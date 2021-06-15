News
‘Been Hitting the Pipe a Little Too Hard’: Pompeo Rebrands – Gets Mercilessly Mocked for Illegal Drug Pun
2024 GOP likely presidential hopeful Mike Pompeo, the Trump-era Secretary of State, has resurrected his old leadership political action committee, CAVPAC, and drawn attention to himself with what many see as a bad illegal drug pun.
The unfortunate tweet includes the word “pipehitter,” and Pompeo’s made-up definition: “someone who is unapologetically American, someone who fights for our future, someone who never gives an inch, someone who is dedicated to stand against the radical Left’s agenda.”
Calling all unapologetic Americans to join me and become a Pipehitter. https://t.co/KO15jutDPi
— Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) June 15, 2021
Be a Pipehitter.
Join the @cav_pac Cavalry.pic.twitter.com/whNqRghc9k
— Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) June 15, 2021
The new “pipehitter” theme signals Pompeo distancing himself from his former boss. He had tried to position himself as the logical successor to the “America First” movement, but for reasons unspecified Pompeo is now hewing to a different brand, one that is decidedly more “Pompeo.”
While the new branding may have passed a Madison Avenue test, it did not pass the Twitter test.
— Eyes on the Right (@EyesOnTheRight) June 15, 2021
— Joe Kassabian (@jkass99) June 15, 2021
excuse me? https://t.co/pPufqLPvZi
— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) June 15, 2021
Love too be a pipehitter pic.twitter.com/cCVa6wtqib
— 📡 Halstead ➡️ Immunized Hyena 💉 (@CircuitYeen) June 15, 2021
Were… were you high when you tweeted this? https://t.co/QCdxpOFqBm
— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) June 15, 2021
Am I a pipehitter? No, crack is whack.
But you be you, Mike.
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) June 15, 2021
Am I the only person thinking PULP FICTION right now? https://t.co/7gufHcixjk
— Joel Mathis (@joelmmathis) June 15, 2021
We constantly had to apologize to the world for you & your garbage president. Luckily, you’re finished pic.twitter.com/mJIBAw0QHT
— Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) June 15, 2021
tell me you have no gay friends without telling me you have no gay friends https://t.co/4w3FpRam2V
— Scott Bixby (@scottbix) June 15, 2021
Yeah, I think Mike has been hitting the pipe a little too hard. pic.twitter.com/H1lMAmn2GB
— Citizen D (@touchmeimdic) June 15, 2021
— Joe Kassabian (@jkass99) June 15, 2021
You guys on the right have definitely been hitting the pipe but it doesn’t match your definition.
— Dad Jokes Panda (@TrashPandaFTW) June 15, 2021
honestly, “pipehitter” seems like a joke which your 20-something interns were making and you walked in on and decided it was a great idea.
— Pé (@4everNeverTrump) June 15, 2021
My college roommate hit his pipe too often and that’s why he dropped out 🌬
— James Carli 🇺🇳 (@AxnCarli) June 15, 2021
Jr hits the pipe daily
— Steve_L (@ThrottleJockey6) June 15, 2021
No thanks. I love being “Radical Left”
Heres what that means Mike:
I have empathy, a soul, I love everyone for who they are, I don’t eat sleep and drink money and I won’t sell my soul to the devil for power.
Have a good day!
— BonBonsays…AMERICA IS BACK💙🇺🇸💙JOE/KAMALA (@srfrgrl1959) June 15, 2021
Fascism
A political philosophy, movement, or regime that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition
— Anne McCarthy (@AM_McCarthy) June 15, 2021
SMOKE CRACK WITH MIKE POMPEO LETS GOO https://t.co/p7ft3rtKMR
— Marisa (@poke_m0m) June 15, 2021
I remember when being called a “pipehitter” had more to do with meth than supporting fascism and insurrection.
Times, they be a changin’, tho.
— Fully Vaccinated & Not a Cat (@michaelbusby) June 15, 2021
Bipartisan Moderate Senators Announce Agreement on Infrastructure Focused on No Tax Increases for the Wealthy
A bipartisan group of moderate Senators, five Democrats and five Republicans, have just announced agreement on an infrastructure bill focused on not raising taxes on the wealthy. The outlines of the package would be $1.2 trillion, but only $579 billion in new spending.
