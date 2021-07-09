BREAKING NEWS
Biden Warns Putin on Hacking: US Will ‘Take Any Action Necessary’ to Protect America
President Joe Biden issued a warning in a call to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday that the United States will “take any action necessary” to protect America, after a wave of Russia-based hacking against U.S. companies in recent weeks, including a $70 million ransomware attack, and reportedly an attack on the RNC.
“President Biden reiterated that the United States will take any necessary action to defend its people and its critical infrastructure in the face of this continuing challenge,” the White House says in a published readout of the call.
President Biden “spoke with President Putin about the ongoing ransomware attacks by criminals based in Russia that have impacted the United States and other countries around the world,” the White House adds.
“President Biden underscored the need for Russia to take action to disrupt ransomware groups operating in Russia and emphasized that he is committed to continued engagement on the broader threat posed by ransomware. President Biden reiterated that the United States will take any necessary action to defend its people and its critical infrastructure in the face of this continuing challenge.”
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Friday afternoon the call lasted about an hour.
.@PressSec on President Biden phone call with Russian President Putin: "The president also made clear that the United States will take any necessary action to defend its people and its critical infrastructure. So, this is an example of leader-to-leader diplomacy." pic.twitter.com/qzkrljRUyw
— CSPAN (@cspan) July 9, 2021
The call comes just weeks after President Biden met face-to-face with Putin, and warned him to rein-in the Russian hackers, some of whom are reportedly Russian government actors.
BREAKING NEWS
Tucker Carlson Was Trying to Get a Putin Interview – And May Have Been Talking to a Russian ‘Foreign Agent’: Report
Fox News personality Tucker Carlson’s bombshell accusations from last week – that the National Security Agency was spying on him, reading his emails and intended to leak them to get him kicked off the air – remains in dispute, but an Axios report Wednesday evening reveals what he may have actually been concerned about.
Carlson, according to Axios’ Jonathan Swan, was attempting to get an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and he may have been communicating with a Russian spy in that effort.
Citing experts, Swan reports one scenario, and the least likely, “is that the U.S. government submitted a request to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to monitor Carlson to protect national security.”
“A more plausible scenario is that one of the people Carlson was talking to as an intermediary to help him get the Putin interview was under surveillance as a foreign agent,” in other words, a Russian spy. “In that scenario, Carlson’s emails or text messages could have been incidentally collected as part of monitoring this person, but Carlson’s identity would have been masked in any intelligence reports.”
Swan goes on to say that two sources “familiar with Carlson’s communications said his two Kremlin intermediaries live in the United States, but the sources could not confirm whether both are American citizens or whether both were on U.S. soil at the time they communicated with Carlson.”
“This is relevant because if one of them was a foreign national and on foreign soil during the communications, the U.S. government wouldn’t necessarily have had to seek approval to monitor their communications.”
But CNN’s Oliver Darcy urges caution, reminding that Carlson claimed the NSA was trying to get his show canceled.
Carlson’s original claim is worth keeping in mind: That the NSA was spying on him for political reasons and conspiring to leak his comms to get him kicked off air. https://t.co/nm4ixYk8l2
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) July 7, 2021
As Axios notes, plenty of American journalists have interviewed Putin, so that’s not a problem.
What Swan and Darcy don’t discuss is the most obvious question: what was in those emails (or other communications) to a Russian foreign agent that would make Carlson, a conspiracy theorist, white supremacist, and white nationalist, think would be so damaging that they could get his show canceled?
BREAKING NEWS
Cuomo Declares Disaster Emergency on Gun Violence as a ‘Public Health Crisis’
New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo has just issued an executive order declaring a “disaster emergency” on gun violence, calling it a “public health crisis.”
“Gun violence is a public health crisis, and we must treat it like one,” the governor says.
Today I am issuing an Executive Order declaring a Disaster Emergency on gun violence.
Gun violence is a public health crisis, and we must treat it like one.
This declaration will allow us to give this crisis the full attention & resources it deserves.
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 6, 2021
It’s not yet know the extent of the resources he plans to focus on the health crisis, but Cuomo is well-known for his handling of New York’s COVID health crisis.
He did announce he is signing legislation to reinstate liability for gun manufacturers.
The Gun Violence Archive as of the time of this publication lists 22,667 deaths from gun violence this year, 339 mass shootings, 783 children below the age of 18 killed by guns, and 2085 children injured.
UPDATE:
WRGB reports Cuomo says the State “will invest more than $57 million for the effort, which aims to create 21,000 jobs.”
Happening now: @NYAGV1 l and @YouthOverGuns are proud to stand with @NYGovCuomo in support of #safesummer2021 pic.twitter.com/ygQxqb4ARG
— New Yorkers Against Gun Violence (@NYAGV1) July 6, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
BREAKING NEWS
Pelosi Names Liz Cheney and First Members to January 6 Special Select Committee on the Insurrection
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has named the first members to the House January 6 Insurrection Special Select Committee.
The chairman will be Mississippi Democrat Bennie Thompson, who led the negotiations for the first bill which the House passed but Republicans in the Senate blocked. Thompson also chairs the House Homeland Security Committee.
Thompson, after being named chair, described the events of January 6 as “domestic terrorism.”
Speaker Pelosi also named the first Republican member of Congress, Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who has supported the investigation.
House Speaker Pelosi announces Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) “has patriotically agreed to serve” on the select committee to investigate Jan. 6th Capitol insurrection. pic.twitter.com/cslQLI0MLw
— The Recount (@therecount) July 1, 2021
“Other members include Democratic Reps. Zoe Lofgren, of California; Adam Schiff, of California; Pete Aguilar, of California; Stephanie Murphy, of Florida; Jamie Raskin, of Maryland; and Elaine Luria of Virginia,” CNN reports.
When asked about House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy threatening GOP members of Congress, telling them he will strip their committee assignments if they accept membership to the Special Select Committee, Speaker Pelosi interrupted the reporter and declared she is not going to respond to any of McCarthy’s remarks.
“It’s not political so I’m not getting involved in any discussion that happens in the Republican caucus,” Pelosi said.
UPDATE –
Congresswoman Cheney has issued a statement:
I'm honored to serve on the January 6th select committee. Our oath to the Constitution must be above partisan politics. pic.twitter.com/LpPoWhBHPx
— Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) July 1, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story.
