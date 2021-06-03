News
Joe Manchin: Any Infrastructure Bill Must Be Bipartisan Only
Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, whose home state of West Virginia desperately needs a federal infrastructure bill, says he refuses to support any infrastructure legislation that is not bipartisan.
“We need to be bipartisan,” Manchin, whose state’s infrastructure received a “D” on its last report card, told NBC News’ Garrett Haake.
Haake says via Twitter Sen. Manchin “REALLY isn’t interested in doing an infrastructure bill w/ only Democratic support,” and “Repeatedly says he thinks there will be a bipartisan deal between” President Joe Biden and Republican Senator Shelly Moore Capito, his West Virginia GOP Senate colleague.
Democrats could push through a $1 trillion infrastructure bill without support from Republicans via reconciliation, but Manchin also turned that down.
Infrastructure by reconciliation? Manchin isn’t there.
GH. Are you ready to go it alone with just Democrats?@Sen_JoeManchin: No. I don’t think we should. I really don’t.
GH: At all?
Manchin: I don’t think, right now, basically, we need to be bipartisan.
— Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) June 3, 2021
Manchin is also opposed to killing the filibuster.
There Will Be No Presidential Commission on the January 6 Insurrection
The White House has announced despite Senate Republicans killing legislation passed by the House to establish a commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection incited by then-President Donald Trump the executive branch will not form a Presidential January 6 Commission.
“Congress was attacked on that day, and President Biden firmly agrees with Speaker Pelosi that Congress itself has a unique role and ability to carry out that investigation,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told Axios. “Because of that, the President doesn’t plan to appoint his own commission.”
“The events of Jan. 6 were an unprecedented assault on our democracy — and he believes they deserve a full, and independent, investigation to determine what transpired and ensure it can never happen again,” Psaki added.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday called a Presidential Commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection “not a workable idea,” the Associated Press reported.
Speaker Pelosi believes the Senate should try once again to pass the legislation that failed last week in a 54-35 vote. Six Republicans voted in favor of the bill.
“Biden isn’t letting any daylight between himself and Pelosi,” Axios adds, citing an NBC News report.
‘Cognitive Dissonance Is Staggering’: GOP Chair Slammed for ‘Pandering’ Pride Month Tweet After 100’s of Anti-LGBTQ Bills
Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Wednesday evening posted a tweet wishing the LGBTQ community “Happy #PrideMonth.”
It did not go over well.
Happy #PrideMonth!@GOP is proud to have doubled our LGBTQ support over the last 4 years, and we will continue to grow our big tent by supporting measures that promote fairness and balance protections for LGBTQ Americans and those with deeply held religious beliefs.
— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 2, 2021
The GOP has been at war with the LGBTQ community at every turn, and considerably ramped up their attacks this year.
“2021 has officially surpassed 2015 as the worst year for anti-LGBTQ legislation in recent history,” the Human Rights Campaign reported in early May.
More than 250 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced in state legislatures in 2021, including:
At least 35 bills that would prohibit transgender youth from being able to access best-practice, age-appropriate, gender-affirming medical care
At least 69 bills that would prohibit transgender youth (and in some cases college students) from participating in sports consistent with their gender identity
At least 43 bills that would allow people to assert a religious belief as justification for failing to abide by the law or provide services to people of whom they disapprove
At least 15 bills that would prohibit transgender people from having access to restrooms or locker rooms consistent with their gender identity
As of May 4, one month ago, 17 of those bills had already been signed into law – more than in the last three years combined.
There are more.
For example, Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis celebrated the start of Pride Month by signing into law June 1 an anti-trans bill banning transgender girls from participating in women’s sports, and he chose a private Christian school – which does not need a law to ban trans girls from sports – as the venue to sign the bill into law, sending a very strong message as to whom he is trying to please.
DeSantis, a top Trump supporter who is believed to be a 2024 presidential hopeful, followed that up with vetoing pro-LGBTQ legislation on June 2.
