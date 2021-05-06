Connect with us

‘Tyranny’: Liz Cheney’s Likely Replacement Says Twitter Suspensions Are ‘Unconstitutional’

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) is the most-likely the next Chair of the House Republican Conference after embattled Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY), who has served in that role for the past two years, is getting pushed out fast.

House Republicans want Cheney out of leadership because she publicly refuted “The Big Lie” and repeatedly stated a simple fact: Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

It’s no secret that Cheney is a hard core conservative, and has been her entire life (remember her very public spats with her sister, a lesbian, over same-sex marriage?) Stefanik, meanwhile, has been tidying-up her far right bona fides. In February she voted against the LGBTQ Equality Act, after having voted for it in 2019.

But speaking that one fact – that Biden won fair and square – is sufficient for the Republican Party to boot a member of Congress (and daughter of a former GOP vice president,) who voted with Trump 92.9% of the time – far more than Stefanik.

Yet Stefanik fits the bill. Despite having a bachelor’s from Harvard and despite getting elected in 2014 at the age of 30 – making her the youngest woman ever elected to Congress (Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also of New York, took that title away from Stefanik by getting elected at age 29) – she is playing the role of ignorant and out-of-control MAGA acolyte, and Republicans are thrilled.

CNN’s Daniel Dale has written about Stefanik’s election lies, and posted some of them to Twitter.

Stefanik is still playing to the rubes, as she did Thursday morning when she lied that Twitter temporarily suspending her communications director (apparently by mistake, and rectified within hours) is “unconstitutional” and “tyranny.”

She was quickly mocked.

 

 

 

