The Family Leader has been linked to both Focus on the Family and the Family Research Council, the latter being an anti-LGBTQ hate group. Family Leader founder Bob Vander Plaats is among the more homophobic Christian activists in the nation.
“He has publicly compared homosexuality to pedophilia, compared the Supreme Court’s ruling in favor of same-sex marriage to past rulings on slavery, and supported conversion therapy to ‘cure’ LGBTQ youth,” a 2015 op-ed in the Des Moines Register recorded. “His organization, the Family Leader, has long been affiliated with the Family Research Council, an anti-gay hate group (as designated by the Southern Poverty Law Center). He has consistently orchestrated attacks against those providing resources and education to prevent the bullying of LGBTQ students. And earlier this month, Vander Plaats delivered a keynote address at an event with pastor Kevin Swanson, who says the Bible calls for the punishment of homosexuality by death.”
Like Vander Plaats and The Family Leader, Pence and Pompeo are Christian dominionists, eager to sever the wall between church and state and trying to create a theocratic nation with laws based on the Bible.
Both Pence and Pompeo attended an End-Times Bible study group at the White House, and talk very openly about their faith and how it informs everything they do.
25 GOP legislators on #FLS21 stage, being thanked by @theFAMiLYLEADER lobbyists for work on bills. Biggest applause when bill RE critical race theory mentioned. #ialegis #iapolitics pic.twitter.com/xdd9Kq1Pgd
— O. Kay Henderson (@okayhenderson) July 16, 2021
Just Plain False: Fox News Guest Says ‘No Reason’ to Get Vaccinated as Host Claims Hospitalizations ‘Way Down’
Fox News is moving even further toward being fully anti-vaxx.
Tuesday night on the conservative channel’s “Ingraham Angle” host Laura Ingraham booked Dr. Peter McCullough, who falsely told America, “There’s no reason right now, no clinical reason to go get vaccinated.”
That’s just plain false, according to the CDC and credible medical professionals.
“Virtually all Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths in United States are now occurring among unvaccinated individuals,” White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said last week. Almost no fully vaccinated patients have been admitted to hospitals.
Ingraham herself wrongly claimed – or creatively framed – her response.
“Deaths and hospitalizations in almost everywhere is down. Way down.”
That too is just plain false – hospitalizations are up.
Just look at these headlines over the past 24 hours:
Spike in hospitalizations due to Delta variant underscores need for COVID-19 vaccination, experts say
Young, unvaccinated people are being hospitalized with Covid-19 as delta variant spreads, officials warn
Covid-19 cases are surging in 46 states. In one hot spot, hospitalized patients are younger than ever, doctor says
Notice she left out the rise in coronavirus cases. The daily average of coronavirus cases has more than doubled over the past two weeks, and hospitalizations are also on the rise.
Dr. McCullough on Wednesday wrongly claimed “the Delta variant really is not responsive at all, or protected by the vaccines.”
That is a curious construction. Vaccines protect people, not viruses. And vaccine manufacturers have said the current slate of US vaccines do protect against the Delta variant.
McCullough is a cardiologist and an affiliate professor at Texas A&M College of Medicine.
He also claims “42% of 90,000 Delta cases in the UK have been vaccinated.”
NCRM could find nothing that accurately substantiates that claim.
The vaccine is well over 90% effective in preventing infection, but for those who are infected after being fully inoculated, symptoms are almost always mild and do not require hospitalization. The number of fully vaccinated Americans who have died from coronavirus is infinitesimally small.
The Associated Press late last month reported “only about 150 of the more than 18,000 COVID-19 deaths in May were in fully vaccinated people. That translates to about 0.8%, or five deaths per day on average.”
Dr. McCullough acknowledges to Fox News viewers there will be a “mild rise” in coronavirus Delta variant cases for vaccinated people, says those cases are “easily treatable in high risk patients,” but then says, falsely: “There’s no reason right now, no clinical reason to go get vaccinated.”
NCRM has reached out to Dr. McCullough but did not immediately receive a response.
Watch:
Ingraham guest: “There’s no reason right now, no clinical reason to go get vaccinated” pic.twitter.com/w8mG5fOzWf
— aliciasadowski (@aliciasadowski6) July 14, 2021
