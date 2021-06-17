Trump-Loving ‘Candy Man’ Congressman Demands President Biden Take Cognitive Test

Despite a highly-successful eight-day overseas trip culminating with a U.S.-Russia Summit displaying his ability to right the national “ship” on the world stage, and despite favorable response from world leaders, President Joe Biden is being asked by a group of 14 Republican congressmen, led by Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), to take a cognitive test to judge his mental acuity.

It all feeds into the Fox News narrative, one blown to pieces by Biden’s performance in the UK with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth, the G7 in Brussels, meeting with NATO leaders and separately with the president of Turkey, and finally to Geneva where he held the Summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Congressman Jackson, the former Obama and Trump White House physician, along with 13 other House Republicans in a letter to President Biden (below) cited a news report of an incident where Biden allegedly called Senator John Cornyn “Representative – Senator Cornyn,” correcting himself.

In the letter they also claim he mixed up the time of day, and once “while on the campaign trail,” Biden “grew testy” when asked if he would take a cognitive test.

They cite other news reports of Biden mispronouncing names, and saying he was allegedly unable to recite part of the Declaration of Independence.

“Most school-age children could recite that famous and revered patriotic phrase by heart, but you could not,” the letter charges.

As White House physician Rep. Jackson told reporters President Trump, who he strongly supports, had “incredibly good genes” and praised his performance on a test for Alzheimers as “exceedingly well.” That was the test where Trump impressed himself by being able to remember five words, in order: “person, woman, man, camera, TV,” and then told a reporter he did “amazing.”

In March NBC News reported that Jackson had “engaged in ‘inappropriate conduct’ while serving as the top White House physician, according to a Pentagon inspector general report.”

“The scathing report, NBC said, “alleges abusive behavior toward subordinates including sexual harassment.”

The inspector general’s review, first reported by CNN, says Jackson drank alcohol, made sexual comments to subordinates and took the sedative Ambien while working as White House physician. The watchdog also found that Jackson mistreated subordinates and “disparaged, belittled, bullied and humiliated them.”

Jackson had been nominated by then-President Donald Trump to become Secretary of the Veterans Administration, when it was revealed that he had handed out prescriptions “like candy,” and was nicknamed “the candy man” inside the White House, CNN reported in 2018.

Democratic Senator John Tester “described reports to the Veterans’ Affairs Committee that alleged that on overseas trips, Jackson would ‘go down the aisle way of the airplane and say, ‘All right, who wants to go to sleep?’ And hand out the prescription drugs like they were candy … and put them to sleep and then give them the drugs to wake them back up again.'”

“Tester’s staff told CNN that Jackson would hand out Ambien and Provigil,” CNN reported. “These are called controlled substances for a reason,” Tester said.

Dr. Jackson, CNN added, “also faces allegations of being drunk while overseas with then-President Barack Obama.”

“If you are drunk and something happens with the President, it’s very difficult to go in and treat the President,” Tester said. “That’s what multiple people told us, this was the case on several different trips.”

Tester said there had been comments that Jackson would not be able to respond “because he had been drinking so much.”

Jackson has denied all the allegations.

Here’s Jackson’s letter: