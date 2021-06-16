Connect with us

'WISEGUY'

‘Let’s Get It Straight’: Biden Sternly Smacks Down Two Reporters for Making False Claims About Him in Geneva

Published

on

President Joe Biden sternly corrected two reporters who mischaracterized his words and relationships during his Geneva press conference recapping his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, continuing to push his China coronavirus “lab leak” theory, even in Geneva Wednesday afternoon, echoed far right wing talking points that Biden is somehow owned by or financially controlled by China, calling President Xi Biden’s “old friend.”

Biden refused to allow him to get away with it, snapping back, “Let’s get something straight: we’ve known each other a long time, but we’re not old friends.”

Moments later, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, a former reporter for Tucker Carlson’s far right wing propaganda outlet The Daily Caller, asked Biden, “Why are you so confident” Putin “will change his behavior?”

Biden, who never said that, let it rip.

“I’m not confident he’ll change his behavior. Where in the hell? What do you do all the time? When did I say I was confident?”

“Let’s get it straight,” he urged.

True to form, President Biden minutes later came out and apologized for being “such a wiseguy.”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.