President Joe Biden’s original proposal was for a $2.3 trillion package that including tax increases on the wealthiest Americans. After Republicans refused he dropped it to $1.7 trillion, but again Republicans refused. Biden again came down, offering a stripped down $1 trillion package that would be paid for, at least in part, by forcing companies that pay no federal income taxes, like Amazon, to have to pay taxes.
Republicans again refused and earlier this week President Biden ended negotiations with Republican Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, saying he would focus on moderate Senators instead. The White House was reportedly not consulted on this agreement.
The group of Senators includes:
Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Susan Collins (R-ME), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Rob Portman (R-OH), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Jon Tester (D-MT), Mark Warner (D-VA).
In a statement they say they have “worked in good faith and reached a bipartisan agreement on a realistic compromise framework to modernize our nation’s infrastructure and energy technologies.”
“This investment would be fully paid for and not include tax increases,” which appears to be the goal of the agreement.
NEW: The Senate group of 5 Democrats and 5 Republicans says they have “reached a bipartisan agreement on a realistic, compromise framework” on infrastructure:
They say the plan would be “fully paid for” without tax increases pic.twitter.com/T3Il67bp72
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 10, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
MSNBC’s Morning Joe Rips Apart Report on Trump’s Infamous Lafayette Park Photo Op
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough ripped apart the excuses offered by a Donald Trump appointee about his infamous June 1, 2020, photo op at Lafayette Square.
Federal agents fired chemical irritants at peaceful protesters ahead of the visit, where Trump held up a Bible in front of a historic church, but the Interior Department’s inspector general found the park was cleared so a contractor could install fencing, and the “Morning Joe” host was skeptical that then-attorney general William Barr would have been involved in mundane decisions about park maintenance.
“He could be the director for scaffolding of Lafayette Park, I apologize to William Barr,” Scarborough said. “I didn’t know he could try to undermine Jeffersonian democracy, undercut 220 years of checks and balances, and be responsible for scaffolding in Lafayette Park. If that’s the case, I apologize. But if not, then again, we look at the part where he comes out before Trump comes out, and he asks this question. ‘Are these people still going to be here when POTUS comes out?'” Scarborough said. “The operations commander replies to Mr. Barr, ‘Are you freaking kidding me?’ He then hung his head and walked away, the report said, and soon after the new director of scaffolding for Lafayette Park came out and in no uncertain terms told them to clear the park before Donald Trump came out, the violent confrontation began.”
“Children, take from that bedtime story or morning story, anything you want to take from it,” he continued. “But actually, if you use your mind — by the way, I apologize, that [Bible is] not upside down, that’s backwards. He’s [Trump] holding the bible backwards. As a certain Oklahoma senator said, I’ve been going to Sunday school for 50 years, and I’ve never seen anyone hold a Bible that way. But if it makes you feel better seizing on to a report that doesn’t cover the entire event and completely ignoring what the director of scaffolding for Lafayette Park said, you go with that.”
“But that’s awfully thin gruel,” Scarborough added, “if that’s what you’re relying on, awfully thin gruel. Good luck with that.”
‘Point of No Return’ and ‘Crazy’: Trump White House Counsel Don McGahn’s Judiciary Committee Testimony Just Released
The House Judiciary Committee has just released the 241-page transcript of testimony given last week by former Trump White House Counsel Don McGahn.
“All told, Mr. McGahn’s testimony gives us a fresh look at how dangerously close President Trump brought us to, in Mr. McGahn’s words, the ‘point of no return,’” Chairman Jerry Nadler says.
In one point McGahn is questioned about his remarks that President Donald Trump asked him to do some “crazy shit.”
In the transcript, House Judiciary Oversight Counsel Sarah Istel asks McGahn to read a sentence from prior testimony. This starts with McGahn saying “Okay”:
A Okay. Priebus recalled that McGahn said that the President asked him to do, quote, “do crazy shit,” unquote, but he thought McGahn did not tell him the specifics of the President’s request because McGahn was trying to protect Priebus from what he did not need to know.
Q So, even if you don’t recall saying those specific words, is that a fair characterization of how you viewed the President’s request?
A Well, the President probably thinks this is an unfair characterization, but I —
Q I’m asking for your opinion.
A — think — I think it’s fair.
Q Can you just repeat that for the record? You think it’s fair?
A I think it’s fair.
Q Thank you.
You can read the document below, or at the House Judiciary website (PDF download).
Mcgahn Interview Transcript by davidbadash on Scribd
