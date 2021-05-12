Trump Posts Furious Attack on ‘Loser’ Former Staffer Miles Taylor on His Blog: ‘A Lowlife I Didn’t Know’

On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump took to his new blog to trash Miles Taylor, a former Homeland Security chief of staff in his administration who penned the infamous “anonymous” op-ed against Trump in The New York Times, endorsed President Joe Biden, and is now threatening to form a moderate conservative party.

“Some people refer to him as ‘absolutely nothing,'” wrote Trump. “I hear he is on CNN and MSDNC all the time, but he had nothing to do with any of my decisions, and I wouldn’t even know what he looks like. He is the guy who fraudulently wrote a make-believe book and statement to the failing New York Times calling himself ‘Anonymous.’ That’s right, he, a lowlife that I didn’t know, was Anonymous. Now he’s putting together a group of RINOs and Losers who are coming out to protest President Trump.”

Trump — who has, in fact, been photographed with Taylor, didn’t stop there.

“He is a phony who will probably be sued over his fake book and fake ‘Anonymous’ editorial, which caused so much treasonous stir,” he continued. “Miles Taylor and his fellow RINO losers like Tom Ridge, Christine Todd Whitman, and Crazy Barbara Comstock voted for Biden, and now look what they have — a socialist regime with collapsing borders, massive tax and regulation hikes, unrest in the Middle East, and long gas lines. He is even giving us men setting new records playing women’s sports. What a disaster for our Country (sic) it has been!”

Trump’s blog was set up in response to his widespread bans from social media following his promotion of conspiracy theories that led to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.