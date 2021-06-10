‘Still Trying to Govern Like It’s the 1990s’: Feinstein Blasted by Experts for Saying Democracy Not ‘In Jeopardy’

“If democracy were in jeopardy, I would want to protect it. But I don’t see it being in jeopardy right now,” Feinstein says

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), who has served in Congress since 1992, is once again under fire for remarks she made, this time about the filibuster and democracy, leading some to see as her being as one journalist put it, “completely out of touch.”

On Thursday, as 48 states in the nation are debating or passing over 400 voter suppression bills, as “65 percent of Republicans believe that Biden’s win was solely the result of voter fraud,” as a far right group that calls itself Cyber Ninjas has been conducting what experts say is a sham “audit” in Arizona of 2.1 million ballots for over six weeks with no end in sight, as her own fellow Senators across the aisle steadfastly refuse to support a commission to investigate the deadly and violent attack and attempted coup on the very building that houses U.S. lawmakers, the Democrat from California is defending her refusal to support killing the filibuster by insisting democracy in America is not in trouble.

“If democracy were in jeopardy, I would want to protect it. But I don’t see it being in jeopardy right now,” Senator Feinstein told reporters Thursday afternoon.

Her remarks were in response to a question about other Democrats saying they would choose democracy over saving the filibuster, according to Forbes’ Andrew Solender.

Feinstein on nuking the filibuster for H.R. 1: “It’s an ‘if.’ Let’s wait and see what happens. Okay?” On filibuster reforms she might support: “I’d have to take a look. Right now, nothing comes to my mind.” — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 10, 2021

Experts are expressing concern.

Georgia State University College of Law professor Anthony Michael Kreis says “Senator Feinstein is still trying to govern like it’s the 1990s.”

A minority Party that has shown no respect for democratic norms has made a mockery of the Senate and majoritarianism. Senator Feinstein is still trying to govern like it’s the 1990s. https://t.co/XpAkfkqLl7 — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) June 10, 2021

Economist David Rothschild says she should retire.

Justice Breyer & Senator Feinstein are both delusional about current state of our democracy, and should both retire before they do something to completely tarnish their otherwise meaningful careers. https://t.co/UroxLa5dWs — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) June 10, 2021

Elie Mystal, Justice Correspondent for The Nation offers an interesting illustration:

Oda Mae Brown: Girl, you in danger.

Dianne Feinstein: I don’t see any danger.

Brown: See, I told you this white lady wasn’t going to listen to me.

Patrick Swayze: Here’s a penny.

Feinstein: Ooh, a bipartisan agreement on infrastructure.

Swayze: Wow

Brown: I tried to tell you. https://t.co/bDYNtozVWy — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 10, 2021

Professor of Law and Political Science at UC Irvine, noted election law expert Rick Hasen:

Veteran political pundit Joan Walsh:

There are only two conclusions to draw from Feinstein’s comment, and both of them are disqualifying. https://t.co/3R4dNTOUyR — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) June 10, 2021

Attorney at the Institute on Metropolitan Opportunity:

Dianne Feinstein isn’t an elderly professor emeritus, she’s an elected official with more constituents than anyone in the United States other than Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. We need to face reality about her mental state, not hide it because it sounds impolite. — Will Stancil (@whstancil) June 10, 2021

Political Strategist and Writer:

Diane Feinstein is a member of a legislative body in which a minority of members representing an even smaller minority of Americans is prevent a majority of members representing an even larger majority of Americans from passing popular legislation. https://t.co/k1V3dcsyri — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) June 10, 2021

Political science professor at the University of Denver:

What channel is Feinstein watching. I would like to watch. https://t.co/p5geSEWWhT — Seth Masket (@smotus) June 10, 2021

Former editor at Chicago Tribune and Sun-Times:

We need to get Dianne Feinstein out of the Senate as soon as possible. She’s completely out of touch at a crucial moment. https://t.co/uWNBCCL2DM — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) June 10, 2021

Analyst and researcher focused on the Kremlin, organized crime, intel, Eastern Europe:

Guess in Feinstein’s eyes stripping voting rights, denial of previous election results, and an insurrection do not endanger democracy. Wonder what exactly would qualify then? This is insane and she has got to go https://t.co/BFbUdmE5Dm — Olga Lautman (@OlgaNYC1211) June 10, 2021

Columnist at The Nation:

If there is a democracy crisis in America, part of the crisis is that many powerful Democrats don’t think there is a crisis. https://t.co/oeZ6XoOakN — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) June 10, 2021

Executive Director, Voters of Tomorrow: