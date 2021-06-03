‘As Far as I Know’: Lara Trump Issues Non-Denial Denial Saying No ‘Plans’ for Trump to Return to White House in August

Despite reports that Donald Trump believes he will be reinstated and return to power in August, former Trump re-election campaign senior consultant Lara Trump says there are no plans for the former President to go back to the White House, as far as she knows. But she did not deny he thinks he will be.

What Trump, who is also married to the former president’s son Eric, did not confirm or deny is whether or not America’s one-term 45th president believes, or at least has been talking about, being “reinstated” by August, as New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who often has the inside scoop on Trumpworld, reported.

Trump being reinstated is a popular QAnon conspiracy theory.

“As far as I know there are no plans for Donald Trump to be in the White House in August,” Lara trump mockingly told “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade Thursday morning.

“Maybe there’s something I don’t know Brian but, but no I think that that is a lot of folks getting a little worked up about something just because maybe there wasn’t enough pushback from the Republican side, so no I have not heard any plans for Donald Trump to be installed in the White House in August.”

But Lara Trump did not answer Kilmeade’s question, if Donald Trump thinks he’s going to be reinstated or reinstalled into the White House as president, (which is constitutionally impossible.)

Watch: