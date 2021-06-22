CRIME
‘Are You Sitting Down?’: Biden DOJ May Defend Trump in 1/6 Lawsuits – Columnist Suing Him Who Says He Raped Her Furious
The Biden Dept. of Justice may defend Donald Trump, the former president, for remarks he made inciting the January 6 insurrection. Columnist E. Jean Carroll, who says Trump sexually assaulted her and is suing him for defamation, is furious.
‘ARE YOU SITTING DOWN?” asked Carroll, who famously posed for the cover of New York Magazine in the dress she was wearing in Bergdorf-Goodman the day she says Trump, in the 1990’s, raped her in a dressing room. She is also seeking his DNA, which she says remains on the dress, to prove he raped her
“The DOJ–using the same rational they used to defend Trump in my case–may defend Trump in the Capitol Insurrection suit brought by the illustrious Representative @RepSwalwell,” she tweeted.
Many were furious when then-Attorney General Bill Barr stepped in to have the DOJ take over the case, especially since the federal government cannot be sued for defamation. The case theoretically could have then been dismissed.
But it lives on, and the Biden DOJ, under the direction of Attorney General Merrick Garland, has now taken to defend the former president in Carroll’s defamation case.
On Tuesday Reuters reported the Biden DOJ may defend Trump in lawsuits alleging he incited a violent coup and deadly insurrection.
“The Biden administration paved the way for that possibility, say constitutional scholars and lawyers in the cases, by arguing in an unrelated defamation case against Trump that presidents enjoy sweeping immunity for their comments while in office – and the right to a defense by government lawyers,” Reuters reports.
The decision to defend the former president “has profound implications for several ongoing lawsuits, including one filed by two U.S. Capitol Police officers seeking to hold Trump liable for injuries they suffered defending the building in the Jan. 6 attack.”
But noted constitutional scholar Laurence Tribe calls the DOJ’s decision to defend the former president a legal blunder of “Titanic” proportions.
“It would be very difficult for the Justice Department to change course now,” Tribe, a Harvard University constitutional law professor and a frequent critic of Trump. “The Titanic is aimed at the iceberg.”
CRIME
Feds Investigating Whether Roger Stone ‘Radicalized’ Trump Supporters Who Stormed Capitol: Report
Roger Stone is reportedly under investigation for his role in planning to Jan. 6 insurrection to undo Donald Trump’s election loss.
Federal prosecutors are building a conspiracy case against right-wing militants who allegedly plotted the insurrection, and investigators are looking into the roles Stone and Alex Jones may have played in radicalizing Trump supporters who joined the assault on the U.S. Capitol, according to Los Angeles Times legal affairs columnist Harry Litman.
“I think they are leaving no stone unturned to kind of portray and determine the color of what happened here, were the insurrectionists influenced by staff, members of Congress, Trump loyalists like Roger Stone and Alex Jones,” Litman told MSNBC’s Zerlina Maxwell. “They’re really wanting to paint a full picture rather than — we see the biggest charges against some of the people, they are criminal conspiracy and insurrection, they pack plenty of wallop already, and that is the overall code they are going after but the picture deservedly is one of terrorism. These were domestic terrorists.”
Stone and Jones have come up in court documents for other defendants, and they both spoke at rallies the night before the attack and the morning of Jan. 6, and Litman suggested that investigators believe they may have helped incite the riot.
“They were not just there,” he said. “They made really incendiary comments and, look, we already do have a conspiracy — nine people have been charged so anyone, including Stone, Jones, [Ali] Alexander who adopted that unlawful purpose and did any overt act would be guilty of conspiracy. In the case of a Stone, we know from previous conduct that the [Justice] Department isn’t spoiling generally to go after him and former Trump people, but the paramount goal here is to really leave, forgive the expression, no stone unturned with respect to Jan. 6.”
Investigators seem to be focused on determining whether those individuals helped radicalize participants like Thomas Webster, a former New York City police officer who’s accused of attacking Capitol police during the riot.
“So even if it’s only a matter of understanding why these other people, the Websters of the world, were radicalized and why they listened to this obviously false propaganda, you still want to know about Stone and Jones, etc.,” Litman said. “But could it progress to potential charges? You bet, because all it would be a matter of is their having adopted the same agreement that already has been charged.”
CRIME
DOJ Releases Video of Trump Insurrectionist Punching Federal Officer in the Face
The U.S. Dept. of Justice has released another video of insurrectionist activity at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. This one appears to show a man in a camouflage jacket shoving and then punching a federal officer in the face, hitting his face-shield.
“Prosecutors say this is NJ gym owner Scott Fairlamb (in the camo jacket) shoving a cop (at 0:28), and then punching him in the face (at 0:31). Fairlamb pleaded not guilty,” CNN’s Marshall Cohen reports (tweet and video below.)
There is a DOJ Criminal Complaint for Fairlamb filed January 21 that lists offenses including “Certain Acts During Civil Disorder,” “Assaulting a Federal Officer,” “Carrying a Dangerous Weapon,” and “Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.”
As the video shows, a handful of D.C. Metropolitan Police officers waded into a veritable sea of agitated Trump supporters.
The man, allegedly Fairlamb, seems to pick a fight with one of the cops, then another, leading very quickly to him grabbing an officer, shoving him, then punching him “in the head,” as the Complaint asserts.
The complaint also says there is video of him saying, “What Patriots do? We fuckin’ disarm them and then we storm fuckin’ the Capitol.”
The Washington Post has a “detention decision” online that says “he must be detained,” meaning kept in jail before trial.
Watch:
NEW: The DOJ just released more videos from 1/6 after CNN and other outlets sued for their release. Prosecutors say this is NJ gym owner Scott Fairlamb (in the camo jacket) shoving a cop (at 0:28), and then punching him in the face (at 0:31). Fairlamb pleaded not guilty. pic.twitter.com/VqrLSEBjvH
— Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) June 18, 2021
CRIME
‘Vast Evidence That Donald Trump Committed Crimes’: Former DOJ Official Pushes Merrick Garland to Re-Look at Mueller Probe
In a column for USA Today, a former prosecutor in the Department Of Justice’s Public Integrity division urged Attorney General Merrick Garland to re-open former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Donald Trump.
According to Noah Bookbinder, who currently serves as the executive director of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics (CREW), recent revelations about ex-AG Bill Barr’s handling of the Mueller report are cause to take another look at it and possibly expand upon it.
Linking to a report that U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson “… blasted the Trump Justice Department for misleading the court about the nature of its internal deliberations before concluding that then-President Donald Trump had not obstructed former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election,” Bookbinder said that should open the door for the DOJ to investigate obstruction not only by Trump but also Barr.
“Many of us have long suspected that Barr deliberately set out to spin the contents of the Mueller report and manufacture bogus legal analysis in order to protect Trump from facing consequences for the crimes laid out in the report. We now have proof that Barr did exactly that,” the ex-prosecutor charged before noting that, now that Trump is out of office and not protected by a Justice Department policy that limited going after a sitting president, he is fair game.
Quoting a letter signed by 1,000 former federal prosecutors who wrote, “the conduct of President Trump described in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report would, in the case of any other person not covered by the Office of Legal Counsel policy against indicting a sitting president, result in multiple felony charges for obstruction of justice,” Bookbinder pointed out that a roadmap to investigating Trump further already exists.
“The principle that no one is above the law is not self-enforcing. Justice can only be served if law enforcement agencies are willing to pursue justice against anyone who violates the law–regardless of the office they hold. There is no greater threat to the rule of law than failing to hold accountable the most powerful among us,” he wrote before adding, “Neither Mueller nor Barr made a final decision as to whether Trump should be prosecuted for obstruction of justice because DOJ policy precluded that outcome as long as he was president. Now that Trump is no longer president, the department needs to decide whether he will be prosecuted, and Attorney General Merrick Garland should let the American people know how that decision will be made.”
Hammering home his point, he concluded, “There is vast evidence that Donald Trump committed crimes. Time, and litigation, have removed both the legal protection he had as president and the illusory claims of exoneration spun by Barr. Now is the moment for America to see equal justice in action. It’s time to finish what Mueller started.”
You can read more here.
