‘Russian Culture?’: GOP Senator Flayed for Urging Conservatives to Run for Local Office to ‘Take Back Our Culture’

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) is urging conservatives voters to run for local office to “take back our culture.” Some are expressing confusion as to what culture he is referring to, and from who it should be retrieved. Others are making pointed references to Sen. Johnson’s infamous 2018 trip to Moscow on the Fourth of July, after which he was accused of coming back spouting Russian propaganda, which he is still accused of now. And others are suggesting he means white supremacy.

Over the weekend Johnson “urged his fellow Republicans to ‘take back’ local government positions in order to ‘take back our culture,'” The Hill reports. “Take back our school boards, our county boards, our city councils. We will take back our culture. We don’t have to fear this anymore.”

Johnson’s 2018 remarks calling for America to go easy ion Russia in the wake of its devastating attack on U.S. democracy in 2016 and the years leading up to that election were more fodder for state-run Russian media outlets like TASS and Sputnik.

Johnson is up for re-election next year. In March CNN reported that his “seat is the third most likely to flip, but the two-term senator is the most vulnerable Republican incumbent.”

The Republican from Wisconsin was mocked and castigated on social media:

What “culture” is Ron Johnson talking about? Russian culture? — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) June 28, 2021

@SenRonJohnson Ron Johnson said we need to take back OUR culture!! What exactly is OUR culture? Please explain what American culture is and who exactly is taking it away from US? — joe (@joe75234627) June 28, 2021

By “our culture” Ron Johnson means white supremacy.#RonJohnsonIsARacist https://t.co/YRqV9oBsH9 — Alta & Navy Mac ⚓ It’s the filibuster or democracy (@WifeUsn) June 28, 2021

“Take back *our* culture” says old rich white male. 🤔 | Ron Johnson calls for Republicans to run for local office and ‘take back our culture’ https://t.co/eV2icqGOlo — JanF Blogs (@JanF_Blogs) June 28, 2021

And when Ron Johnson says “our culture,” he doesn’t mean American culture or western culture. He means white supremacy. Ron Johnson is a racist, fascist, Trump cultist — Shelley’s Heart 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@KBleddyn) June 28, 2021

These guys are freaking as their white culture CONTROL/POWER wans and weakens. @SenRonJohnson nearing extinction; is a perfect case study. Ron Johnson calls for Republicans to run for local office and ‘take back our culture’ https://t.co/YK9yHz7a3U — Rosa Escarza (@RosaEscarza) June 28, 2021

Shouldn’t that read White supremacist, Ron Johnson, calls for Republicans to “take back our culture”??? — Aardvark (@johntvarkey) June 28, 2021

What “culture” is Russian Ron Johnson trying to take back?? https://t.co/8IDTdYFQiQ — TheAverageBlackMan™ (@TheAvgBlackMan) June 28, 2021

Ron Johnson a real WHITE American wants to take his culture back. Which culture Ron?

Russian kind or the Hooded kind? pic.twitter.com/tFJNxcJwfX — UnitedWeStand (@UnitedW22607736) June 28, 2021

Sen. Ron Johnson is referring to #Whitesupremacist culture. — Rick Adams (@RickSydney) June 28, 2021