GOP HYPOCRISY
‘You’re Putting Country Above Party?’ Chris Wallace Calls Out Roy Blunt’s ‘Honesty’ on Jan. 6 Commission
Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) over the weekend declined to say if he is “putting country above party” by opposing a commission to study the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
In a Sunday interview on Fox News, host Chris Wallace asked Blunt why he is trying to prevent a new investigation into the events of Jan. 6.
“Well, I think it’s too early to create a commission,” Blunt explained. “And I believe Republicans in the Senate will decide that it’s too early to create that commission. Commissions often don’t work at all. And when they do work, like the Simpson-Bowles commission produced a good result — nothing happened as part of that result.”
Wallace pointed out that the former chairs of the 9/11 Commission had recently released a statement in support of creating a Jan. 6 commission that puts “country above party, without bias.”
“The question is whether an independent commission — no members of Congress — could serve a useful function,” the Fox News host said. “Can you honestly say in opposing this commission coming out down the line that you’re putting country above party?”
Blunt didn’t directly answer the question.
“In my lifetime, [9/11 and Jan. 6] are the two seminal moments where the country, the Capitol, the city itself under an attack that we wouldn’t have anticipated,” he said. “But I do think the 9/11 Commission had a lot more information available to it when it started than this one would have and we made a lot of decisions before the 9/11 Commission started that were important to further secure the Capitol, to further look at our intelligence failures.”
“We need to be doing all of those things,” he added.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- News2 days ago
Cheney GOP Challenger Says Girl He Impregnated When She Was 14 and He Was 18 Was ‘Like the Romeo and Juliet Story’
- 'JUST GET THE HELL OUT'2 days ago
‘Leave Our Country!’ Morning Joe Blasts Friends and Family Still Questioning Trump’s Election Loss
- GOP INCOMPETENCE3 days ago
AZ GOP’s Latest Election ‘Audit’ Disaster: Taxpayers Will Likely Have to Spend Millions for All New Voting Machines
- NO IT DOESN'T2 days ago
Watch: Florida Man Says His Retired Air Force Officer Status Has ‘Earned’ Him the ‘Right’ to Not Wear a Mask
- FIRST AMENDMENT? WHAT FIRST AMENDMENT?3 days ago
Trump’s DOJ Covertly Collected Award Winning CNN Reporter’s Email and Phone Records: Report
- LOL2 days ago
‘You’re the Professional Here’: Psaki Hilariously Dunks on Fox News Reporter After Absurd ‘Art of the Deal’ Question
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
Right Wing Christian TV Evangelist: Gay People Should Have to Wear Warning Labels on Their Foreheads
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Nancy Pelosi’s COVID Policies Are ‘Exactly’ Like the Holocaust