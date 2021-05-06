'THROWING RED MEAT TO THE RABBLE'
‘Tyranny’: Liz Cheney’s Likely Replacement Says Twitter Suspensions Are ‘Unconstitutional’
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) is the most-likely the next Chair of the House Republican Conference after embattled Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY), who has served in that role for the past two years, is getting pushed out fast.
House Republicans want Cheney out of leadership because she publicly refuted “The Big Lie” and repeatedly stated a simple fact: Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.
It’s no secret that Cheney is a hard core conservative, and has been her entire life (remember her very public spats with her sister, a lesbian, over same-sex marriage?) Stefanik, meanwhile, has been tidying-up her far right bona fides. In February she voted against the LGBTQ Equality Act, after having voted for it in 2019.
But speaking that one fact – that Biden won fair and square – is sufficient for the Republican Party to boot a member of Congress (and daughter of a former GOP vice president,) who voted with Trump 92.9% of the time – far more than Stefanik.
Yet Stefanik fits the bill. Despite having a bachelor’s from Harvard and despite getting elected in 2014 at the age of 30 – making her the youngest woman ever elected to Congress (Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also of New York, took that title away from Stefanik by getting elected at age 29) – she is playing the role of ignorant and out-of-control MAGA acolyte, and Republicans are thrilled.
CNN’s Daniel Dale has written about Stefanik’s election lies, and posted some of them to Twitter.
Stefanik:
– Endorsed effort to overturn election
– Said people “rightly” worried there were “unprecedented voting irregularities”
– Falsely claimed GA eliminated voter verification, 140K illegal votes in Fulton
– Raised “concerns” about Dominion
– More! https://t.co/NGvHp2QNyj
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) May 6, 2021
Stefanik is still playing to the rubes, as she did Thursday morning when she lied that Twitter temporarily suspending her communications director (apparently by mistake, and rectified within hours) is “unconstitutional” and “tyranny.”
🚨🚨
BIG TECH on the MOVE! Twitter just suspended my Communications Director.
An unconstitutional overreach SILENCING our voices and freedom of speech.
Republicans are united in fighting back against Big Tech’s tyranny.
Millions of Americans will not be silenced!
🚨🚨
— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) May 6, 2021
She was quickly mocked.
elise, if you really want to get this right you’re gonna have to toss in a few ‘sad!’s and stuff.
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 6, 2021
Twitter is a private company. How is their action an unconstitutional overreach?
— BKay (@brunkay27) May 6, 2021
Twitter is a private business, just like that baker you guys defended, the one who wouldn’t bake a cake for a gay couple. You know all this. But by all means, keep throwing red meat to the rabble.
— Sarah Freligh (@sfreligh) May 6, 2021
How is “Congress shall make no law” so unclear to people?
The Constitution restricts government, not citizens or their businesses. pic.twitter.com/7SlaEQwWHi
— Libertarian Party of Texas (@LPTexas) May 6, 2021
I regret to inform you that the private corporation unconstitutional tyrannical silencing knower-abouter has logged on
— Attorney@Law (@TheGlare_TM) May 6, 2021
Does anyone else hear the sound of incessant whining?!
Oh that’s right, it’s just time for Elise Stefanik’s daily tantrum.
— Upstaterino (@upstaterino) May 6, 2021
The Constitution only binds the government, not private business. You are in Congress, you should already know this
— Kenneth Heintz (@ktheintz) May 6, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- News2 days ago
Washington Post Reporter Smacks Down Josh Hawley for Accusing Her of ‘Censoring, Canceling, and Silencing’ Him
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Anti LGBTQ Tennessee Lawmaker Blocks Resolution Honoring Gay Country Singer: ‘We Have Some Concerns’
- CULTS2 days ago
QAnon Cultist Businessman Goes on Newsmax to Say ‘Trump Is President’ and JFK Jr. Is His Veep
- IS THAT ALL THERE IS?2 days ago
Trump’s Big New Social Media ‘Platform’ Is a Message Board That Lets Him Write Words So Others Can Tweet Them
- ANALYSIS2 days ago
Epic Rachel Maddow Explainer Shows How Bill Barr and Donald Trump Just Got Caught
- 'TWITTER BUT ONLY FOR ME'2 days ago
‘It’s a Blog’: Trump Mercilessly Mocked for His New ‘Dollar Store Twitter’ Platform
- News3 days ago
Insurrectionist Counting Ballots at Arizona Audit Is a ‘Known Liar’: Report
- News2 days ago
‘Talk About Low Energy’: Trump’s Spiral Into Irrelevancy Brutally Mocked by Reporter