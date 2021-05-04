RESIGN
Vice Chair of US Gov’t. Religious Freedom Group Boasts ‘Warriors for Christ’ Were Created to ‘Take Over the World’
Tony Perkins, the vice chairman of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), a U.S. federal government commission, says men were created to be “warriors for Christ” and should be “waging warfare” and trying to “take over the world.”
Perkins, who was appointed to the Commission by then-Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has served for decades as the president of the Family Research Council, which appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups.
“We should be, you know, happy warriors. We were created for this,” Perkins can be seen saying in a video (below) posted by Right Wing Watch.
“It wasn’t like this is just something that happens to fall upon us at this moment. We were created to be warriors for Christ – especially as men – we’re to lead our families as warriors. Now that terminology has been, you know, maligned by the culture that we’re, you know, these ‘Christian warriors’ from a standpoint of, we’re ‘trying to take over the world,'” Perkins said.
“Yeah, we are,” he admitted, adding, “the kingdom, the kingdom of God.”
It’s unclear how Perkins can admit to trying to “take over the world” as a “Christian warrior,” and “wage warfare” – and yet be trusted in his USCIRF role with working to ensure religious freedom – freedom for all religions – around the world.
“We want to see everyone come to the fullness of the gospel of Jesus Christ, and experience the abundant life. And that means we’re going to have to wage warfare. It’s not physical warfare,” he insisted. “The weapons of our warfare, they’re not carnal, but they’re spiritual, for the tearing down of strongholds, so we shouldn’t make any apologies about that.”
Watch:
Religious-right activist Tony Perkins says that men “were created to be warriors for Christ” and complains that when he says stuff like that, critics accuse him of “trying to take over the world” … then admits, “Yeah, we are.” pic.twitter.com/T9yw0y6yzX
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) May 4, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘I’m Not a Racist, Damnit!’ White Mother Goes Viral After Emotional Rant at Missouri School Meeting
- FOX NEWS IS DANGEROUS TO DEMOCRACY2 days ago
Staffers Beg Fox News to Fire Tucker Carlson — but There’s a ‘Dirty Little Secret’ That Makes Him ‘Untouchable’
- NO IT'S NOT2 days ago
Vaccinating People Is the ‘Modern Day Holocaust’ Says Anti-Vaxxer and Former GOP Congressional Candidate
- News3 days ago
‘Children in Louisiana Are in Poverty’: Chris Wallace Busts GOP Senator for Opposing Child Care Bill
- News15 hours ago
Washington Post Reporter Smacks Down Josh Hawley for Accusing Her of ‘Censoring, Canceling, and Silencing’ Him
- RACISM RACISM RACISM2 days ago
Fox News Thrilled Voters Just Elected ‘Anti-Woke’ Candidates to 75% White Wealthy Texas Town’s School Board
- CRIME2 days ago
Florida Principal Under Investigation for Beating 6 Year Old With Wooden Paddle for Breaking $50 Computer Part
- WTH?2 days ago
‘They Are Trying to Frame Me’: Giuliani Says Feds Raided Him Because Trump ‘Doesn’t Have Constitutional Rights’