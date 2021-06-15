‘Been Hitting the Pipe a Little Too Hard’: Pompeo Rebrands – Gets Mercilessly Mocked for Illegal Drug Pun

2024 GOP likely presidential hopeful Mike Pompeo, the Trump-era Secretary of State, has resurrected his old leadership political action committee, CAVPAC, and drawn attention to himself with what many see as a bad illegal drug pun.

The unfortunate tweet includes the word “pipehitter,” and Pompeo’s made-up definition: “someone who is unapologetically American, someone who fights for our future, someone who never gives an inch, someone who is dedicated to stand against the radical Left’s agenda.”

Calling all unapologetic Americans to join me and become a Pipehitter. https://t.co/KO15jutDPi — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) June 15, 2021

The new “pipehitter” theme signals Pompeo distancing himself from his former boss. He had tried to position himself as the logical successor to the “America First” movement, but for reasons unspecified Pompeo is now hewing to a different brand, one that is decidedly more “Pompeo.”

While the new branding may have passed a Madison Avenue test, it did not pass the Twitter test.

Love too be a pipehitter pic.twitter.com/cCVa6wtqib — 📡 Halstead ➡️ Immunized Hyena 💉 (@CircuitYeen) June 15, 2021

Were… were you high when you tweeted this? https://t.co/QCdxpOFqBm — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) June 15, 2021

Am I a pipehitter? No, crack is whack. But you be you, Mike. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) June 15, 2021

Am I the only person thinking PULP FICTION right now? https://t.co/7gufHcixjk — Joel Mathis (@joelmmathis) June 15, 2021

We constantly had to apologize to the world for you & your garbage president. Luckily, you’re finished pic.twitter.com/mJIBAw0QHT — Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) June 15, 2021

tell me you have no gay friends without telling me you have no gay friends https://t.co/4w3FpRam2V — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) June 15, 2021

Yeah, I think Mike has been hitting the pipe a little too hard. pic.twitter.com/H1lMAmn2GB — Citizen D (@touchmeimdic) June 15, 2021

You guys on the right have definitely been hitting the pipe but it doesn’t match your definition. — Dad Jokes Panda (@TrashPandaFTW) June 15, 2021

honestly, “pipehitter” seems like a joke which your 20-something interns were making and you walked in on and decided it was a great idea. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) June 15, 2021

My college roommate hit his pipe too often and that’s why he dropped out 🌬 — James Carli 🇺🇳 (@AxnCarli) June 15, 2021

Jr hits the pipe daily — Steve_L (@ThrottleJockey6) June 15, 2021

No thanks. I love being “Radical Left”

Heres what that means Mike:

I have empathy, a soul, I love everyone for who they are, I don’t eat sleep and drink money and I won’t sell my soul to the devil for power.

Have a good day! — BonBonsays…AMERICA IS BACK💙🇺🇸💙JOE/KAMALA (@srfrgrl1959) June 15, 2021

Fascism

A political philosophy, movement, or regime that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition — Anne McCarthy (@AM_McCarthy) June 15, 2021

SMOKE CRACK WITH MIKE POMPEO LETS GOO https://t.co/p7ft3rtKMR — Marisa (@poke_m0m) June 15, 2021