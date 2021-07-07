'WHAT DOES A CULT LOOK LIKE?'
‘Disinformation Laundering Network’: Bizarre ‘Cult Map’ Making the Rounds on the Conspiratorial Right Sparks Confusion
A bizarre whiteboard image is stirring up conspiracy theories among right-wing social media users, and prompting alarm and ridicule among everyone else.
The image, which features biblical quotes and names connected to former president Donald Trump, was posted on Michael Flynn’s account on the right-wing messaging app Telegram and then shared on Twitter by the Patriot Takes watchdog that monitors extremist content.
The whiteboard apparently belongs to right-wing podcaster Clay Clark and purports to map out various conspiracy theories about the coronavirus and the twice-impeached one-term president, and many observers were spooked by the frenzied handwritten image.
might be the single best image of the state of the party in 2021 https://t.co/HDJcxyoi5d
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) July 7, 2021
And the answer is: What does a cult look like? https://t.co/vF1ZaAATf5
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 7, 2021
Look, it’s the entire disinformation laundering network plus some other tweaker shit https://t.co/oDbjErikXg
— Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) July 7, 2021
Mike Flynn, Lin Wood, and Mike Lindell posing in front of that Trump board. pic.twitter.com/oDQKqIokaL
— Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) July 7, 2021
This is all you need to know. pic.twitter.com/mHD4EA6wCb
— Janelle Kutz (@ja_nay_nay_nay) July 7, 2021
The cult all mapped out. Remember when they used to pretend to worship Jesus.
— Newsprint Mafia (@ComradeComics) July 7, 2021
This hurts my brain
— Actual Patriot (@flyfishcedarci1) July 7, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- 'CRIMINAL INTENT'2 days ago
MSNBC’s Morning Joe Hoots With Laughter as ‘Business Genius’ Trump Admits His Accountant Broke Tax Laws
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Get the Hell Out of Our Great Country’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Speaks for All of America in Rage-Filled Rant
- OPINION2 days ago
Franklin Graham Marks End of Pride Month by Attacking LGBTQ People as the Worst Sinners
- FOX NEWS FAKE NEWS3 days ago
Fox Networks Refuse to Run President Joe Biden’s Independence Day Address
- 'GOD IS ON THE THRONE'2 days ago
Boebert at July 4 Freedom Rally: ‘We Are an Army for Everything That Jesus Has Purchased for Us’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Trump-Loving Anti-LGBTQ ‘QAnon Conspiracy Theorist’ Lawmaker Who Called Pence a ‘Traitor’ Launches Run for Governor
- 'DEFENDING DEMOCRACY'1 day ago
Republican Lashes Out at ‘Capitulation’ of GOP to Trump — and Says Lauren Boebert Clearly Knew About Jan. 6
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘It’s a Crime. So Is Insurrection’: Steve Schmidt Slams Anti-Vaxx Republican’s ‘BS’ Support of Not Vaccinating Military