“Just days from the five-year remembrance of Orlando’s Pulse nightclub massacre,” The Orlando Sentinel reports, “DeSantis on Wednesday vetoed $150,000 in state funds that would have provided counseling for survivors — despite a budget that has $9.5 billion in reserves. And in what advocates describe as ‘war’ on LGBTQ+ Floridians, the governor also eliminated $750,000 approved by the Florida Legislature for the Orlando-based Zebra Coalition to create housing for homeless gay and transgender youth.”
McDaniel’s tweet makes clear the GOP is only interested in even claiming to support LGBTQ protections as long as the “rights” of conservative Christians are not touched. The hundreds of bills stripping those protections and imposing even worse restrictions on LGBTQ people, especially minors, expose her tweet as a lie, but it’s revealing to know the Republican Party is willing to prioritize the civil rights of LGBTQ Americans over the religious right.
Here’s how some are responding to the GOP Chair’s tweet.
The official party platform calls for overturning Obergfell https://t.co/PM9KZo9K4t
— Drew Savicki ??? (@DrewSav) June 3, 2021
Literally the first thing the Trump administration did was to erase all LGBTQ content from all federal websites.
Your party is anti-LGBTQ
Your party’s platform is anti-LGBTQ
— Brion Neeley-Ryder ???? (@brionneeley) June 3, 2021
“We at @GOP will balance protections for LGBTQ Americans and those who want to discriminate against them like it’s 1939 Germany.”
— Frank Wells (@FrankTracy) June 2, 2021
GOP leader says her party will “balance protections for LGBTQ Americans and those with deeply held religious beliefs.”
Doesn’t she know that many LGBTQ Americans have deeply held religious beliefs? https://t.co/S7eFGPTh4o
— davidrlurie (@davidrlurie) June 3, 2021
happy pride, from the GOP to you! https://t.co/SnE1KDxYsy pic.twitter.com/2EQ8MbbMLC
— agent of chaos ?? (@jhtweets_) June 3, 2021
Is this the party of diversity equity and inclusion now? I’m gonna need a better class of pandering than this.
— Matt Youngblood?????? (@_TheYoungBlood) June 3, 2021
Curious: is the “protections” the wave of anti-trans legislation by Republican legislatures? The fondness for conversion therapy by Mike Pence and his ilk? The lack of funding for health and stability support for LGTBQIA+ youth? The attacks on trans military members?
— Craig Newman (@craignewman) June 3, 2021
Keep the words “Happy Pride” out of your mouth.
You’ve done nothing to stop the wave of anti-trans legislation this year.
You did nothing to stop Trumps anti-LGBTQ actions during his ONE term Presidency.
We SEE you, Ronna.
— TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) June 3, 2021
Like forcing young children to get traumatized by a coerced “genital verification” inspection to play youth sports bc some nutso thinks they don’t look “right?!” @GOPChairwoman? https://t.co/nSaD8gWud0 pic.twitter.com/IcL046JNao
— Rachel Bitecofer ??? (@RachelBitecofer) June 3, 2021
My goodness, the cognitive dissonance is staggering. Day 1 of Pride Month, DeSantis signed a bill taking away rights…but cool
— Kevin Kindelberger (@KevinKindelber2) June 2, 2021
Former Aide Warns of ‘Dire’ Situation as Trump Believes ‘The Bottom of the Bottom of the Crazy Barrel’: CNN
Former President Donald Trump is reportedly still convinced that he will be “reinstated” as president this summer, which is why he’s been obsessively watching the widely panned “audit” of ballots taking place in Arizona.
One former Trump aide told CNN’s Dana Bash that they are now deeply concerned about Trump’s obsession with trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which has come despite the fact that multiple advisers have begged him to look toward the future instead of the past.
“We knew from his public statements how much he is focused, obsessed — unhealthily obsessed — with the 2020 election,” she said. “And that only continues in a very dire way. And I am using the word ‘dire’ because those are the terms that they are being described in by some of his former aides.”
She then recounted how one former Trump aide told her that the twice-impeached one-term president is willing to buy any theory that will justify his false belief that the election was stolen from him, no matter how insane or implausible.
“One former aide told me that… he is listening to, quote, ‘The bottom of the bottom of the crazies in the barrel,'” she said. “That is where he is, right now.”
