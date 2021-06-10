Connect with us

'DISQUALIFYING'

‘Still Trying to Govern Like It’s the 1990s’: Feinstein Blasted by Experts for Saying Democracy Not ‘In Jeopardy’

“If democracy were in jeopardy, I would want to protect it. But I don’t see it being in jeopardy right now,” Feinstein says

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), who has served in Congress since 1992, is once again under fire for remarks she made, this time about the filibuster and democracy, leading some to see as her being as one journalist put it, “completely out of touch.”

On Thursday, as 48 states in the nation are debating or passing over 400 voter suppression bills, as “65 percent of Republicans believe that Biden’s win was solely the result of voter fraud,” as a far right group that calls itself Cyber Ninjas has been conducting what experts say is a sham “audit” in Arizona of 2.1 million ballots for over six weeks with no end in sight, as her own fellow Senators across the aisle steadfastly refuse to support a commission to investigate the deadly and violent attack and attempted coup on the very building that houses U.S. lawmakers, the Democrat from California is defending her refusal to support killing the filibuster by insisting democracy in America is not in trouble.

“If democracy were in jeopardy, I would want to protect it. But I don’t see it being in jeopardy right now,” Senator Feinstein told reporters Thursday afternoon.

Her remarks were in response to a question about other Democrats saying they would choose democracy over saving the filibuster, according to Forbes’ Andrew Solender.

Experts are expressing concern.

Georgia State University College of Law professor Anthony Michael Kreis says “Senator Feinstein is still trying to govern like it’s the 1990s.”

Economist David Rothschild says she should retire.

Elie Mystal, Justice Correspondent for The Nation offers an interesting illustration:

Professor of Law and Political Science at UC Irvine, noted election law expert Rick Hasen:

Veteran political pundit Joan Walsh:

Attorney at the Institute on Metropolitan Opportunity:

Political Strategist and Writer:

Political science professor at the University of Denver:

Former editor at Chicago Tribune and Sun-Times:

Analyst and researcher focused on the Kremlin, organized crime, intel, Eastern Europe:

Columnist at The Nation:

Executive Director, Voters of Tomorrow:

 

