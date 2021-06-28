White House Press Secretary Expertly Schools Fox News Reporter Doocy by Teaching Him About the First Amendment

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki once again was forced to instruct Fox News reporter Peter Doocy about basic institutions in America, this time how the First Amendment works and how exercising First Amendment rights even while – or especially while – protesting can be patriotic.

Doocy asked how President Joe Biden felt when American Olympic track and field athlete Gwen Berry turned her back on the U.S. flag in protest during the national anthem.

“This weekend Gwen Barry, who represents the United States as an Olympian on the hammer-throwing events, won a bronze medal at the trials, and then she turned her back on the flag while the anthem played,” Doocy declared.

“Does President Biden think that is appropriate behavior for someone who hopes to represent Team USA?” Doocy asked.

“I haven’t spoken to the President specifically about this,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki replied. “But I know he’s incredibly proud to be an American, and has great respect for the anthem, and all that it represents especially for our men and women serving in uniform all around the world. He would also say of course that part of that pride in our country means recognizing there are moments where we are as a country haven’t lived up to our highest ideals, and it means respecting the right of people, granted to them in the constitution to peacefully protest.”

Watch: