Chris Wallace Nails Greg Abbott for Racist Election Law: ‘The Point Is to Suppress Voting by People of Color’
Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday grilled Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) about new voting restrictions that reportedly could suppress Black voters.
During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Wallace noted that a Republican-backed law would ban 24-hour voting and drive-through voting.
“There was no indication of fraud in either of those,” the Fox News host said. “Harris County employed both of those and more than half of the voters who showed up were people of color.”
“So you say you want to make it easier to vote,” Wallace continued. “That’s going to make it harder to vote. And then the question is why make it harder for some Texans to vote unless the point is suppress voting by people of color?”
Abbott argued that Texas has a right to place voting restrictions on counties.
“Why not let it go on?” Wallace asked. “If 24-hour voting worked, why not continue it?”
Abbott deflected by claiming that the state had instituted voter ID without impacting minority voters.
“It was not harder to go vote,” he said. “It was easier to go vote. And the same thing applies here. And that is with 24-hour voting, one thing we want to make sure we have is integrity in the ballot box system and we need to have poll watchers and monitors and, candidly, it’s hard even for a county to get people to be watching the polls 24 hours a day.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Donald Trump Jr.: Addiction ‘Doesn’t Absolve You From Being a Total Piece of Garbage’ or ‘Selling Out Your Country’
Speaking to attendees at CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference Friday evening Donald Trump, Jr. focused on attacking Hunter Biden.
Trump Jr. accused him of being a drug addict. Hunter Biden acknowledged his challenges with addiction in a memoir released earlier this year.
“I totally understand addiction,” Trump Jr. told the crowd. “It’s terrible. We all know people that have suffered from it. It doesn’t absolve you from being a total piece of garbage in every other aspect of your life.”
“It doesn’t absolve you from selling access to the highest levels of government. It doesn’t absolve you from selling out your country,” he added.
Jr: I totally understand addiction. It’s terrible. We all know people that have suffered from it. It doesn’t absolve from being a total piece of garbage in every other aspect of your life… It doesn’t absolve you from selling out your country pic.twitter.com/YgNDcvfZBD
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 9, 2021
Many responded offering remarks like these:
Don Jr of all people—who secretly met with agents from a foreign power to receive an illegal campaign contribution, avoiding indictment primarily because the prosecutor thought he was too stupid to know it was illegal—saying this is like something in a Paul Thomas Anderson movie. https://t.co/jFNUU4o7LD
— Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) July 9, 2021
he’s literally talking to himself, and that’s the joke. he thinks he’s being master gaslighter with this mouth shit. https://t.co/noBs92aaFy
— Scott Weinberg (@scottEmovienerd) July 9, 2021
lack of the self-awareness is off the charts https://t.co/o4WKloOyfP
— 🧀 💉ɹ uɐp‾S∀p∀ƆIƆ💉 🧀 (@dannotdaniel) July 9, 2021
Is he talking about himself? https://t.co/bDEvhNvcaT
— Clarisa Rosenfield💙In follow limbo, 🇺🇸 (@rosenfieldclar1) July 9, 2021
Is Don Jr dictating his autobiography to #CPAC?🤔 https://t.co/8T0GfNUo5l
— Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@DrDenaGrayson) July 9, 2021
Trump Profanely Erupted After His ‘Stupidest’ Impeachment Lawyers Submitted Typo-Riddled Briefs: New Book
Former President Donald Trump was notorious throughout his tenure to issuing typo-filled tweets — but he apparently had higher standards when it came to his own attorneys.
According to Business Insider, journalist Michael Wolff’s upcoming book on Trump’s last days in office claims that the twice-impeached former president angrily ranted at his impeachment lawyers after they submitted typo-ridden legal briefs.
“What is f*cking wrong with these people?” Trump said, according to Wolff. “They can’t hit spell-check? Are these lawyers the stupidest? Are they the stupidest?”
The errors in question were particularly glaring because the attorneys twice misspelled the United States as the “Unites States.”
Trump demanded to know why his impeachment lawyers didn’t bother to use spell check on their briefs, to which attorney Bruce Castor replied that spell check wouldn’t catch words that are spelled correctly but used incorrectly in the given context, such as “Unites States.”
Wolff writes that this sent Trump into a screaming fit.
“”What? That’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard,” Trump yelled. “Fix it! Get it back! Fix it! NOW!”
Wollf’s book, titled “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency,” is due to be released on July 13th.
Infamous Capitol Rioter Joined Up With Lauren Boebert and Madison Cawthorn During Border Visit: Report
According to a report from CNN’s KFile, a Capitol rioter already linked to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lent a helping hand to Republican lawmakers who made a visit to the border last Tuesday night.
Anthony Aguero, who was filmed in the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6th, with his red Donald Trump hat on backward, served as a translator for multiple Republican lawmakers, including Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) and Ronny K. Jackson (R-TX) during their late-night visit organized by the conservative Republican Study Committee.
According to the KFiles, Aguero, “…can be seen in videos and photoswith Republican members of Congress who traveled to a route along the border frequented by migrants on Tuesday night. CNN’s KFile previously reported that Aguero went into the Capitol during the January 6 riot and cheered and justified the break-in. During his livestream of the Tuesday visit, Aguero interviewed and chatted with Reps. Tom. Tiffany of Wisconsin, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, Chris Jacobs of New York, Michael Cloudof Texas, John Rose of Tennessee, Ronny Jackson of Texas, and Mary Miller of Illinois.
In video posted to YouTube (see below), Aguero name drops being with Cawthorn during the nighttime excursion by telling viewers, “That is freaking awesome. That is freaking awesome. I’ll tell you that.”
